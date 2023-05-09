Recent Post
35 comments
Wow just to see the reaction of the reporter and homeboy when those shots fire off they better clear out of there a little bit😲
@JJ Side Clips and[
Ukraine has become an incredibly skilled and powerful fighting force. Large military with a ton of combat vets, great training and better command n logistics. Also incredibly well equipped now with an increasingly better self defense industry. Kinda ironic as that was Russia’s excuse for invading even though they were no where near a legit threat to them.
Russia is clearly throwing a lot of what it has left to try and discourage Ukraine it wont work overall as they cant sustain it and Ukraine is n will be moving fast with probably st least 2-3 big breakthroughs.
Ukraine lost 85% of its professional army.
Over 300, 000 Ukrinazis dead according to Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Ukraine is toast.
Hey plz dont dart of and call me Ivan. Im not.
But people have a tendency to cry bot the second you say something the have a vague resemblence of support for russia. I do NOT support russia.
That in place.. Youre wrong on one point. Or rather.. Wrong relative to what we started with; The increasingly better home defense industry. The entire donbas region that currently is the warzone, is where the resources are(what do you think were really fighting over?). Its where the factories was, the smelters and gas/coal.
– Ukraine used to have a giant military industrial complex, but russia basically gutted it during the early days of the invasion(recall the mysterious 200 trucks that was queued up. Some claimed it was humanitarian aid). They physically removed the machines, the tools, the furnaces, the steelmills etc. Russia stole a total of like 90 % of Ukraines manufacturing capacity, and its currently just a shade of its former self. And there simply isnt the same amount of naturalresources in western ukraine. They simply cant have increased their production compared to what they could produce at their height. They have lost the capacity to massproduce most heavy vehicles, theyve lost the capacity to produce ICBMs.
Fortunately. They didnt loose all the know-how. They didnt loose the capacity to produce portable weaponsystems.
But they did loose pretty much everything else. – Granted. Compared to their lowest; they have increased production,
– which kinda makes my entire post/reply pure semantics eh?
Have a nice day..
Slava Ukraine
@martin winther Slava to Kiev junta and Ukrainian neo-nazi Bandera regime? Are you sure, dude?
@Yuri Im sry, Idk what youre referring to
Love how the Zwaztika really shows what a kleptocratic oligarchic fascist regime Russia in fact has.
“Zelensky will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian. Let’s give this man more lethal weapons, please. No American boots on the ground in Ukraine. It’s a good investment, in my opinion, to continue our crucial support and our vital assistance to the Ukrainian soldiers so we can stop Putin’s imperial ambitions and give Russia a strategic defeat in Ukraine.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham
We will fight to the last Russian. You know that, that is why you are scared and writing on here. You will be mobilised.
are your believe only ukraina army in war zone?foreign fighter from nato in there and ukraina ready collapse in one week because nato in war just wait time until nuke war
truth been told nato has the weapoons and the amount required to level each city in rusia to the extent bakhmut is today , as of 2023 there are over 800 000 guided bombs in nato arsenal heavy bombs not small ones and over 30 k cruise missiles 4000 fighter jets at a total of 12 000 military planes more than enough to level pretty much any country large cities maybe not china which is huge but for rusia with 20 cities that have over 2 mil is more than enough IF nato would have given ukraine the means the rusians would have left by now or died
God bless this young man, fighting for his homeland
Seems Prigozhin is hoping for the Moscow Oscar this year for his acting!
The dude is soooooooo uninteresting! I skipped that last bit cause it was already obvious. He’s been doing the same thing over and over again. 🤮
I love Roman. He’s a Cool Kid. Things are really heating up in his area of Bahamut over the past few weeks. I hope he stays safe. I hope all the Ukranian Heroes stay safe. Слава Україні
3:30 What the hell was that aimed at? 🧐
No particular aim. It was launched in the direction of the town.
That’s a nation that is bound to cling to the past. I wonder how everyone else they can discuss and debate about the future with them and trust that they will change their ways just like that through the night.
“Ready! Fire! Aim!”
-Russian Military Doctrine
It might actually be: Fire, Ready, Aim 🙂
@Kieran Whittemore I think it’s actually Fire, Aim, Ready. They usually don’t make it to that last step though…. Ukraine sees them and ends them quick.
Ukraine must keep fighting and not give up ever. Reclaim all of their land including Crimea 💯
Never going to happen … over 1 year in now and Ukropia is weakest they have ever been …. supplies from the west are dwindling ….. tell me if I’m wrong, but would you bet on them when they are in this state ? They are fkd mate and we can all see it now.
Always a pleasure to see Erin ! X
I had some ingrained vision of Russias military as this gigantic, intimidating, cold, logical and insurmountable force. Boy!! That image has been shattered. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
You may come to going Ukrainean foreign legion. There you might get this vision again.
May God bless this young man to fight for his homeland.
Thank you for your bravery, young reporter # your work is invaluable to us all just watching and praying. Jane Soole
How is it that these people are unable to leave, yet aid and a news crew is able to get in and out of town?
May god bless young man😢
“The less emphasis the Western media places on Bakhmut’s strategic importance, the more important it is to Russia. Why would the Ukrainians fight so hard for it if it wasn’t that important? It has devolved into a meat grinder, in their own words. If it wasn’t that important, they could have given up and launched a counterattack to retake other more important Russian-occupied cities.” — Douglas Macgregor GOD Bless Everyone ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Always enjoy Mark Herling’s coments, clear and concise. Thanks.
At 7:27 the “expert” says Prighozin is the leader of the Chechen fighters, Prighozin “potato-head” is the leader of Wagner, Kadyrov is the de facto leader of the Chechens.
show all the footage. Everyone should see the horrors of war so that people do not just blindly support war, no matter what the conflict is, or even the violence that takes place in the streets. The number of adult people who make decisions based on emotion rather than rationality is simply unbelievable.