Nobody thinks Trump is going to READ hundreds of top-secret documents, they think he’s going to sell top-secret documents.
@Wm Edmis Yep
@Kyle Dupont seriously?!😂😂 stop drinking the kool aid
@TheCynicsCynic Thanks for the compliment, but I’m serious, not funny.
Wow, what hurts is that enablers are our sources of credibility and legitimacy, the bar is really low.
CNN will pay ANYONE to talk Trump lol. This guy needs cash. He’s said nothing of importance, but the fact he’s talking makes it look damning for orange man hahaha
@JR Porter JR, on the human side, DJT emotionally hurt a lot of people, where ever the the knife comes from, there’s pain behind it.
They don’t say “orange man bad” like we want them too 😭.
This guy is still lying on trumps behalf. Omg
Yeah, I picked up on that as well. He’s still supporting trump and it shows.
You people are crazy 🤣
Makes me wonder how many docs he already sold off? And what about Trump Tower? He must have stuff there, too.
How many copies did the Orange Stain make and where are they?
He could be hiding things at any of his homes or resorts. He has them all over the world. That is why they should have kept his passports if they actually took them in the first place.
@Anna Jorgensen yeah, makes you wonder why it took 10 people to carry the casket of a woman that was cremated to bury on his golf course.
Most, if not all, of the rational thinking American people and our allies are extremely concerned. We don’t know what was in those documents, who has seen them, and what threats may be coming. Its not fair that so many people are affected by the actions of one selfish man.
It’s amazing how all these former Chiefs of staff and former this is coming out now but wouldn’t testify and do anything while they were there with him in office for the first impeachment or the second now they want their moment in the spotlight no tears for you
Have you never watched The Apprentice? Everyone who has knows how much of a a-hole employer he is. He’d be the exact same way with those who were in office with him. That’s exactly one of the many reasons why many chose to just leave when he was in office instead of waiting for him to fire them. No one wants to work with someone like that.
I’m just a regular civilian but I have no patience for anything that puts U.S. military and intelligence operatives in peril. I don’t understand how ANYONE from Trump’s camp could justify this with a straight face.
@Breakfast Tacos HAHA!! ok trumper
@Breakfast Tacos you mean $100 M of unusable equipment because everything that made it work was shipped out ahead of time. There’s documentaries here on youtube that aren’t form CNN or popular news networks that cover that.
@Mike Barnes Do you believe everything you hear without doing a thing of research yourself? Can’t you read?
@scott hutchinson First of all, Marx was one a great comic genius, and he and his brothers produced some greatest movies.
I think Duck Soup would be most appropriate in the current situation viz a viz Trump and Putin, and if you haven’t seen it, you should watch it sometime, you might learn something.
Secondly, I don’t require payment for any comments I might make here. You might, but I don’t.
I provide them free of charge as a public service.
This guy will come on CNN, behave rational then go on fox news and be completely different
@Cryst C O whatever makes you sleep at night…
@Rocky 🤷🏽♂️
That is not “walking off with classified documents” – its driving away in a semi-truck full of documents!
@Don Newton At least he knew his father was of German descent! Oddly, the ancestor who emigrated to this country did so to get out of having to serve in the military. He wanted to return, but unfortunately, his native country didn’t want him back. Makes one wonder if bone spurs are hereditary!!
Both things imply movement and in a way are synonymous. -_- Getting technical about it doesn’t change anything here.
300 documents isn’t much (volume wise) depending on what constitutes a document in these terms.
It could mean a single sheet of paper – it could mean a binder with several.
I’m not defending him here – just stating that you are overplaying it with the semi truck thing/
That’s wot I said, isn’t it. Driving away from the president’s House🏠.
How is it that the same people who until recently were chanting “lock her up” over Hillary’s emails have no issue with what trump has done?
@m b What are you trying to say?
this guy is also deranged…these things were in a basement with no security at all for a long time….but oh its not that bad they increased the security…a padlock on the door come on……
The padlock on the door was advised for The Former Guy’s own documents anyway regarding the things he was entitled to have and not for the ones that he moved to hide, prior to some documents being collective and retrieved. The FBI and National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) would not leave with only some of the documents they wanted back and tell him to put a lock on if they thought other classified documents were still in there.
When NARA first discovered that The Former Guy had stolen classified documents, they asked for them back but he did not comply. They then had to get a subpoena to get them back and made his lawyers sign a statement saying that there were no more classified documents left, which they signed even though there was.
Earlier this year NARA said it took 15 boxes of records out of Mar-a-Lago, roughly 12 months after The Former Guy left office. Some of those files were apparently labelled ‘classified.’ Yet one of his inner circle then tipped off the authorities that he still had classified documents and it was only then that they applied for and executed the search warrant.
Which you can get access to if you slip the under paid janitor a few hundred
I can pick a padlock, and I just watched You Tube videos about it for entertainment value. What do you think a foreign agent is capable of?
@That other guy Click on one….and it’s open. It’s open? Well folks, this is the first time I will say that even Masterlock does a better job…
Mulvaney still shilling. “I take the message at face value” So sick of this guy.
Apparently Mick hasn’t seen many gangster movies. That was a stone cold, gangster style threat.
Yeah, as if Trmp ever “tried to help” anyone but himself.
@merphul That’s only for him and his followers to say the next attack on the FBI wasn’t b/c of Trump –he offered to help keep things peaceful (no different than 01/06)
Except that he wouldn’t give the docs back which blows Mulvaney’s face value comment out of the water!
When they went in Jan there’s no telling if they wouldn’t be able to retrieve the ones they got this last time because they just weren’t at maralago. The recently grabbed boxes might have been off property. No telling what was done or if there’s even more until a full audit is done of the national archives which may be missing documents which may or may not turn up later depending if they were copied for sale and now this very moment being placed back at maralago in case the fed has to return to search for them . All the documents if copied are a massive security breach . Russian media recently snickered that what was the use on grabbing them when they already saw the classified info.
@Merril R 🤪
… or, perhaps, in an unrented room at the same resort to hide them but, wanting money for that room, the documents were subsequently moved since the thief thought that the threat of their discovery was over.
“45” only wants the heat taken off himself — and wanted an under the table favorable deal?
You accidentally walk off with one classified documents. There is no excuse for 300 documents, AFTER you already sworn in affidavit you returned all documents!! Zero excuses, you are a criminal
Hahahahaha!!!! What a big stupid joke!!!!
I’d trust this guy as far as I can throw him . He was one of Trump’s enabler and still is .
Yup, i hear you.
The first sentence he says he’s already spinning BS
If we can’t get past whether he “accidentally” walked off with this stuff or not, we will never get to the bottom of it. We know he looked at all of this material in late 2021. We know he knew he had it on purpose (“It’s MINE, not theirs!”). Let’s find out why he wanted it, and what he did with it. We know he only has it because he thought it had a value to him either now or in the future, probably some kind of monetary value.
@Wm Edmis accidentally my aunt fanny!!
@Wm Edmis LMBO good on!!
For anyone who is thinking Mick Mulvaney sounds reasonable, I’ll just remind you that people didn’t get into the Trump administration by being reasonable.
@D3eb22 👈😡what’s it like to work in a stinky sweatshop?😂😂 I’ll let you know what it’s like to work on my boat 💪😎🇺🇸 you don’t get to own anything Sweatshop boy because you live in Chynna😂😂😂😂😂
@boss sauce Yep, I think you’re in China, too.
@boss sauce oh precious. Are you okay? What can daddy do for you? Do you need milk? You’re crying a lot. Do you need a diaper change? Tell daddy what you need.
@D3eb22 👈😡 delete your comment again 😂😂😂 you got exposed bro 💪😎🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
@D3eb22 👈😡 another Foreigner that doesn’t know any English. 🤣🤣🤣
Waking off 300+ classified docs lol. He can’t even read. He was clearly trying to sell it to our enemies
Unless he was saving them to gnaw on during a food shortage. He was caught eating files, flushing them down the toilet, and throwing food at the wall. Who knows what his appetite is.
Listen very carefully to Mick’s phrasing. He’s still sly fully planting the idea that these documents were planted. He’s been making excuses in every interview on CNN.
Unbelievable listening to him when he knows who this man is