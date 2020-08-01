Jack Lipton, chair of translational neuroscience at Michigan State University, talks about deploying university scientist as a resource in the fight against the coronavirus and how a pool testing technique may be a way to maintain vigilance about viral spread at schools. Aired on 7/30/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

University Scientists Offer A Way To Boost Coronavirus Testing | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC