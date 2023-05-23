A fake image purporting to show an explosion near the Pentagon was shared by multiple verified Twitter accounts, causing confusion and leading to a brief dip in the stock market. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan has more. #CNN #News #Pentagon #AI #ArtificialIntelligence
