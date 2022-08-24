49 comments

  3. Good insight jake . Taking credit for something opposed is dishonest . Yes not everything in bill is your favourite chocolate but at least vote yes for voting against achieves nothing in terms of math

  4. Democrats need to show the actual video footage in their campaign ads of Republicans voting “NO” on the house floor.

    2. As long as that footage also shows AOC, Bowman, Tlaib, Omar, Bush and Presley voting against the bill, that would be a public service.

  5. Interesting how Republicans take credit for something that Democrats do. Well I hope the red districts rebuild their community infrastructure, at least.

    1. @Mark U also been trying to ask me the same question that I asked you first and you haven’t bothered to answer. So, I will be more than happy to answer your question just as soon as you answer it first, in regards to Republicans? I’ll wait…

    3. @Mark Uahuaa… That’s nice… Now… You claimed you had held the Reps accountable for their actions. I asked you where. Said you would copy and paste it. You never did. What you have been trying to do ever sense is deflect to me, without bothering to answer the question.

    4. @Mark you also been trying to ask me the same question that I asked you first and you haven’t bothered to answer. So, I will be more than happy to answer your question just as soon as you answer it first, in regards to Republicans? I’ll wait…

  8. They should Include the Wording in the
    Legislation that the Constituencies whose
    Representatives Vote Against the Bill
    won’t get Any Money under the Act. 😏☝🏼

    1. @MuckyWaters yes it has its price and the people suffer that price. If people elect inadequate representation then the people suffer for that with bad policy or inadequate representation and it’s up to the people to adequately inform themselves and vote to correct that error. Throwing retribution on top of the consequences that already naturally exist is not only unnecessary but wrong considering again, someone can win a district by one vote but still they represent the entire district including everyone who voted against them, so by doing what your suggesting you’d literally also be punishing the people in that constituency who voted directly against the representative for them

    2. Sorry this is a stupid idea, some bills are bad and should be voted against, this will just hold senate and congress to ransom and tempt them to vote on bad bills because they don’t want to risk losing out on money. Also if your doing that then Americans in those states that miss out should not have to pay federal tax.

  9. I wish Jake would be like this when actual republicans are on his show. Instead we get a meek or no response like when Crenshaw was on. He lets them spew their lies with no pushback. Why can’t he confront them like this?

    1. @Lilliana Ramsey that video has nothing to do with Jake so I don’t know your point. If you’re trying to say I cited the wrong interview, that’s possible.

    2. He should ask them if they are for or against Neo-Nazis and White Supremacists while he’s at it.
      Everyone of them every time.
      If they refuse to come on the show because of it or refuse answer the question, we know the answer.

  10. Do Republicans realize that we can see them?

    It’s like Jefferson Davis trying to take credit for signing the 13th amendment which freed the slaves. 😂

    4. As long as their base hears their lies and thinks they’re true, they’ll never watch or believe “fake news” pointing out that they are lies.

  11. Wouldn’t it be fun if the fine print in these bills stated: “if you voted no, your state will be excluded from receiving an allocation of the funds”.

  12. The funds should be allocated to states proportionally to the votes received from those states’ delegations.

  13. That last question, “don’t your constituents deserve the truth?” That doesn’t apply to today’s rethuglican party. If your a liar, your a republican, and a good one at that.

  14. The hypocrisy is out of control. Thanks Jake for exposing these hypocritical people. We NEED more of this.

  16. The GOP will be hypocrites to the very end… vote them out of office until they can grow a spine (which will probably take generations).

  19. I love that Mr. Jake Tapper is shining a light on the deceptive practices by a bunch of the politicians and moreover that he very clearly states it’s not okay. Some politicians (and even some of us voters) have over time experienced an eroded sense of right and wrong. It’s helpful to call attention to this because we as a nation need to start somewhere to recapture a normal good sense of ethics. Right and wrong matter to build a prosperous economy.

