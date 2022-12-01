Recent Post
My condolences to the millions of *Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang* who lost their
– lands, religious practices and dignity,
and now become genocide victims of the Chinese regime with *indisputable evidence* from:
*- hacked Xinjiang Police Files,*
– satelite images,
– eye witnesses,
– survivors,
– Chinese official documents and
– multiple press investigations since 2008.
What precious “religious practices” did they lose, halal slaughter, circumcision and forcing headscarfs on women?🤣🤣 good riddance.
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 hey you must stop this spamming
Don’t forget they lost their organs
Agree. IF this is bad, then imagine the Ugyhur Re-education /Nazi Style Jewish concentration camps. Here force labor, live organ harvesting for Covid-19 CCP and domestic & international rich organ receiver obtain the world’s largest organ supply, and force sterilization where Ugyhur women of all ages (single or married) are sexually violated and sterilized to breed out the Ugyhur blood.
THIS is why Democracy is NECESSARY.
Vote for anyone other than a Democrat, and you’ll fix a lot if this.
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 india bot lol this is what happen when you drink water from river
yeah, sounds like you are in heaven
Wow, this is how the bad the Chinese conditions are in an IPhone factory
China is just simly the best. government and people. nothing will ever be finer, bow down to your master
People can only be pushed so far
Fox conned Wisconsin into believing they would build a large factory in Southeastern Wisconsin. Never materialized, FoxConn is a lying ,BSing,pile of S__t. They fit right in China. Hope the people win this important battle. China and FoxConn are not to be believed. Strength to the people of China.
Fox con is a private TAIWANESE company. Nothing to do with the Chinese Gov
People will eventually snap if you constantly miss treat them.
Or they might be getting sick and snapping and they don’t want to tell us lmao
The Dems will learn
@daniel mackay if it came down to it you would tuck tale. Your only battle is on the internet lmao. Be quite.
You don’t know how tame, obedient and gullible Chinese people are.
legendary reporting & incredible bravery
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 report Spam to this Bot
@whitegirlchinesepenis. com hahaha no tanks
@INDIA SUPER CLEAN 🇮🇳 stop screaming
Boycott Apple.
Apple is allowing this, I’m boycotting Apple products and Amazon products until they are free to protest and travel freely.
Tell that to your average young person that lives in their iPhone.
Apple needs to bring the production home to the US, or to some other country that doesn’t treat their people this way.
Switching back to android I’m getting a Samsung fold 4. There apps are free anyway
Apple sells expensive phone. But they pay cheap labor..American Policy Makers are corrupt because they turn a blind eye on unemployment in America.
this is a clear demonstration of profits over people, im a millennial and i would rather downgrade myself to the razor flip phone i had in middle school then see anymore of this. lets see if tim cook has the balls to stand up for what is right. Even if they outsource and move their factories to other countries, itll still take at least 1-2 years to setup the ecosystem and capacity they had in china. the supply chain that existed before for minerals and energy no longer exists. This next iphone generation will be the last for a few years. they are so done. apple is def a stock im not buying and only shortying in this next coming recession.
They care far more about money than people work environments. Same with other companies that use foxcon.
Speaking as an Apple shareholder, I don’t much care if the company loses money & the value of my stock and/or dividend goes down, as long as employees are treated with respect and human dignity. This madness has to stop.
if you really want to be moral shareholder, forgetting apples issues – its very questionable should anyone invest in anything in china in the first place. Its not very difficult to internet search what kind of things are going here all the time, to minorities and the majority alike. Personally wouldnt want to support gov like that, but if it payes well enough and one can close eyes and ears – looks like then many couldnt care less.
Frankly if apple wants to act like the good guys, they should already planning moving their business to somewhere else, where government gives morality some value. Actually pretty much same like business have moved on from russia – in the end the difference is razor blade thin between the countries.
Well , how about start by getting these dirty bastards to pay some taxes
You said this because you know that damages will be covered by Insurances,
Lol everyone knew how China was yet you continued buying Apple
Chinese workers knew how CCP was from their elder yet continued
You reap what you sow
Wonderful. People has the power 🙏🙏🙏🙏
China is simply the best. government and people. nothing will ever be finer, bow down to your master
I find it strange that a multibillion dollar company like apple can’t afford to pay its workers fair wages and treat them with respect and dignity
Max up the selling price, Thumb down on the labor costs and Fatten the in-between layer of fat called GREED and throw out whatever humanity
@Maria ABALLI-GONZALEZ : no , I don’t think they want to help Chinese , what they want is huge interest with cheap labour and especially they don’t have to follow rules and standards about environment and labour law as they have to do in their own countries .
That is why American government sacrificed republics of Viet Nam ( South VN ) in 1972 , when they welcome communist China , and withdrew from South VN . The result is millions southern Vietnamese had to escape by boat and few hundred thousand ( ? ) died on the sea Due to their boat sinking , and nearly 1 million were put in concentrated camps ( communists Called them re-educated camps ) , and many died in those camps .
I came from the South of VN and am still angry of the betrayal of USA to us .
, They had woke a sleeping tiger up ) the nick name I called communist China ) , and fed it and China has challenged USA and other democratic countries . USA created bad karma , now they god bad consequence .
@Eggs Benedict Islam teaches us to respect woman, not to make up things and try to pass it on as facts .
@Maria ABALLI-GONZALEZ Trump tried
_”Those who make peaceful revolution impossible, make violent revolution inevitable.”_
~President John F. Kennedy
Nixon, his China politics, the US was evil back then!
Never go outsourcing in China again!
Produce phones local !
!!!!
This Ang mo wei si bei steady
Ouch!!! -President John F. Kennedy, Dallas 1963
The next time you are thinking of buying an iPhone; you better recall this report and think about your choice twice
Is apple allowing this to happen?
@Supre Macy mad dog from taiwan
Corporate America is allowing this to happen.
You are allowing this to happen.
And you honestly think that any other brand phone does it differently???? Grudge filled bullshit comment 🤣
I’ve always thought about what he said in my mind but never would I expect this to be publicly address on a news media. It’s very interesting to see if things will change for China and what the new generation will evolve into. I’m half glass full.
How did Apple justify such working conditions to the public?
Peter Peh
apple is not able to change the world, remove communist party, not on them.
Stop the outsourcing, reinvent America, Europe !
All we did have was Foxconn, hope they are gone now…..
Fabless companies, produce your own products.
Bro Apple is not in china . They only make deals . You know big businesses make more money what really benefits them not the other way around . Look at Disney
Money money. No body really cares about the Chunese people. Even the western media wants to derail the Chinese economy and keep it poor and miserable.
Wall Street greed !
They’ve never been asked to justify it. As long as people buy their products they will continue to use slave labor. Boycott.
Power to the Chinese people, stand up. Be strong.
Hey CNN remember when you literally called people protesting the lockdowns here “right-wing lunatics” and idiots?
Did you say the same thing to anti lockdown protest in europe, usa, australia last year?
✊
@David Bourne while they are I completely agree that CNN are moron. People who swallow their news are the same. American and European police did exactly the same thing and even worse during BLM yet they paint chinese police to be more violent.
@Jkjkjk CNN is a joke.
Wasn’t it just recently that people were being misinformed and stupefied and sent out as agents of disinformation by CNN concerning Covid lockdowns and social distancing?
What happened to their rush to frame those who protested Lockdowns as “right-wing” lunatics?
What happened to their tactic of making it about right vs left with titles like “Why Trump supports lockdown protest” instead of titles like “Are lockdowns doing more harm than good?”
What happened to the misinformation campaign?..where they falsely accused protesters of holding up antisemitic signs = (their favorite false accusaton” when the signs were clearly comparing our leaders to nazis?(That conspiracy theory CNN vid is still up by the way).
Its so ironic. Elon Musk allows Ukrainians to use Starlink internet during war, but Apple restricted air drop feature for Chinese to be connected during protests using iPhones.
“A billion dollars a week” ruthlessly made, not earned, off the backs of such workers. Apple is not a victim in this, as the report implies.
Glad this is happening to Apple and hopefully other corporations realize the risks they put themselves in.
This is what will happen in all areas/countries if EMPLOYERS are not just and not giving proper wages to their workers – CHAOS!!! I don’t understand why there are businessmen who are so greedy that even the workers that works for them they exploit?! BE FAIR