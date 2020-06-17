Fulton County DA announces if charges were made on officer in Rayshard Brooks case | USA TODAY

June 17, 2020

 

By early Sunday, Atlanta Police Department Sergeant John Chafee confirmed to USA TODAY that Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, was fired for shooting Brooks. Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

Video footage released by the Atlanta Police Department captures the timeline leading up to Brooks’ death, ruled a homicide by the Fulton County Medical Examiner on Sunday. Through a combination of the officer’s body camera, dash camera and Wendy’s surveillance, the footage reveals key decisions by the officers involved, and important context that may be presented in potential criminal or civil trials.

50 Comments on "Fulton County DA announces if charges were made on officer in Rayshard Brooks case | USA TODAY"

  1. mike ggg | June 17, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    This is absolutely disgusting. If you want to continue to penalize officers for enforcing the law, you will get officers who will not enforce the law. This CRIMINAL resisted arrest, tried to kill 2 police officers, and aimed a weapon at an officer. What more do you want? You can no longer complain when officers do nothing – they can now see that if they do, you will arrest them!

    Shame on Atlanta, Fulton County, and everyone who is on the anti-cop bandwagon.

    • Parnell Vetta | June 17, 2020 at 6:13 PM | Reply

      It’s about time

    • thesweatleaf | June 17, 2020 at 6:58 PM | Reply

      @Julian Rocha Just look for whatever organization is the opposite of Crime Stoppers if you want to help this officer so bad

    • thesweatleaf | June 17, 2020 at 6:59 PM | Reply

      @Bengie Teng there was no threat or lethal weapon — no training should teach you how to shoot people who aren’t a threat. Even in the military you suffer consequences for what these dimwit cops did. Remember: we’re not punishing them for being stupid, we’re punishing them for being wrong.

    • Bengie Teng | June 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

      @thesweatleaf he got a taser in his hand he even turn around to shoot it to the police, which video did you watched? go on stretch your imagination and make yourself believe that he didn’t do anything that will caused him to get arrested, and make yourself belief too that its ok to resist and steal a weapon to a police and get away with it.,

    • thesweatleaf | June 17, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      @Bengie Teng you gotta consider the officer statements — police admitted they knew the taser was spent and could not be refired

  2. Miriam Rodriguez | June 17, 2020 at 4:48 PM | Reply

    Yes everyone has forgotten 911 who helped the firemen…cops they risked their lives to help white black asian Americans etc that were in cement holes and steel holes. Remember 911 there was no racism there was there🇺🇸🇺🇸I now tell my family never to be a cop let them fend for themselves let them dig themselves out of holes Men 🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • A. M. | June 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM | Reply

      Which 9/11? The overthrow of President in Chile and where tanks of American militias fired on law makers? Or the one in New York where israli Mossad committed to invade 7 countries?

    • Sheeshkebabz | June 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      Stop killing black people.

  3. janiefk | June 17, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

    Starts at 23:30

  4. Empire Union | June 17, 2020 at 4:56 PM | Reply

    Outrageous, They want Civil War.

    • M 5 | June 17, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

      Sheeshkebabz if you ever saw a white/black person you will run. Stop stereotyping people you moron

    • अचलेंद्र | June 17, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

      USA Today and every branch of the news media wants a civil war. keep your eyes on the truenemy. Also just so everybody knows, the news channels on youtube have fake accounts ran by their station to incite sht.

    • phoenix rexx | June 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      No civil war. Please no civil war. Just change the training of these damn corrupt cops and its system in your local area.

    • Matthew Keenan | June 17, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @Sheeshkebabz Why are you back?

    • Matthew Keenan | June 17, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @Sheeshkebabz You could have fulled me.

  5. Mob Rules | June 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    I hope that cop sues the city for millions and files ethics complaints against the prosecutor.

  6. Tyler H | June 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM | Reply

    Defending a child abusing felon seems about right. These really are the end of days

  7. Pb X | June 17, 2020 at 5:17 PM | Reply

    Just look at the dislikes and comments of this video and other videos related to this murder charge. That’s all you need to see to know how everyone feels about this.

  8. J Kozy | June 17, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

    Remember when the media labeled a taser as a deadly weapon? Like hundreds of times actually. Don’t attempt to shoot a cop with a taser if you’re not planning on getting shots yourself.

  9. Robert Newton | June 17, 2020 at 5:23 PM | Reply

    # blueflu

  10. Sheeshkebabz | June 17, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    BOOTLICKERS GOING TO PRISON! BWAAAAAAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA!!!!!!

  11. Kevin Davis | June 17, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

    Every single cop in Atlanta needs walk away right now. Let it burn.

  12. Jason Evans | June 17, 2020 at 5:48 PM | Reply

  13. Michael Wright | June 17, 2020 at 5:56 PM | Reply

    Making charges against someone is one thing getting it on conviction is another

  14. aknod1 | June 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    I’m thinking about getting really drunk tonight and passing out in a Wendy’s drive through. I want to see what happens.

  15. RAD TV | June 17, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Leave the cities if you have any decency.

  16. Linda Smith | June 17, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

    🙏🙏🙏

  17. DJ DOOM Slayer | June 17, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    You guys have to “stream” this and keep re uploading because you are afraid of the dislikes and truth.

  18. Matthew Keenan | June 17, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Why do they keep deleting the dislikes on this site? last time I was here it was above 4.5 dislikes.

  19. KwansuDude | June 17, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    The likes and dislikes keep getting reset….

  20. Raiyan Chowdhury | June 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    They want war, we will give them war. Defending a child abuser is really sign of end of times.

