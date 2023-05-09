Recent Post
- Witness recounts harrowing scenes at Texas mall shooting
- This Russian tactic is reminiscent of WWII, according to retired general
- Former special counsel looks at closing arguments in Trump trial
- Expert on Texas shooter’s ‘hate ideology’ on social media
- Video: Migrant trapped in web of barbed wires at US-Mexico border as end of Title 42 nears
75 comments
Donnie: Everyone in court cried for me.
Police officer in court: Never happened.
Biden: “nobody believes my ridiculous story about the Russians and the laptop.
Oxbig: “ I still do” 😂
MY FEELING FORWARDS FOR TRUMP NEVER CHANGED.
I burst out laughing when he said that ! What a fkn liar ! 😅😅😅
Just put trump on the stand. And let him do what he does best tell on himself. Fanni willis is counting on it😂.
She brought the case and has the burden of proof. He doesn’t have to prove anything. Innocent until PROVEN guilty. She proved nothing!
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
A million years of stars being molestable.
I must have missed that day in Archaeology class.
Yeah, like unfortunately or fortunately. What a nut!🤪
You blinked and missed it
… that’s a referral to yabba-dabba-doo ages I guess 😆
Fred Flintstone, how could you…
“Unfortunately….or fortunately” wtf
Ikr
To Trump some cookie jars aren’t accessible as others. 😞
It’s called “hedging your bets” LOL
Exactly.
The defense attorney didn’t ask a follow-up question to allow him to reform his answer. The obvious next question would be ‘fortunate for who?” Better to have a wtf moment for the defense than to double down and risk allowing Trump to come up with a better answer.
So the judge gave trump until 5 p.m. Sunday to man up and he couldn’t do it
It’s hilarious. He was complaining about having to cut his visit to Scotland short so that he could go defend himself. Then he doesn’t do anything at all to defend himself. He loves to play the victim card.
Don’t tell his supporters that, they think he’s a strong noble courageous fighter. Not an inept blustering coward.
@Derrick WoltersPlaying the victim card while cheating at golf.
But he came back on Monday so…..
@Mecca Scott The judge gave him plenty of time, he chose not to. His actions speak louder.
Maybe CNN should cancel the town hall with Dump.
I’d second that.
I’d third that
I don’t give a Damn, whether they cancel him, because I ain’t watchin’ it !
When the judge gives final instructions to the jury, can the foreperson just say “It’s a long walk to the other room; can we just say guilty now and be discharged?”
😆🤣 Right?
Starbucks then discharged.
Can’t even say or admit there are two genders how in the heck can the foreman manage that feat? 😂
@Haute Head
SANTOS OR GYM JORDAN? 😂
Hahahahaha. Good one!!
A million years ago….. The only stars around… Were the stars around. What a DOPE!
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
Who on earth adds “fortunately” when talking about whether some people get away with sexual assault? Unreal!
The same person who once said
” If she wasn’t my daughter I’d probably be dating her”
That guy, right there
Never once said he didn’t do it. An innocent man would say he’s innocent not try to justify it.
Correct, he said i wouldn’t because…he never as far i can tell… said i didn’t.
Piece it together. He said he doesn’t know who this woman is. She doesn’t even know the scenario that led ro the alleged rape. She only knows that she was raped. America tired of women making up stories for fame and money yet?
Well, he did say it many times, perhaps not in these particular fragments of his deposition shown to us.
But he didn’t have the courage to show up and tell her that in her face before the jury.
@Tom S Yet he’s in a photo with her, knew her former husband. This guy’s memory is awfully convenient. Only he or she knows with certainty whether the incident took place, but all the stuff he has said does not put him in a favorable light. The Whole “unfortunately or fortunately” comment would not be said by someone who has any respect for women. It’s looking bad for Donnie.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
Donald Trump will have his picture in many law textbooks around the world with the caption “WORST POSSIBLE CLIENT EVER!!!!”
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
“The woman who looks like my beautiful wife is NOT my type”!
-🤡
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
His lawyer is like his granddaughter telling her grandfather who losing touch with reality, “No grandad, that’s not grandma…, that’s grandma! He’s going to lose this case. He’s going to lose this case based on his misogyny, his poor mental state, and his crassness. He is done.
Unfortunately he only needs ONE juror to vote not guilty , I think he will win because of this
Well stated.
Hope you are right
He should only lose if she produces actual evidence of guilt which she has not. Sorry to burst your bubble but if he is found guilty it’s because of politics not actual evidence.
“She’s not my type” has absolutely no relevance here. He wasn’t trying to date her… he raped her. According to Psychiatrists, physical attraction is not what motivates a rapist. It’s about domination and control over someone else. His defense is exceedingly feeble.
Not the type that he usually rapes. As if having a type that you rape is in any way a defense.
Did she provide any actual evidence they were even in the same place at the same time? Much less a rape kit?
I like presidents who can positively identify their own wife without confusing her for an alleged rape victim. I like presidents who would defend themselves by saying “i would never rape a woman” instead of “she’s not my type”.
How can you possibly defend this?
Marla Maples isn’t in that photo either. It’s Ivana Trump. So bizarre.
He’s most annoyed that someone had the nerve to ask him if he thinks he’s a ‘star’. That REALLY pissed him off.
It sure did 😁
That was the funniest part of the deposition, you could see the confusion as his cojones retracted, lol. I actually broke out laughing!
Using one of The Rock’s catchphrases. IT DOESN’T MATTER IF IT PISSES HIM OFF!!!!!!!!!
I disagree. In my opinion he is most annoyed he is not in a tanning both getting ORANGE.
@Debra Coronado No. I think he likes being a star. That didn’t tick him off.
He said he was going to say it “with as much respect as I can”—we know he’s not an overachiever in that department.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
Unfortunately, or fortunately….HUH??
When is the ability to sexually assault someone fortunate? Good Lord, this man is disgusting and vile.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
I know everyone keeps hanging on the whole “she’s not my type” and then he identified Ms. Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples. But for me, it’s the Access Hollywood AND his deposition that would have proven to me as a jurist that he “most likely” did what Ms. Carroll has accused him of. The fact that he blatantly says that because he’s a “star”, he can do to women whatever he wants – with or without their consent. THAT is the most damning part of the entire trial. His OWN words. He was his own undoing.
“unfortunately…or fortunately”
Yet his base will still vote for him no matter what.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.
Scary how he doesn’t miss a beat when he realizes he’s been cornered on mis-identifying Carrol as his wife. Doesn’t address it, just throws out that the photo is blurry. A practiced, lifelong liar in action.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,then it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀.