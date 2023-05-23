E. Jean Carroll asks judge to amend lawsuit to seek further damages against Trump

No comments

E. Jean Carroll has asked a judge to amend her initial defamation case against former President Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages after he repeated his statements at a CNN town hall. CNN’s panel of experts weighs in. #CNN #News

Tagged with , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.