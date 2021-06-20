Fury in Clarendon | George Wright Speaks | Tension High in Trench Town Jamaica 1

Fury in Clarendon | George Wright Speaks | Tension High in Trench Town Jamaica

27 comments

 

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.

For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.

SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –

For more TVJ videos visit –

For access to LIVE TV go to

For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :

#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday.#newsfromjamaica

Tags

27 comments

  1. Tell those women to shut up. Where are the bullet holes in the car. Or in the occupant of the car. I am waiting to see any of those things

    Reply

  3. Stop harboring the gunmen, you see when you harboring gunmen see what happens when it’s reaches you door way, you all knows who they’re.

    Reply

  4. When policeman killed the thugs the people getting mad with policemen and the thugs killing them now they crying they tired.

    Reply

    3. They young, have no license, nuff a them in the car and underage… The police driving unmarked car, u can’t blame them, they had no gun, my lil bro wld have in that car that night also thank god he changed his mind frm going. No gun man never inna the car, but that police man specifically too jumpy!

      Reply

  8. Jamaican people must wakeup most of these youth have guns and not afraid to use it why run from the police if they are innocent

    Reply

  9. You cant make this up, so you are telling me that the two men died from none gunshot wounds and people are protecting. Them need to go and find something to do or even better go snitch on the gunmen that are destroying my country.

    Reply

    1. The driver was at fault. One occupant of the vehicle who survived, said they asked the driver to stop for the police and he refused

      Reply

  12. He is no longer a member of the JLP so whose ticket is he going to be on? This is all gimmicks on the JLP’s part because they fear they may lose the seat! All nonsense!

    Reply

  15. Jamaican police cannot win, Jamaicans want police protection, but when the police do their job, people up in arms

    Reply

  17. How can crime stop when we have representative like these inside of our government think we see tired yet

    Reply

  18. If George Wright has resigned from the Jamaica Labour party how can he still sit in the house of representatives as an MP?

    Reply

    2. An MP does not have to be a member of the JLP, PNP or any other party to sit in the house. Jamaica hasn’t had many independent and 3rd party MPs in the past but it has happened before.

      Reply

  19. Why they never stop when the police said stop??? Is not like they where at home and they heard police. Police on check point and said stop you stop. A pretty bwoy a criminal now so police nuh trust no guy.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.