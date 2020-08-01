Funeral Of Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Elicits A Call To Preserve Voting Rights | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Funeral Of Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Elicits A Call To Preserve Voting Rights | MSNBC 1

August 1, 2020

 

Former President Barack Obama eulogized Rep. John Lewis with a strong condemnation of those who endanger the voting rights for which Lewis risked his life. Obama spoke against those he said are ‘attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the postal service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick." President Trump, for his part, used the day of Lewis’ funeral to make an unconstitutional suggestion that the election be delayed. Here’s what you need to know. Aired on 7/30/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Funeral Of Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Elicits A Call To Preserve Voting Rights | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

50 Comments on "Funeral Of Civil Rights Icon Rep. John Lewis Elicits A Call To Preserve Voting Rights | MSNBC"

  1. laksh nayyar | July 31, 2020 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    Thank you for keeping his voice & spirit alive, Mr. President

    • David Eby | July 31, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Obama/Biden did EXACTLY what Nixon did. I can’t decide who was worse,but I’m leaning toward Obama/Biden.

    • Jose Martinez | August 1, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      What a disgusting pi of shi you are obama you came to a funeral to discuss politics you will allways be the same stupid disgusting person

    • David Eby | August 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      @Jose Martinez Democrats can’t help but politisize everything!!!!!!!Disgusting people!

  2. Forrest Trump | July 31, 2020 at 6:22 AM | Reply

    Trump’s re-election strategy: Make it illegal for Democrats to vote.

  3. Stephen Hansen | July 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

    Get your ballot as soon as possible and vote!

    • Stephen Hansen | August 1, 2020 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @David Eby your implication has no merit. There is no history or proof of voter fraud.

    • David Eby | August 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Hansen I get it.You are liberal so you automatically are in favor of voter fraud. I believe in showing a picture ID and castng a ballot.I’m for integrity of the voting process you are not.

    • Stephen Hansen | August 1, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

      @David Eby you’re very busy spouting conclusions for which there isn’t proof. About me and anything else. No one, myself included, will learn anything useful from a debate with you.

    • David Eby | August 1, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

      @Stephen Hansen I agree, I know where you stand.

    • Stephen Hansen | August 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      @David Eby write one fact or truth. Try. It doesn’t have to be political or about the election.

  4. Domepeace_ltd productions | July 31, 2020 at 6:41 AM | Reply

    like anyone doesn’t have voting rights except felons.

  5. Shba Cochrane | July 31, 2020 at 6:45 AM | Reply

    The elections were OK when you won the presidency! You didn’t question if there was any mis-counts on mail-in ballots!

  6. Higgs Boson | July 31, 2020 at 6:49 AM | Reply

    “15 will go to zero.”
    DJ Trump
    Instead the zero’s went to the 15.
    150,000 dead patriots.
    Blood on the hands of the incompetent criminal traitor Trump.

    • Akela DeWolf | July 31, 2020 at 12:43 PM | Reply

      @Soma Yukihira
      the best part about libotard accusations, is you never have to prove them ))

    • sam mckenzie | July 31, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

      @Akela DeWolf you mean the fact you have orange smegma all over your face

    • sam mckenzie | July 31, 2020 at 2:38 PM | Reply

      @Akela DeWolf wasnt elected comrade , the other person got more votes

    • Akela DeWolf | July 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

      @sam mckenzie There are 3141 counties in the US
      Trump won 3084 of them, shrillery won 57
      There are 62 counties in New York state
      Trump won 46, shrillery 16
      Clinton won the popular vote by approx 2-3mil
      In the five counties that encompass NYC, Shrillery received well over 2mil votes more than Trump
      Therefore, these counties alone more than accounted for Clinton winning the popular vote of the entire country.
      These counties comprise 319 square miles.
      The US is 3,797,000 square miles.

      When you have a country that is almost 4 million square miles it would be ludicrous to suggest that the vote of these 5
      counties should dictate the outcome of a national election..

      This children, is why we have the electoral, so a few cities cannot speak for the rest of the country

      oops! stupid )

    • Akela DeWolf | July 31, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

      @sam mckenzie like you )

  7. TheInternet0987 | July 31, 2020 at 6:54 AM | Reply

    This all or nothing approach to government is nuts, a Democratic America has representation in government for all citizens. Thats how it works properly.We need to bring civility back to this country. This is not a war.

  8. astev52 | July 31, 2020 at 7:19 AM | Reply

    Look at how many of these comments get deleted when you call them out to be what they are, russian trolls!

  9. astev52 | July 31, 2020 at 7:30 AM | Reply

    Look at how many of these comments get deleted because they get called out for what they are, from russian trolls!

    • Sparky McSpark | July 31, 2020 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      Did you hear the Ghislaine Maxwell documents just dropped? Looks pretty bad for your side. Ouch.
      Not to mention the Durham investigation, a CRIMINAL investigation, is about to conclude before the election.

    • Eli Dicken | July 31, 2020 at 9:19 AM | Reply

      Sparky McSpark ummm…you mean Jeffs accomplice Trump wished ‘well’, Comrade?

      🤣🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

    • Patty Kelly | July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

      @Sparky McSpark grow a brain

    • Sparky McSpark | July 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @Patty Kelly Oh, it’s not good. Looks like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are on the list. Can’t say we didn’t tell you so.

    • Sparky McSpark | July 31, 2020 at 11:17 AM | Reply

      @Eli Dicken Nope, the documents clear Trump. Hope you are ready for 4 more years of Trump and maybe more if you’re lucky.

  10. astev52 | July 31, 2020 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    Internet “Research” Agency
    The agency has employed *fake accounts* registered on major social networking sites,[2] discussion boards, online newspaper sites, and *video hosting services* to promote the Kremlin’s interests in domestic and foreign policy including Ukraine and the Middle East as well as attempting to influence the 2016 United States presidential election. More than 1,000 employees reportedly worked in a single building of the agency in 2015.

  11. Master Man | July 31, 2020 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    What I don’t hear is term limits for ALL positions in government, a requirement to have an education to hold any office and the banning of religious idiots from holding any office. Then the government will work for the people.

    • David Eby | July 31, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      How about banning Democrats because of the slavery connection? That makes more sence than banning Uncle Ben.

    • Master Man | July 31, 2020 at 3:12 PM | Reply

      @David Eby STFU you moron. It’s you people that are about to be pushed aside, made irrelevant and powerless to control others. Now go find a rock because you’ll be needing it to crawl under soon.

  12. John Smith | July 31, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    I like how you are playing some Last of Us music in the background

  13. Pay attention | July 31, 2020 at 8:31 AM | Reply

    No one is listening to him anymore, he really does think he can do what he likes, love to be a fly on the wall when finds out he can’t delay anything and only Congress can, maybe he should watch Obama he might learn how a REAL president acts

  14. MVVpro | July 31, 2020 at 8:45 AM | Reply

    President Putin’s Puppet is the only one allowed to use a mail-in ballot, which is essentially the same as an absentee ballot.

  15. Suomy Nona | July 31, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    You can be assured that if Don the Con is behind on election night, he’ll change his tune to “we have to count every ballot”.

  16. Jamtommy1 | July 31, 2020 at 9:46 AM | Reply

    Michele Obama is a dude.
    Sasha and Malia’s birth parents are Martin and Anita Nesbitt.

  17. Chris_the_Onion | July 31, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    I’m going to vote with my mask and shield . Not siding down for this one

  18. De Cruz Gabriel | July 31, 2020 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    ….WHAT WILL BE THE FIRST COUNTRY TO GET RID OF ITS GOVERNMENT AND END THE “PANDEMIC”? https://r-evolucion-revelacion.es/reseteo-social/

  19. Ro G | July 31, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    t’rump: We need to postpone the election!
    China: That’s our move.
    t’rump: See! I’m right!
    America: 🤦

  20. Marko Goldman | July 31, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

    That’s was not a funeral, it was obama giving a speech.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.