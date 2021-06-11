Gang Violence Continues to Grip Central Kingston in Jamaica | TVJ News – June 10 2021

As violence continues to grip sections of Central Kingston in Jamaica the head of the police division has revealed that migrating criminals have been carrying out some of the attacks now.

