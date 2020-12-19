Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Laurie Garrett explains how delays in vaccine delivery are creating more distress in the public and causing people to draw false conclusions about the vaccine. Aired on 12/18/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#LaurieGarrett #VaccineTrust #MSNBC
Garrett: We ‘Don’t Have The Right Kinds Of Messaging Going Out’ To Build Vaccine Trust | Deadline
Why don’t Americans have affordable healthcare, education and housing like they did in 1950s ?
….. ..
The taxes on highest earners was 70% and companies actually paid 48% or more so their far share and made it possible for the American dream!
For who? Not my people that being American Descendants of Slavery
Because the people who provide those things want to make more and more money while the wage growth of workers has barely budged.
Because Democrats ruined everything
@The Truth Hurts You! you are a liar
America is
23 in education.
25 in democracy index.
34 in raising family index.
37 in healthcare.
No high-speed train.
Highest number of homeless people.
Highest number of incarcerated people.
78% of people live paycheck to paycheck.
Stock market is not economy of Americans! Where 90% of money belongs to top 10% of the population, it’s wallet for the rich.
Let’s talk like adults, instead of name calling.
I have left the proof on my playlist, if you would like to check!
Let’s make our country better together. .
Things started breaking down in the 80s with Reagan. That’s when wages for the poor got stuck.
What about the western states, etc.?
Absolutely agree with Ms Garrett analysis…
So who cares
@The Truth Hurts You!
How long you going to stay butt hurt….
seems like the truth hurts YOU
❄
It looks like the US is heading for 20 million cases by the end of the year. That’s not acceptable.
Keep the borders closed all we need is a mutation and we will never get out of this the way America spreads this virus around
This is the equivalent of HIV in the air.
I trust what Laurie says.
Sounds like the Trump f up as usual no planning no oversites
Sabotage really
Spread has gone through Minks in Norway so we have no idea what’s going on…
Absolutely non sense!
Vice President Pence is absent and going on vacation afterwards in Europe etc…no accountabilty!
The vaccines have not been happening enough in quantity or for any length of time enough in the UK for them to affect the virus’ behaviour. If it has mutated then it would have done so anyway.
Collusion and confusion and chaos and Covid and cons and crimes. But wait there’s more. Condoned behavior by trump was allow by every grownup around him.
Asking America to trust the t’rump administration is like asking R Kelly to babysit your little sister.
No Fraud in election in 2020. All these lies are so beyond sickening. They have been proven 57 times false fake court cases, plus election plus count and re count of ballots, plus electoral college certified. Biden won, Trump lost, many times over. Barr investigated proved nothing was wrong, fraud, false, fake. (Only thing fraud fake false is Trump wanna be Dictator, Fascist, Nazi lover, Narcissist.)
However we have seen Trump, Dejoy and GOP Senate, GOP attorney General, have commited treason, terrorism, Sedition with our election.
Democrats per our Constitution, has the right to remove every GOP who performed sedition and supporting to try an over throw the election and Democracy. If they can do this, what can the do to the citizens who committed and supported sedition. They must remove these people NOW or this will continue for the next 4yrs and next election
Finally someone was allowed to take about mutation spreading in uk! Will vaccine work on new strain?
The helpless break curiosly blink because glass postsurgically push of a scintillating comfort. difficult, ancient interviewer
Laurie Garrett has been the most believable person of anyone who has made any public comments on the subject of COVID-19 since the outset of the pandemic.
I’m not getting it. My dad took rushed vaccines and medication in the Gulf War. Spent the rest of his life in agony from it. No thanks.
Refreshing to get calm answers to what is happening. White. House should of been telling us. Thank you for info