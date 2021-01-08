WATCH: Freshman Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) calls Republican House members votes to object to the Electoral College were “futile.” Adding, “Millions of Americans were lied to about this.” Aired on 01/07/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About MTP Daily with Chuck Todd: Bringing the insight and power of “Meet the Press” to MSNBC every weekday, Chuck Todd looks at the key stories of the day with political newsmakers as they break down and analyze the issues facing U.S. and world leaders. The program features hard-hitting interviews – a hallmark of Todd’s Sunday program – in addition to signature segments such as “I’m Obsessed With,” which highlights topics about which Todd is especially passionate. With an acute understanding of the inner workings of Washington, Todd explains how complex policy issues affect all Americans.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#ElectoralCollege #NancyMace #MSNBC
Freshman GOP Congresswoman: 'Millions Of Americans Were Lied To About This' | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Daily Reminder: Trump called Corona Virus a Democrat Hoax that will “magically” disappear.
@Brown Long have you ever tried to communicate with them , even your closest family members who support him have become vicious, trust me. These people had it in them from before, he Trump just knew how to play them
@rrickarr
They were smiling for the camera.
Should make the FBI’s job easier.
They are brainless
@20Fifth NOW thought about voting for him in 2016 election. But the more he talk the more I realize how crazy this guy is. It’s like putting a spoil man child in the highest position in the land….with nuke.
I think the way you approach these people, you shouldn’t confront them directly or berate them. But there are some people who just cannot be reason with.
My side joke with friends have always been that majority of the population are either ignorant or are stupid.
Trump got it off the lead story for one day – what’s he got planned next?
Stop interviewing republicans. You need to talk to people who care about America. They clearly don’t.
25th NOW Weed your gardens The police are Trump supporters they took off their MAGA hats and put on riot gear
@Wesley Gordon Keep telling yourself lies, and you will eventually believe them.
@Christopher Wise I can’t argue with what you say. I just listened to the Senate speeches last night and saw an anti-trump Republican attitude that I haven’t seen for the last 4 years. Guess I was hoping that disgusting display yesterday was the last straw to bring the banana republicans back to their senses.
@Lucky Baldwin I would very much like that, but until right wing media is held to some reasonable standard of fact, it’s not going to get better. I wish it would, but it won’t. We need money out of politics and a massive fact checking apparatus. It’s nice to be civil though. Lots of meanies on line. Have a nice evening.
…also, sadly, I won’t give credit to these people who stood by for four years as a narcissistic sociopath ran rough shod over The Constitution and now, with 2 weeks to go and a coup attempt, have had a come to Jesus moment.
When the pirates aboard the Trump ship realize the breaches are not being held with his fixes, they quickly start acting like a sailor and just prepare to cast him overboard.
Better still keel haul him
Watch the rats scramble to jump ship! Funny.
Upvoting all sailing references.
Donald Trump’s shopify maga store has been shut down permanently. He just lost a huge source of revenue. Sweet 👌
@Denise Kulawik Well, the truth is… we wanted to see such a walmart with our own eyes, kind of an ethnographic experience 😁 For the very same reason I also bought “Pabst Blue Ribbon” beer 🤣 Thanks for the recommendation. Stay safe!
@Piotr Trebisz Pabst Blue Ribbon beer is AWESOME. Best cheap beer in America. Glad you got some. You, too. 😘😜
@Denise Kulawik This is where I know this brand from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Sm8JM-K1dc
If it’s true, I applaud them!
I have a feeling that, once he is finally out of office, Trump is going to literally be “banned from the entire internet”.
If this woman wanted trump to win the election, then I do not care what else she has to say.
Exactly. Especially, after just admitting millions of people were lied to and she couldn’t even say who lied to the millions of people.
I concur
@Not RixAmoris No, the Qanon nut is Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia.
Rob S: What do You mean?
@Markus Rother funny, you just described the entire demonrat party.👏👏👏
Are you concerned about American children when you enable & encourage a “domestic terrorist” sitting in the oval office of the USA ?
He literally condemned it twice on Twitter and posted a video saying go home and to be peaceful. Does he need to tattoo it on his forehead to get it through your thick skull?
trump’s simply a “domestic terrorist” call it what it is , he also stated that he loves the terrorists that attacked the USA Capitol . Additionally , no matter what they say , terrorists have absolutely no issues with killing children , of any age .
@Ron Woods Ahh killing children of any age… sounds like abortion to me!!! Biden loves abortion
Hey Gary serious question: who ties your shoes for you? Or did they get you those fancy Velcro ones so you can do it all by yourself like a big boy!
That’s the litmus test for republicans but they always fail because they always think about their immediate surroundings.
Those who are suddenly resigning are only trying to protect their pensions and severance packages!
@Melinda Williams Exactly! 💯%
President Reagan abolished Civil Service including pensions for all Federal employees except law enforcement.Since 1984 all new hires are under Social Security.
@Michael Baldwin Well, it must have changed since then. All federal employees get pensions. It’s one of the big incentives of being a federal employee!
They are resigning because they don’t want to have to use the 25th amendment against Trump. They don’t care about what happened.
Toh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
She is a lover of lindsey graham.
That’s her career, purple other rainbow.
GOP politicians praising each other at a time like this…
Disgusting.
was the terriost goals to take the boxes with the certified votes from congress when they stormed the building was people in power involved seen in pictures with the so called Qanon Shaman earlier ? when was the picture of him and rudy taken ?
@stevin47: You need to do a better job structuring your sentences. Punctuation is your friend; not your enemy!
Toh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
@MorpheusΩne This.
She’s one of them don’t let her fool you l heard her speech at Electrol Collage ….
” Worried about her kids ” but not in the least concerned about the people of this nation if she wanted tRump to win. No. Not acceptable.
At least SHE’S NOT CRUZ???
It doesnt matter who won or lost the fake election nothing will fundamentally change
The rich will continue to get richer the poor will get more welfare and those,of us in the actual working class will as usual get screwed.
@Christopher Jones FACTS…..Middle Working Class….ALWAYS SUFFER UNDER THE GOP.
#’S DON’T LIE….
Since. Hollywood. Ronnie Ragean….track it?
@Christopher Jones I agree in regards to the rich/poor polarization, but the election wasn’t ‘fake’. You can celebrate or bemoan the outcome, but it wasn’t ‘fake’.
And it does matter who wins, as we can get a ‘meh’ candidate, to a God-awful one. If I don’t vote, the much worse of the two could win. NOPE!
Toh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
“Rioters” and an “angry mob”…… ohhh ok sure, that’s all they are 👌🏾
“Mostly Peaceful protesters.”
That were egged on by their traitorous president the entire time…except when it came to actually “walking with them” like he said, just before throwing the match on the gas he just poured on his mob of traitors, and went running back to hide in his bunker like the beeotch he is.
@SkyLizardGirl Hilarious. I guess we were watching different events, I only saw violence from a mob of traitors.
@SkyGemini Yeah I agree.
@SkyGemini yeah I realize
Sedition. The Trumpers have friends in Congress, and clearly among the Capitol Police. Prosecute them.
@Yo Daddy delusional
@lhayles6974 and dems didn’t riot this last year it was peaceful year huh
Antifa and BLM no way
Lol RE RE
@lhayles6974 what is the difference between trying to burn down a federal court house in Portland? And what happened at the Capitol
I guess Trump can now say very fine people on both sides. Bwaah
Goh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Trumpers were protesting DEMOCRACY! That is treason.
They were your voters, Ma’am. Your side of politics, rioting on behalf of your president, whom you support.
she just said she didn’t support him and that it was lies being told
@donna payne of course she did…she’s a rethuglican. 🤡
@donna payne She worked on his 2016 campaign!
@donna payne She said she supported Trump but not the lies that were being promulgated, as if there was a difference.
Toh great
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
“…particularly after yesterday”
Yes, the other days not so particularly concerned. Not particularly.
This truly started when McConnell & friends let Trump off the hook with Impeachment. They’re co-conspirators, must be charged & removed
Agree!! McConnell is even more guilty than trump.
She was still unable to say trump is the issue even after an insurrection with a gallows
Agreed, they say this was bad and they still are proud to say they voted for Trump, but they can’t say that he was the reason for this treason.
If you haven’t figured out by now, that Trump has lied about everything, the entire time, then you need to go back to grade school.
So she just admitted she new this was going to occur. ….
Right, Why she didn’t speak about it BEFORE, Now she do it when it’s the popular thing to do.
Exactly. I thought the same.
Congressman Kinzinger said the same thing on Colbert- he told his staff not to come in because he knew something was going to happen.
Did they really believe that Pence could turn votes? Stupid people have no limits. She just realized this?