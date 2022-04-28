Recent Post
59 comments
So, when a weak man calls a weak man, “a weak man”, does that make the weak man strong???
I guess we’ll have to ask Tucker’s infrared machine! 🔴🔴🔴
A strong man makes sure he does his job that he gets paid to do, right. Pays his bills and helps to provide for himself and his loved ones. That’s it.
It’s not your muscles or your beard or your guns or your pick-up truck. It’s not how much you think you’re opinion matters- because it doesn’t. It’s just doing the right thing and helping when you can.
@OmegaMale i agree with you OmegaMale.
Have we finally gotten to the point when the rats start eating eachother?
Can’t wait till June!
Get the popcorn ready
No, Walmart still has food available (but who can afford it?).
@David Foster Shop smart for food value. Covid pandemic, weather problems, Putin killing, world oil crisis, mandated vehicle insurance, yes it all adds up. Walmart shelves? What? I’d rather shop at a corner store and buy less junk. I’m on a restricted diet. Support Mom and Pa stores. Save on the gasoline. Humble opinion.
No, McCarthy is the chief shoe shiner at Mar-A-Lago
@Muttin Chops 3 that too
❤️😉
@JOKER 🃏 No one will go to your link, it’s not gonna happen Mary.
Kevin just bought some more durable knee pads for his visits to his dear leader Trump.
Well, he’s on the outs now
When your followers care so little about facts and logic…..lying is so easy for the ones who lead them.
@Tom Anderson Boom!
I thought retrumplucans Don’t watch cnn
@beobe99 YOU BORE ME!!
@Tom Ko we watch it to laugh😂
for the love of humanity can we get people back on board with living in reality?
@M Hall so lame 😒
1UP
@DonO lmao 🤣🤣🤣 I laughed so hard. Yes, that’s great! Let’s make Let’s go, Darwin! a thing! 🤣🤣🤣😅
@Krazynation Turn off CNN, crazy cat lady. CNN+ shut down in a month for a reason. This is not a news network anymore 😂😂🤦🏽♂️
if you need it explained son, your not worth the time.
Someone is clearly hellbent on destroying Kevin McCarthy. And they’re doing a pretty good job of using his own words to do it.
McCarthy, MTG, Cawthorne – Gaetz will be next
You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can fool all of the fools all of the time; after witch they will never be convinced that they were fooled.
AMEN!
Who are you calling a witch? Or do you mean which?
Craven Kevin sold his soul in his quest to become the Speaker of the House, but karma has caught up with him.
Here’s your chance Kevin. Say what you said on tape OUT LOUD. You’re screwwed either way. Might as well redeem what little is left of your dignity and your reputation for history.
This is insane…I see why they wanted to infiltrate the 1/6 commission
A commission for a guided tour of the Capitol… the Dems are so deranged it’s comedic.
I love how the Right is ripping McCarthy apart. 🎉😂😂😂😂
I’d rather them rip the gremlin that is tucker apart.
That’s what he deserves for protecting and enabling the orange clown.
@Mark G. Make America Trumpless again 2024
Who would have thought puppets calling others puppets?
Excellent point
You can’t tell the truth, they get upset. They fear facts n are disgusting creatures, how anybody could call themselves a republican n have self respect is beyond me.
McCarthy “I said this 100 months ago, right now we shld be talking bout the border” 🤣🤣🤣
I wish we had at least two politician parties. You know, democracy where our votes matter.
Same big donors/bribers.
Tucker: Consistently bashes Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy for the past 4 years straight.
CNN: Cracks forming
@AllYourBase LMAO anyone who watches Tucker, knows he’s gone against them for some time. Anyone whos paid attention to politics, knows McCarthy was backed by Paul Ryan, a known rino who Tucker was also against.
@DoSe420 RINO = anyone with more love for America than the conservative party.
@AllYourBase If I was allowed to post clips here without getting my comment instantly deleted I would. A quick yt search with the name “tucker” and “almost any republican politician” will give you lots of hits.
Kevin McCarthy should be in the Guinness Book of World Records, he’s the only human being in history that can sand upright and walk without having a spine!
No , because his boss did too
Turtle Mitch has a shell does that count as a spine
He learned from the master. Ted Cruz.
The entire “system” is designed to keep the poor, poor. And the rich, rich.
😂😂😂 Tucker 🤣🤣🤣 what a tool, calling someone a puppet for telling the truth
I love how youre supposed to just fall in line and not use your actual brain to think for yourself.
The Trump/Putin puppet is calling other people “puppet”.