Gang Violence Continues to Grip Central Kingston in Jamaica | TVJ News – June 10 2021

As violence continues to grip sections of Central Kingston in Jamaica the head of the police division has revealed that migrating criminals have been carrying out some of the attacks now.
These communities used to be good places to live years ago.
Look at these filthy places ,look like my father old broken down “spanish wall” kitchen.We only use it to boil hog feeding.These building looks like the kraal.
Find the positive and speak on that
Am confused these police know where the gangs are and have proof. Why not arrest them
I think these police should do blogging and leave the force. They’re just repeating just what Sir P says. If they’re not why wait so long to act on the information they have.
32 gangs. 15 active. That means the gangs have a database where they register like business?
They used politics to remove the zozo and now they are begging to have it back smh…. what was really the motive
Not surprised you wouldn’t allow a dog to live in those places, absolutely disgusting