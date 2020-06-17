Fulton County DA announces if charges were made on officer in Rayshard Brooks case | USA TODAY

By early Sunday, Atlanta Police Department Sergeant John Chafee confirmed to USA TODAY that Rolfe, who was hired in October 2013, was fired for shooting Brooks. Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.
Video footage released by the Atlanta Police Department captures the timeline leading up to Brooks’ death, ruled a homicide by the Fulton County Medical Examiner on Sunday. Through a combination of the officer’s body camera, dash camera and Wendy’s surveillance, the footage reveals key decisions by the officers involved, and important context that may be presented in potential criminal or civil trials.
This is absolutely disgusting. If you want to continue to penalize officers for enforcing the law, you will get officers who will not enforce the law. This CRIMINAL resisted arrest, tried to kill 2 police officers, and aimed a weapon at an officer. What more do you want? You can no longer complain when officers do nothing – they can now see that if they do, you will arrest them!
Shame on Atlanta, Fulton County, and everyone who is on the anti-cop bandwagon.
It’s about time
@Julian Rocha Just look for whatever organization is the opposite of Crime Stoppers if you want to help this officer so bad
@Bengie Teng there was no threat or lethal weapon — no training should teach you how to shoot people who aren’t a threat. Even in the military you suffer consequences for what these dimwit cops did. Remember: we’re not punishing them for being stupid, we’re punishing them for being wrong.
@thesweatleaf he got a taser in his hand he even turn around to shoot it to the police, which video did you watched? go on stretch your imagination and make yourself believe that he didn’t do anything that will caused him to get arrested, and make yourself belief too that its ok to resist and steal a weapon to a police and get away with it.,
@Bengie Teng you gotta consider the officer statements — police admitted they knew the taser was spent and could not be refired
Yes everyone has forgotten 911 who helped the firemen…cops they risked their lives to help white black asian Americans etc that were in cement holes and steel holes. Remember 911 there was no racism there was there🇺🇸🇺🇸I now tell my family never to be a cop let them fend for themselves let them dig themselves out of holes Men 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Which 9/11? The overthrow of President in Chile and where tanks of American militias fired on law makers? Or the one in New York where israli Mossad committed to invade 7 countries?
Stop killing black people.
Starts at 23:30
Fire alarm starts going off 13:28
Outrageous, They want Civil War.
Sheeshkebabz if you ever saw a white/black person you will run. Stop stereotyping people you moron
USA Today and every branch of the news media wants a civil war. keep your eyes on the truenemy. Also just so everybody knows, the news channels on youtube have fake accounts ran by their station to incite sht.
No civil war. Please no civil war. Just change the training of these damn corrupt cops and its system in your local area.
@Sheeshkebabz Why are you back?
@Sheeshkebabz You could have fulled me.
I hope that cop sues the city for millions and files ethics complaints against the prosecutor.
Mob Rules kick out this racist prosecutor who is race beating and fueling a war. And the. Sue the media and ban any use of ‘race’ i. News headlines.
Did not comply with the Arrest pricedure period
AGREED
@Parnell Vetta Yes he did.
Defending a child abusing felon seems about right. These really are the end of days
@Sheeshkebabz Who is killing black people?
@Sheeshkebabz oh that right… he just abused his own kids.
@The Clickbait Guy He actually fired the taser at the police officer… The shoot is justified.
@Matthew Keenan The cop uh officer actually fired at the deceased citizen. Innocent until proven guilty.
@The Clickbait Guy not after being used twice…..
Just look at the dislikes and comments of this video and other videos related to this murder charge. That’s all you need to see to know how everyone feels about this.
Silent majority. Too bad leaders and businesses only hear the mob
The news needs to be defunded
They keep deleting dislikes
@Mr MacGuffin They really are
Remember when the media labeled a taser as a deadly weapon? Like hundreds of times actually. Don’t attempt to shoot a cop with a taser if you’re not planning on getting shots yourself.
# blueflu
BINGO!
BOOTLICKERS GOING TO PRISON! BWAAAAAAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA!!!!!!
Every single cop in Atlanta needs walk away right now. Let it burn.
Making charges against someone is one thing getting it on conviction is another
I’m thinking about getting really drunk tonight and passing out in a Wendy’s drive through. I want to see what happens.
And I’m bringing my tazer . Wish me luck everyone.
@aknod1 And me, i’m bringing my gun. So Don’t fell asleep ANYWHERE i will be on earth…
Leave the cities if you have any decency.
You guys have to “stream” this and keep re uploading because you are afraid of the dislikes and truth.
Why do they keep deleting the dislikes on this site? last time I was here it was above 4.5 dislikes.
They are ALL doing it, fake news MSM *PROVING* they’re fake.
The likes and dislikes keep getting reset….
They want war, we will give them war. Defending a child abuser is really sign of end of times.