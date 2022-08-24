Recent Post
- Jury convicts two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan governor
- John Dean: National Archives letter ‘very damning’ for Trump people
- Tapper: Republicans take credit for bills they opposed
- Former Trump official: It’s very difficult to accidentally walk off with classified docs
- Cops involved in fatal Rayshard Brooks shooting won’t face trial
It’s called hypocrisy…
Of course they do… what else do you expect from liars.
@Mark Maga tears. They’re Magically Delicious!! 🎶
@Mark
GOLUBOIzzzzz are hilarious 🤣
Good insight jake . Taking credit for something opposed is dishonest . Yes not everything in bill is your favourite chocolate but at least vote yes for voting against achieves nothing in terms of math
Democrats need to show the actual video footage in their campaign ads of Republicans voting “NO” on the house floor.
@Red Ranger they changed the meaning of it . Just wait until reality hits.
As long as that footage also shows AOC, Bowman, Tlaib, Omar, Bush and Presley voting against the bill, that would be a public service.
Interesting how Republicans take credit for something that Democrats do. Well I hope the red districts rebuild their community infrastructure, at least.
Congrats to all of us for the infrastructure bill and thanks Pres Biden.
@Thomas Krohn as much as fox pays you to defend trump lol
@Christian 153 yes Russia thanks trump for giving them Intel on Ukraine
Thank you Jake, hold everyone regardless of affiliation accountable
@Mark U also been trying to ask me the same question that I asked you first and you haven’t bothered to answer. So, I will be more than happy to answer your question just as soon as you answer it first, in regards to Republicans? I’ll wait…
@Mark Uahuaa… That’s nice… Now… You claimed you had held the Reps accountable for their actions. I asked you where. Said you would copy and paste it. You never did. What you have been trying to do ever sense is deflect to me, without bothering to answer the question.
@Mark you also been trying to ask me the same question that I asked you first and you haven’t bothered to answer. So, I will be more than happy to answer your question just as soon as you answer it first, in regards to Republicans? I’ll wait…
They should Include the Wording in the
Legislation that the Constituencies whose
Representatives Vote Against the Bill
won’t get Any Money under the Act. 😏☝🏼
@MuckyWaters yes it has its price and the people suffer that price. If people elect inadequate representation then the people suffer for that with bad policy or inadequate representation and it’s up to the people to adequately inform themselves and vote to correct that error. Throwing retribution on top of the consequences that already naturally exist is not only unnecessary but wrong considering again, someone can win a district by one vote but still they represent the entire district including everyone who voted against them, so by doing what your suggesting you’d literally also be punishing the people in that constituency who voted directly against the representative for them
Sorry this is a stupid idea, some bills are bad and should be voted against, this will just hold senate and congress to ransom and tempt them to vote on bad bills because they don’t want to risk losing out on money. Also if your doing that then Americans in those states that miss out should not have to pay federal tax.
I wish Jake would be like this when actual republicans are on his show. Instead we get a meek or no response like when Crenshaw was on. He lets them spew their lies with no pushback. Why can’t he confront them like this?
@Lilliana Ramsey that video has nothing to do with Jake so I don’t know your point. If you’re trying to say I cited the wrong interview, that’s possible.
He should ask them if they are for or against Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists while he’s at it.
Everyone of them every time.
If they refuse to come on the show because of it or refuse answer the question, we know the answer.
Do Republicans realize that we can see them?
It’s like Jefferson Davis trying to take credit for signing the 13th amendment which freed the slaves. 😂
@Roland Rochon You probably agree with Governor Newsom passing California Senate Bill 145, don’t you!?
@Mark what make you think, people don’t have rights.
We have just filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida strongly asserting my rights, including under the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution, regarding the unnecessary, unwarranted, and unAmerican Break-In by dozens of FBI agents, and others, of my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida.
They demanded that the security cameras be turned off, a request we rightfully denied. They prevented my attorneys from observing what was being taken in the raid, saying “absolutely not.” They took documents covered by attorney-client and executive privilege, which is not allowed. They took my passports. They even brought a “safe cracker” and successfully broke into my personal safe, which revealed……nothing!
We are now demanding that the Department of “Justice” be instructed to immediately STOP the review of documents illegally seized from my home. ALL documents have been previously declassified.
We are demanding the appointment of a SPECIAL MASTER to oversee the handling of the materials taken in the raid.
We are further demanding that the DOJ be forced to turn over a REAL, without “plants” inventory of my property that was taken and disclose where that property is now located We are demanding that all items wrongfully taken from my home be IMMEDIATELY returned.
The wrongful, overbroad warrant was signed by a Magistrate Judge who recused himself just two months ago, from a MAJOR civil suit that I filed, because of his bias and animus toward me.
This Mar-a-Lago Break-In, Search, and Seizure was illegal and unconstitutional, and we are taking all actions necessary to get the documents back, which we would have given to them without the necessity of the despicable raid of my home, so that I can give them to the National Archives until they are required for the future Donald J. Trump Presidential Library and Museum.
I will never stop fighting for the American people, our Country, and the Rule of Law.
As long as their base hears their lies and thinks they’re true, they’ll never watch or believe “fake news” pointing out that they are lies.
Wouldn’t it be fun if the fine print in these bills stated: “if you voted no, your state will be excluded from receiving an allocation of the funds”.
I agree 100%. Their no vote should be the same as signing off on any of the benefits.
@Katie Stans The bills are posted for anyone to read. They are not secret.
The funds should be allocated to states proportionally to the votes received from those states’ delegations.
Seems fair.
JEsus, simple solutions for simple minds I guess.
That last question, “don’t your constituents deserve the truth?” That doesn’t apply to today’s rethuglican party. If your a liar, your a republican, and a good one at that.
@Glnn Chrstphr Wow, clever!
The hypocrisy is out of control. Thanks Jake for exposing these hypocritical people. We NEED more of this.
@m crestwood No you are not, and you don’t know it, which is sad.
Democrats need to run advertising about this.
After decades in GOP, Colo. Sen. Kevin Priola says: ‘We need Democrats in charge’
Love this!!!!
They have been in charge of all three branches. Remember.
The GOP will be hypocrites to the very end… vote them out of office until they can grow a spine (which will probably take generations).
good
I love that Mr. Jake Tapper is shining a light on the deceptive practices by a bunch of the politicians and moreover that he very clearly states it’s not okay. Some politicians (and even some of us voters) have over time experienced an eroded sense of right and wrong. It’s helpful to call attention to this because we as a nation need to start somewhere to recapture a normal good sense of ethics. Right and wrong matter to build a prosperous economy.
