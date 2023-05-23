Former Watergate attorney weighs in on Trump’s latest legal woes

John Dean, former Watergate special counsel, speaks with CNN's Abby Phillip about former President Donald Trump's latest legal threats, including new documents that illustrate Trump asking to fight the Department of Justice's subpoena, and E. Jean Carroll's request to amend her lawsuit against him. #CNN #News
