E. Jean Carroll has asked a judge to amend her initial defamation case against former President Donald Trump to seek additional punitive damages after he repeated his statements at a CNN town hall. CNN’s panel of experts weighs in. #CNN #News
Recent Post
- E. Jean Carroll asks judge to amend lawsuit to seek further damages against Trump
- Zelensky adviser speaks about battle for Bakhmut and Wagner Group
- ‘No words can express it’: Ukrainian soldiers detail battle of Bakhmut
- Dad rushes to save his 1-year-old who falls in pool
- Judge enters pleas for Bryan Kohberger