69 comments
He needed the documents because Deutsche bank doesn’t believe he’s as rich as he says he is.
They flat out refused to take Eric as collateral.
@Mondfischli jr has sniffed many times his weight in white powder, many many times….
@Ian B deled Misinformation!
@Rocky Mtn-Thai 😏
Maybe he should have used Ivanka
I suspect so , remember the sheepish look he had when he was addressing that conference with Putin😯😯
One has that look when meeting someone you owe money😀😀😀
Time to bring him to justice
@Cryst C O are you living under a rock?
5 years of trying , good luck now
@Merril R you are joking…. right?
@Cryst C O strike what, insert which. Cmon man.
Seven Hundred documents, each one for sale for $50 Million each can be quite a nice retirement fund. Remember, Trump has always been a transactional person and what he figures is “his”, he feels perfectly in the right to sell – to give as a gift for some favor.
@Linda Walters yawn…. here we go
I don’t understand why trump keeps getting special treatment here. He needs to be at least, at the very minimum, awaiting trial or heading to jail. Veteran here, from experience, no one takes classified information home, I mean just wow, the question I have is, WHY? What is the reason for stealing this documents? What secrets?
@This Land is your Land 🎶 🎵 that’s not even close to the truth
@Mr Breeze you guys really just parrot talking points yes had anyone else walked out with 100s of classified papers they would be in jail
Simply taking them from the secure location was illegal.
I love the judges “Why did you come to me?” … because Trump appointed you and Trump expects loyalty and bias in his favor.
@A M That is true. At least she did push back a little and say “Hey, I cant do this for you.”, her roadmap for correct filing is pretty suspicious though.
@tim Vala Nah, she would have had him in prison by now.
@A M Good thing she did. She made everything clear as to not have the Trumpsters gang up on her as they always do .
I can tell you why Trump filed it with this judge in particular: he thinks every judge he appointed owes him for that and will overlook their oath to help him out. If this judge says no he will call her a rino and appeal it with another judge. As for why now, he is hoping he can stall the investigation.
You’re amazing!!! You work at Wal-Mart yet you have intimate knowledge of president Trump and his legal strategies. Amazing!!!!
@Maria Davis That’s so funny. My son used to say that to me when he was little. He didn’t understand I was being a mom. Thanks for the memory. 💞
@John Brock LMAO ,he doesn’t have bill barr to protect him. And no he would not be in jail. But if they come for him he will need a crooked judge.
@Lonewolf 1970 Less like a “motion”, more like a “bowel movement”
It would be a political decision NOT to charge Trump for taking the classified documents and refusing to surrender them.
@Barbara Peller nice try, you know I said “you have to prove god exists” I didn’t say god has to and you know it.
So I will say it again, prove to me you yourself that god exists. I don’t mind waiting.
Exactly.
@Jesse dukelacrosse Salvia divinorum begs to differ.
@E B no they didnt. but if you have evidence that they committed treason, you have a duty to present that evidence to a national security agency.
When is enough enough this man needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
@Wesley Gordon what has biden done needs prosecuting?
Totally agree
Knowing Trumps history, he’d use those stolen documents to sell or a
“Get out of Jail” card.
@void Go back to bed.
@boss sauce Nice try.
He’s had them for 18 months. There’s no way of ever knowing who saw them or photographed them until they surface somewhere in the world. It’s the most dangerous action he did coz of course he will have shown/sold/used them for leverage.
Hes had enough passes
💯 agreed
His actions may have endangered national security.
Will he now be treated like Assange or Snowden? Just out of interest.
Going a
Simple: Trump thought he had a pot of gold which he could sell or use for some kind of blackmail in order to protect his self.
@shelley king He got taken then, those doc’s are worth ten times that. That two billion would have just been a DEPOSIT.
Saying out loud what everyone is thinking. Well done
It doesn’t matter if he kept the documents out of malicious intent or just for vanity. It is a crime to have moved them, a crime to possess/conceal them, a crime to store them insecurely, and a crime to not give them back when ordered. We need to knock it the hell off with all this pussyfooting around the subject of his guilt. He’s guilty. Plain and simple. #LockHimUp
At the end of the interview we arrive at the stupidity of this entire thing, he wanted them to be a big deal and the center of attention. You have to be pretty stupid to think that’s what this is about, to show off at parties…..oh come one! This is just more dirty politics no two ways about it.
And still NO charges. Hahaha
He’s wasting time, which he has proven time and again to be a highly effective defence. They really need to move this along to the indictment process, or before you know it, he will be running for POTUS again!!
Hot dogs and good dogs 🐕 love 😲🥴😷
That’s all this sham is about. Stopping from running again.
@Ross Sherwood Right.. we haven’t seen this before.. one, big, broken record spinning desperately.. the more things change, the more they stay the same..
That’s what happens when you hire an OAN anchor as a lawyer 😂
When you have a two, three, four tier justice system, things like this happen and criminals run rampant.
I agree. All those fraudsters during the 70s went to jail for the savings & loan fraud. Justice good.
Going back tomorrow morning when we can 😮😪👿
He does anything he can to delay the process, this has always been one of his tactics to slow things down.
@B L No. He didn’t do anything to go to jail for. Trump makes false allegations routinely. Just because he continuously repeats his lies does not make them true. Try thinking for yourself.
oh you’re talking about Biden i suppose.
@B L umm why exactly?
“Trump is a bad client… he doesn’t listen to their advice, he doesn’t pay them, and his lawyers often get end up being investigated.” Any takers?
@Red Skywalker why are you still listening to trump lies?
No matter what he does no matter what he says he’s not going to get out of this one🤔
I do hope you’re right.
Fuse for mail mail it to your 😲😮💨🤕👿
I’d like to see a panel of security experts — gov’t officials intimately familiar with Standards for handling TS/SCI, such as the ICS-705-1 and the like. Anyone who has held a cleared position in DoD is familiar with the mandatory security training they had to take every year and probably remembers the many references to the DoDM 5105.21, ICS, and other standards. I think the public needs to hear first hand — officially — how this material was supposed to be taken care of; they need to hear about SCIFs, combo safes, cypher locks, cover sheets, security procedures, and all the penalties associated with mishandling such material. This is not a political discussion; it’s a national security matter.
@Bill Dwyer. GREAT IDEA. I’m sure someone would make that possible. I don’t have FB or Twitter, but I’d highly suggest the Meidest Touch, as their segments run over an hour, or Brian Tyler Cohen who can have longer segments too.
I think that would be such a great thing to hear.
You rock. I do hope you will follow with the Meidas guys. They are incredible in case you don’t know them.
John Dean’s vast experience shows in every word he utters. Well done Sir!
