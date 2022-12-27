Recent Post
- ‘Completely melted down’: Buttigieg reacts to Southwest Airlines chaos
- Former GOP congressman thinks George Santos should be a ‘pariah’
- Stranded travelers found safety from the blizzard at an unlikely location
- ‘Did I embellish my resume? Yes I did’: GOP Rep.-elect speaks out about lying
- Texas National Guard builds 2 miles of fencing near El Paso
87 comments
Sounds like he is a perfect candidate for the GOP
@Doogie Bear Name one, be specific. Asking a single question is harassment, good luck with that claim.
@Leo The Nomad Why do you keep harassing me? Reported again
@Leo The Nomad so wait a second. You admit he lied twice yet support him still? Almost every time he opens mouth the white house as well as the media have to correct it. So until the FBI stops playing games we will all have to draw our own conclusions, based solely on his historical actions. Not one peep has came out from the FBI to say otherwise.
@Doogie Bear How did that work out for you the first time ❄ 😅🤣😂
@Scott Logan No I’m saying that your trying to equate Biden’s lies with Santos’s lies is disingenuous, you know they are nowhere near each other. I have admitted Biden was wrong for what he did, but I have yet to see you say what Santos did was wrong, so do you think what he did was wrong or not?
There is a difference between embellishing and telling an outright lie. He didn’t graduate from college and his work history was completely false. Those are the two main things on any resume.
Clearly they didn’t check anything.
He didn’t even attend college. Sometimes someone will say they graduated even though they are a few credits shy. This guy just picked a school out of the air.
@Shlep Messing Not even in the same universe.
@Shlep Messing You might want to crawl out from under your single-wide and become educated and informed. Bleatpeating GQP lies is not a good look, Sparky.
Got beer!
“Yes I did” embellish my resume, but I’m not “a fraud”…
Oxford dictionary: fraud – a person or thing intended to deceive others, typically by unjustifiably claiming or being credited with accomplishments or qualities.
So….
😠 Fuk B Duncan what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Force of habit 😂
Once you pop you can’t stop.
Thank you!
I just sick and feed up with the legal system when it comes to these criminals. How can this idiot be trusted. Kick him out of there asap. 💯
😠 Fuk Harvey Cheatham what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
It is not uncommon for people who lie on their CV / resume to be unceremoniously fired from their jobs.
@SCABCRAWLER but, but, but – Christian maga cultists and their clown messiah.
So can we fire Biden???
@Pablo good point
Not much of a MAGA Republican. Hasn’t he learned anything from Trump? First rule, when you are caught in a STUPID lie, double down on it. Any lie repeated long and loud enough becomes the truth.
@3L3L lala Topic? 🤣🤥 Isn’t LYING about your resume THE topic. “I went in on a FULL (half) scholarship and was named Outstanding Political Science student.(nope) I graduated top of my class (86th🤣) and have 3 degrees.”(um, no)- Joke Buttwipin.
Bet he claims to have won 3 Grammys, an Academy Award, and the Congressional Medal of Honor. A true MAGA Republican.
😠 Fuk Ollie Ox what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Atleast he didn’t say he was Native American or that he talks to people that have been dead for years
He forgot the best one. A GREAT Businessman 😅
@Jay Mass Another failure to creat false equivalence, Sparky. Now go get a job.
Didn’t he serve in ww2?! I think he was at pearl harbor as well!
Republicans don’t care if he lies, as long as he “loves the poorly educated”
@Shawn M who ? what facts?
the facts on GOP insurectionistas are coming out daily from their OWN !!
@Will MacLeod there’s a big difference between people like you and smart people. I can literally back up my statements effortlessly with detail and examples, loads of them. You’ll then make the claim that everything is still false without being able to prove it or even suggest why it’s false. On top of that you can’t back up one single claim of yours, not one. Trust me, attempting to prove me wrong will only end up embarrassing yourself even further. 🤡
@Kiss My Axe yawn
@Will MacLeod precisely my point. It’s the low IQ followers that respond with stuff like “yawn” after getting completely embarrassed, called out and challenged. Lol dude you have one option to eliminate your embarrassment and that is to stop typing. We both know if you attempt to engage with someone that hasn’t been duped by joe Biden, such as yourself, the results won’t be good. Shhhh 🤫
@Stephen Jordan The poorly educated voted for a senile 78 year old man and his token VP.
Any job you lie to get on a resume would fire you immediately upon learning of said lies. Bet that won’t happen here. Unsurprising lack of accountability with the GOP.
😠 Fuk Anytime fishing and Outdoors what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
When did Elizabeth Warren get fired for lying about being a minority?
Isn’t Joe Biden still in office? He hasn’t spoken one truthful sentence since before the 2020 election lol.
Who doesn’t “embellish”? George Santos, that’s who. He didn’t embellish he flat out lied.
😠 Fuk J-Note what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Did he lie? Yes he did. Did he lie about everything? Yes, and he’ll lie again.
😠 Fuk Russ Shaber what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
“Embellish” means Listing as Education: MBA when you’re really 6 months or one semester from graduating.
“Fabrication” or “Lies” is when you make college degrees up out of thin air. Businesses out of thin air.
Religious Association out of thin air.
See how that works?
😠 Fuk Yourdeadmeat69 what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
So, which one of Biden’s lies are embellishments or flat out lies: He marched with MLK, he sat in jail in South Africa with Mandela, he graduated in the top of his class, he graduated with 3 degrees, he denounces white supremacist yet gave a eulogy for Richard Byrd…known white supremacist and KKK member. Jump off that fence and take a stand for truth.
@Donna Barnett Bull💩💩
The race to the bottom at the GOP is totally mindfuck**g blowing.
@Jay Mass Let’s become Libertarians. 😃
@Nancy Chandler Looking at your other posts …you seem very antisemitic. You’re in good company with Whoopi.
@Jay Mass Nice try, little one, but no. Democrats are just fine, Republicans are just showing their true anti-American selves. Cry harder.
Both parties are trying to while opposing supporters laugh at each other with zero self awareness. It truly is clown world.
@Donna Barnett I’m Jewish ✡️.
Kevin McCarthy “Welcome to the club George, your background and reputation will just fit right in with us”
😠 Fuk John Sun what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Lying P.O.S he obviously graduated from T. Dumpy university
There’s a world of difference between “embellish my resume” and making sh*t up.
😠 Fuk michael coffey what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
Yep, the dems are all too familiar with that.
@Donna Barnett Keep projecting, little one!
Anyone in America caught lying on an application or resume for a job will find his application either in a trashcan, or if already hired, immediately terminated.
Are we going to go with the double standard of the status quo again?
@Frank Bandera Again what an obtuse way you use to promote your putin propaganda. How is Georgie Santos connected to Ukraine? Are you suggesting that he is one of putin’s agents to subvert the US? If you wanted to talk about Fascism/Nazis then lets talk about putin who is a fascist dictator. Putin has destroyed the Russian economy for generations and launched an illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. It was Russia that fired the for shots and it was Putin who sent in provocateurs to create a problem in Ukiraine so he could steal their land after his attempted to take over the Ukrainian government with Viktor Yanukovych who betrayed his won country. He wanted to turn Ukraine into a puppet state like Belarus. The Ukrainian people rejected him. So, the fault lies with Putin the fascist dictator who is acting more and more like a nazi.
Ukraine Ukriane never attacked Russia, Ukraine never threatened Russia and was never a threat to Russia. Yet, you fascist Putin tried to suvert Ukraine’s government and failed. Then sent provocateurs in to Ukraine to steal its land and then invaded Ukraine. To you I say, GLORY TO UKRAINE and I hope they drive out putin’s hordes from every square inch of Ukrainian land, from Crimea to the Dunbas. I wish no ill of the Russian people and hope they can shot putin to his grave.
This thing with these children was never justification to invade Ukraine. It was an excuse for putin to hide behind what his ultimate goal was all along but he failed. Putin already lost his war in the first 2 weeks. The one mighty red army, 2nd in the world is now the biggest joke the world has seen. Tell that to your putin. Every day putin drags this war out the deeper the Russian economy will sink and the longer it will take for russia to climb out of the mess putin created. Just like Hitler failed so will putin. The 2 are 2💩💩in a bowl and it is time to flush.
@Frank Bandera Я знаю, какие вы.
СЛАВА УКРАИНЕ!
ПУТИН — ВОЕННЫЙ ПРЕСТУПНИК, И ПОРА ОН ВСТРЕЧАЕТ СВОЮ МОГИЛУ.
@Frank Bandera the subject here is a lying goppy representative
and you deflect to Obama ! and some weak-assed whataboutism again
sins are not trading cards
a wrong done stands on it’s OWN
there is no twelve year old eraser in Obama’s past that makes the congressman not a fraud
Sure I get it !
You are addicted to tRump’s LYING
and this congresscur is your brand of cheap gaslight!
Repent…believe in Jesus. John 3:16 KJV – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Luke 13:3 KJV – I tell you nay: but except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.
John 3:3 KJV – “Jesus answered and said unto him, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
@Jeremy DeCaro Why should I listen to what the bible says. It is just a bunch of unproven claims?
If someone cannot be truthful of who he is, how can he be trusted on what he does.
Maybe ask a dem. They wrote the book on how to skirt the truth.
@Donna Barnett Now that’s funny, you would give credit to the Dem’s. Happy New Year stay safe…
@Donna Barnett the fact that you likely believe that, is indicative of the fact of how good repugnantcons are at lying.
ya liz warren
YOu can trustthat he will vote and do whatever advances him and his Russian oloigarch financier’s agenda
Do we really need another liar in congress? He’s proven that he’s not trustworthy. He should be held responsible for his lies and be removed before he is even seated.
😠 Fuk Reg S what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
no we dont… liz warren is enough!
He would just be replaced by another liar. Being a politician is synonymous with being a liar.
He seems to be fully qualified for the job (being a politician). He’s just got a bit ahead of himself.
😠 Fuk Mohsen ? what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de
His privilege is showing that no one did a background check.
They wouldn’t care
Are you talking about Sam Brinton? Because it sounds like you’re talking about Sam Brinton
Really? Privilege? What kind of privlege? The affirmative action privlege?
@RABID CUJO CRAZY At least you got the crazy part right in your silly name.
@Donna Barnett Spaniards are white so idk what affirmative action you’re bitching about.
They will look the other way even if they find out he’s guilty of murder. They need every vote they can get no matter how bad a person is
😠 Fuk Joe Gangemi what you saying here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aS3LwF5PfFw
Falar com O Sr. António é como viajar no tempo, é sonhar acordado, é uma lição de