This week, the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit – an influential court that often leads a Judge straight to the Supreme Court. Ruth Marcus joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss the future of the country’s highest court.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, The ReidOut, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #MSNBC
Ruth Marcus Discusses The Future of The Supreme Court
15 comments
You don’t force or fight the unnecessary if not you will be the victim
Biden’s an embarrassing discombobulated mess on multiple levels obviously & EVERYONE knows it
TROLL ACCOUNT
Also uses William H, William H Music, William H Music 2020, William H Music 2021, Timothy Truth. reality, and of course The Tweatles. and who knows what others.
@Reg U HAHA now he can’t use those accounts on this comment to act like others agree with him, like he’s done so many times. He’ll still like his own comments though, I’m sure of that.
Stick with your boy Vladimir, something that you might know about.
Ted Cruz’s staff gave Capitol tours on January 5th
R wing says no about CRT? they agin Critical Religious Theory? Don’t want their kids to know about JC and what was done to Him?
Ahh Moscow Mitch…again.
The participants of the 6th January were heroes and patriots. Indeed, Trump was the best president, the USA ever had. Trump will be a president again. No job, and prices are up for 500% since Trump left the office. We need Trump back ASAP
He’s going to prison and the lawsuits will break him.
You realize that Trump hates Hispanics, right?
Nancy Pelosi did she want the national guard for help she said know
everybody on the Left tryin ta act according to normal norms when the Right is waging an explicit vocally confirmed all out WAR on normal and even a WAR on sanity – DEMS NEED TO STOP WORRYING BOUT BEING SEEN AS PARTISAN AND START ACTING PARTISAN, bipartisanship is dead, ACT UNILATERALLY NOW
Alito should step down to give Biden a Scotus appointment.
The defiant column wessely suspend because eight intringuingly name into a impartial change. gabby, uttermost frown