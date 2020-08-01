University Scientists Offer A Way To Boost Coronavirus Testing | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

Jack Lipton, chair of translational neuroscience at Michigan State University, talks about deploying university scientist as a resource in the fight against the coronavirus and how a pool testing technique may be a way to maintain vigilance about viral spread at schools. Aired on 7/30/2020.
University Scientists Offer A Way To Boost Coronavirus Testing
I trust jack Lipton whom I never even heard of until now, over all GOP republicans combined.
The new testing method is 500 times more sensitive than the standard coronavirus test, said Jack Lipton chair of the College of Human Medicine’s Department of Translational Neuroscience, whose team validated the process. That is important, he said, because
”
it reduces the number of false negative test results that incorrectly diagnose people as free of the disease,
”
allowing them to infect others.
Another positive differentiator is that this test does not use the reagents others do which is slowing down the manufacturing of current tests.
The standard test returns an estimated 20% to 30% false negative results in patients who have not yet exhibited symptoms due to a low viral load — that is the amount of the virus in a test sample.
It’s good that Americans have the gumption to do things for themselves, when their government won’t. But, I’d like to see that kind of smarts and gumption employed on the bigger problem. Trump is already Tweeting about not having elections. ALREADY. These unconstitutional, illegal Secret Police are being built up by Bill Barr, because they KNOW they’ll need them, when America reacts to the new Dictatorship. You NEED to OUTLAW Secret Police units, TODAY! Seriously, America. Remove the SOURCE of the problem, or millions WILL DIE
There ain’t going to be no dictatorship in the United States of America. If any of us US military veterans have to say about it. I didn’t defend the United States of America during Vietnam era to haven’t taken over by a wannabe dictator draft Dodger. I am sure I’m not the only veteran that feels that way. So I don’t think the US is ever going to be in that position. There will not be a dictator in United States. One of us will take a 50 caliber to him. I am pretty sure of that Joe Biden will be our next president of the United States and we will spend is orange buffoon prison where he belongs
@Tony Hovgaard Good for you.
When you have Moscow Mitch running the Senate nothing is going to be outlawed. Register to vote and make sure you vote Trump and this worthless collection of GOP trash out of office.
America: The UK, EU and parts of Asia and Australasia have specifically been doing waste water testing for MONTHS now! This is NOT NEW! But, it has gone hand in hand with other country’s governmental, social (lockdown, self-quarantining, public hand sanitizer strategies) and environmental responses to COVID-19. Firstly, get your society on the same page about SOCIAL DISTANCING protocols! You keep skipping past the easy steps so you don’t have to do any hard work as a society. WAKE UP AMERICA. RN.
Nor is pool testing new. Germany came up with it and has tested hospital and healthcare staff this way.
In Australia, they have begun using broader waste water testing in some areas. (I think they are still developing exactly how it will be used.) The idea is to test the waste water of specific areas and compare the results to the actual Covid tests that have been carried out in that area. If an area’s waste water shows significantly higher presence than Covid tests show, there is more intensive testing, for example additional drive in testing centres, in that area so that positive cases can be identified to reduce community spread. It is not used to supplement testing but to locate areas where there is possibly more unidentified cases.
Yep, yesterday it picked up a positive signal in an Australian ski resort with no known positive cases. So everyone who was there is now getting tested. Hopefully nip it in the bud before it turns into an outbreak.
And, like everyone else, adequate financial relief for people to stay home from work when they are sick, or to maintain jobs and businesses through the crisis. Unless people are spending, the economy won’t recover, no matter how much the GOP makes it their top priority.
Pool testing has been used in Eu like Germany and Italy, also in wuhan, they tested 10million people in less than 15 days using pool testing.
Andy KL yeah I heard about this a while ago. I don’t understand why countries aren’t sharing information allies or not to defeat this pandemic? It kinda looks like everyone is out for themselves. Every country should be doing this type of testing and sharing information about a vaccine. I have a feeling money, greed and Trump when it comes to America is keeping from broad information sharing. America would usually be the head of all of this, leading the world but Trump’s failing on everything. I can’t help thinking things would be really different if Trump wasn’t in office currently.
@ᔕɧყ レųиą some countries simply don’t want to give credit to others and join efforts but pretend to be “strong and independent” and do everything on their own. The US is such a country: arrogant and proud of it.
ᔕɧყ レųиą that‘s where the WHO would be helpful…
@ᔕɧყ レųиą They do. Germany developed the Corona test and immediately shared it with the WHO. It then came up with the idea of pool testing and shared that concept, too. It’s not their fault that the CDC insisted on developing their own testing method.
He hit the key blockage to this idea – _”and have them be organised at the FEDERAL level”_
“A biomedical national guard organized by the federal government” – Yea. I knew there was a catch to what sounds like a smart initiative.
Get rid of space force and start the Bio Medical Nation Guard
IMAGINE: what our lives would have been like if the national mobilization had taken place.
REALITY: it matters who our leaders are, the character of the President matters, we are living our lives with this virus and this economy because it matters. Because a larger minority of voters choose to believe in Trump we are in this situation.
REMEMBER THIS NOVEMBER: the adage “fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me”!
