  1. So, when a weak man calls a weak man, “a weak man”, does that make the weak man strong???

    2. A strong man makes sure he does his job that he gets paid to do, right. Pays his bills and helps to provide for himself and his loved ones. That’s it.
      It’s not your muscles or your beard or your guns or your pick-up truck. It’s not how much you think you’re opinion matters- because it doesn’t. It’s just doing the right thing and helping when you can.

    3. @David Foster Shop smart for food value. Covid pandemic, weather problems, Putin killing, world oil crisis, mandated vehicle insurance, yes it all adds up. Walmart shelves? What? I’d rather shop at a corner store and buy less junk. I’m on a restricted diet. Support Mom and Pa stores. Save on the gasoline. Humble opinion.

  4. When your followers care so little about facts and logic…..lying is so easy for the ones who lead them.

    3. @DonO lmao 🤣🤣🤣 I laughed so hard. Yes, that’s great! Let’s make Let’s go, Darwin! a thing! 🤣🤣🤣😅

    4. @Krazynation Turn off CNN, crazy cat lady. CNN+ shut down in a month for a reason. This is not a news network anymore 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️

  6. Someone is clearly hellbent on destroying Kevin McCarthy. And they’re doing a pretty good job of using his own words to do it.

  7. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you can fool all of the fools all of the time; after witch they will never be convinced that they were fooled.

  8. Craven Kevin sold his soul in his quest to become the Speaker of the House, but karma has caught up with him.

  9. Here’s your chance Kevin. Say what you said on tape OUT LOUD. You’re screwwed either way. Might as well redeem what little is left of your dignity and your reputation for history.

    2. You can’t tell the truth, they get upset. They fear facts n are disgusting creatures, how anybody could call themselves a republican n have self respect is beyond me.

  13. McCarthy “I said this 100 months ago, right now we shld be talking bout the border” 🤣🤣🤣

  14. I wish we had at least two politician parties. You know, democracy where our votes matter.

  15. Tucker: Consistently bashes Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy for the past 4 years straight.

    CNN: Cracks forming

    1. @AllYourBase LMAO anyone who watches Tucker, knows he’s gone against them for some time. Anyone whos paid attention to politics, knows McCarthy was backed by Paul Ryan, a known rino who Tucker was also against.

    2. @DoSe420 RINO = anyone with more love for America than the conservative party.

    3. @AllYourBase If I was allowed to post clips here without getting my comment instantly deleted I would. A quick yt search with the name “tucker” and “almost any republican politician” will give you lots of hits.

  16. Kevin McCarthy should be in the Guinness Book of World Records, he’s the only human being in history that can sand upright and walk without having a spine!

  19. I love how youre supposed to just fall in line and not use your actual brain to think for yourself.

