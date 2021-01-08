Freshman GOP Congresswoman: ‘Millions Of Americans Were Lied To About This’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC

TOPICS:
January 8, 2021

 

WATCH: Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) calls Republican House members votes to object to the Electoral College were “futile.” Adding, “Millions of Americans were lied to about this.” Aired on 01/07/2021.
82 Comments on "Freshman GOP Congresswoman: ‘Millions Of Americans Were Lied To About This’ | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. Auntie Pha | January 7, 2021 at 6:02 PM | Reply

    Daily Reminder: Trump called Corona Virus a Democrat Hoax that will “magically” disappear.

    • 20Fifth NOW | January 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @Brown Long have you ever tried to communicate with them , even your closest family members who support him have become vicious, trust me. These people had it in them from before, he Trump just knew how to play them

    • B. T. | January 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      @rrickarr
      They were smiling for the camera.
      Should make the FBI’s job easier.

    • 20Fifth NOW | January 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM | Reply

      They are brainless

    • Brown Long | January 7, 2021 at 6:57 PM | Reply

      @20Fifth NOW thought about voting for him in 2016 election. But the more he talk the more I realize how crazy this guy is. It’s like putting a spoil man child in the highest position in the land….with nuke.

      I think the way you approach these people, you shouldn’t confront them directly or berate them. But there are some people who just cannot be reason with.

      My side joke with friends have always been that majority of the population are either ignorant or are stupid.

    • Allan Gibson | January 7, 2021 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Trump got it off the lead story for one day – what’s he got planned next?

  2. Christopher Wise | January 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Stop interviewing republicans. You need to talk to people who care about America. They clearly don’t.

    • Rose Lewis | January 7, 2021 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      25th NOW Weed your gardens The police are Trump supporters they took off their MAGA hats and put on riot gear

    • Tom | January 7, 2021 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @Wesley Gordon Keep telling yourself lies, and you will eventually believe them.

    • Lucky Baldwin | January 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Wise I can’t argue with what you say. I just listened to the Senate speeches last night and saw an anti-trump Republican attitude that I haven’t seen for the last 4 years. Guess I was hoping that disgusting display yesterday was the last straw to bring the banana republicans back to their senses.

    • Christopher Wise | January 7, 2021 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      @Lucky Baldwin I would very much like that, but until right wing media is held to some reasonable standard of fact, it’s not going to get better. I wish it would, but it won’t. We need money out of politics and a massive fact checking apparatus. It’s nice to be civil though. Lots of meanies on line. Have a nice evening.

    • Christopher Wise | January 7, 2021 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      …also, sadly, I won’t give credit to these people who stood by for four years as a narcissistic sociopath ran rough shod over The Constitution and now, with 2 weeks to go and a coup attempt, have had a come to Jesus moment.

  3. Mister Moore | January 7, 2021 at 6:07 PM | Reply

    When the pirates aboard the Trump ship realize the breaches are not being held with his fixes, they quickly start acting like a sailor and just prepare to cast him overboard.

  4. Johnny English | January 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump’s shopify maga store has been shut down permanently. He just lost a huge source of revenue. Sweet 👌

  5. Rob S | January 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM | Reply

    If this woman wanted trump to win the election, then I do not care what else she has to say.

  6. Ron Woods | January 7, 2021 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    Are you concerned about American children when you enable & encourage a “domestic terrorist” sitting in the oval office of the USA ?

    • BostonBruins 88 | January 7, 2021 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      He literally condemned it twice on Twitter and posted a video saying go home and to be peaceful. Does he need to tattoo it on his forehead to get it through your thick skull?

    • Ron Woods | January 7, 2021 at 9:08 PM | Reply

      trump’s simply a “domestic terrorist” call it what it is , he also stated that he loves the terrorists that attacked the USA Capitol . Additionally , no matter what they say , terrorists have absolutely no issues with killing children , of any age .

    • BostonBruins 88 | January 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Ron Woods Ahh killing children of any age… sounds like abortion to me!!! Biden loves abortion

    • NikolasCage FreeEEGS | January 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Hey Gary serious question: who ties your shoes for you? Or did they get you those fancy Velcro ones so you can do it all by yourself like a big boy!

    • MarcSylex | January 7, 2021 at 11:14 PM | Reply

      That’s the litmus test for republicans but they always fail because they always think about their immediate surroundings.

  7. Will Liamson | January 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM | Reply

    Those who are suddenly resigning are only trying to protect their pensions and severance packages!

  8. Res Teras | January 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM | Reply

    She is a lover of lindsey graham.
    That’s her career, purple other rainbow.

  9. jools2323 | January 7, 2021 at 6:24 PM | Reply

    GOP politicians praising each other at a time like this…
    Disgusting.

  10. crazypetemagicman | January 7, 2021 at 6:27 PM | Reply

    She’s one of them don’t let her fool you l heard her speech at Electrol Collage ….

  11. Robert Lavelle | January 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    ” Worried about her kids ” but not in the least concerned about the people of this nation if she wanted tRump to win. No. Not acceptable.

    • Licia Williams | January 7, 2021 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      At least SHE’S NOT CRUZ???

    • Christopher Jones | January 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      It doesnt matter who won or lost the fake election nothing will fundamentally change
      The rich will continue to get richer the poor will get more welfare and those,of us in the actual working class will as usual get screwed.

    • Licia Williams | January 7, 2021 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Jones FACTS…..Middle Working Class….ALWAYS SUFFER UNDER THE GOP.
      #’S DON’T LIE….
      Since. Hollywood. Ronnie Ragean….track it?

    • M. F. Hopkins | January 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Christopher Jones I agree in regards to the rich/poor polarization, but the election wasn’t ‘fake’. You can celebrate or bemoan the outcome, but it wasn’t ‘fake’.
      And it does matter who wins, as we can get a ‘meh’ candidate, to a God-awful one. If I don’t vote, the much worse of the two could win. NOPE!

  12. IamAsaint _ | January 7, 2021 at 6:28 PM | Reply

    “Rioters” and an “angry mob”…… ohhh ok sure, that’s all they are 👌🏾

  13. Joe Zamecki | January 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    Sedition. The Trumpers have friends in Congress, and clearly among the Capitol Police. Prosecute them.

  14. channeleightyeight088 | January 7, 2021 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    They were your voters, Ma’am. Your side of politics, rioting on behalf of your president, whom you support.

  15. Canis Africanis | January 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM | Reply

    “…particularly after yesterday”
    Yes, the other days not so particularly concerned. Not particularly.

  16. Matt F. | January 7, 2021 at 6:41 PM | Reply

    This truly started when McConnell & friends let Trump off the hook with Impeachment. They’re co-conspirators, must be charged & removed

  17. John Brown | January 7, 2021 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    She was still unable to say trump is the issue even after an insurrection with a gallows

    • Wayne Riley | January 8, 2021 at 5:21 AM | Reply

      Agreed, they say this was bad and they still are proud to say they voted for Trump, but they can’t say that he was the reason for this treason.

  18. AL- BOT | January 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    If you haven’t figured out by now, that Trump has lied about everything, the entire time, then you need to go back to grade school.

  19. Celeste Elohim | January 7, 2021 at 6:49 PM | Reply

    So she just admitted she new this was going to occur. ….

  20. 시사져널 타로Cecil | January 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Did they really believe that Pence could turn votes? Stupid people have no limits. She just realized this?

