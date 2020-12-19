Jeremy Bash: The Russian Data Breach Could Be The Largest Cyber-Attack On Our Government | Deadline

December 19, 2020

 

MSNBC national security analyst Jeremy Bash highlights the extent of the cyber-attack on several U.S. federal agencies. Aired on 12/18/2020.
78 Comments on "Jeremy Bash: The Russian Data Breach Could Be The Largest Cyber-Attack On Our Government | Deadline"

  1. T Konzl | December 18, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

    I don’t think the public understands the scope and depth of this breach.

  2. Newton | December 18, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    It will be all too late to find out that this man is really a russian spy deliberately destroying the country from within, Putin could not have asked for a better atomic bomb, WTFU! America – what do you think would happen when you let a lame duck president make moves at the top of the pentagon a few months before he leaves office, unfu..believable

    • Don Quixote | December 18, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

      Manchurian candidate.

    • Drake Fire | December 18, 2020 at 7:42 PM | Reply

      @Nothing At all You honestly think Trump the person who’s drone strikes saw a four times increase in Civilian causalities over the last year is some type of dove?

      Republicans really are brain dead.

    • Nothing At all | December 18, 2020 at 8:09 PM | Reply

      @Drake Fire no I’m just saying he’s not a war monger like obama and bush. He increased the size and capabilities of our military while refraing from engaging in any new military conflicts. That’s pretty cool and honestly we shouldn’t have given that up so easily.

    • Drake Fire | December 18, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      @Nothing At all Yeah, no. If that were really the case, you’d also be praising Obama, as he also started no new wars.

      But nope.

    • Nothing At all | December 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @Drake Fire uh 2011? Lybia? Don’t remember? Also how exactly is that a “yeah, no” it’s true lmao. Is there a war going on I never heard about? I mean it’s not that unlikely I guess, you forgot about lybia after-all.

  3. Johnny English | December 18, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    Reminder: Donald Trump’s presidential immunity expires on January 20th, 2021, at 12pm Eastern Time.

  4. Andrew Frazer | December 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Just curious bones spurs went awalll who would have figured

  5. Steve Sh | December 18, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Dude, whem you owe over $900,000,000 without any way of paying it back to mafia, would you choose:
    A) Cash
    B) body parts
    C) data

  6. Lumehs | December 18, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    Fallen from grace, just like Rome. You failed to stop him become president, now you reap what you sow.

    -A Londoner

    • mdtdbe | December 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      A Londoner is quite right. All of us in America are reaping what some of us sowed.

    • Source Fractal OOTB | December 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM | Reply

      This has been an unacknowledged Political Coup from day one. The Oval Office should not be a safe haven for a known traitor and psychopathic liar. Insane he’s still there! They want a civil war.

    • Food for my hubby | December 19, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

      This is what the POS Biden brings..Our enemies knows Biden is weak and corrupt

    • TommyBolognattv | December 19, 2020 at 12:12 AM | Reply

      yeah I don’t know dude I wouldn’t take advice from a country that can’t pay their own defense budget

      a American

    • Daniel Su | December 19, 2020 at 1:34 AM | Reply

      @mdtdbe I was furiously against Trump, but there are Trump Zombies, manufactured by Terrorist organization of FOXNEWS and Murdoch Family.

  7. Drake Fire | December 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

    Trump did nothing when Russia put bounties on our soldiers. What makes you think he’ll do something now?

  8. CiCi Knight | December 18, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Inside job.

  9. Joann Anderson | December 18, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    As usual the important stuff drops on or close to the weekend. This is f****kin unbelievable. How much can America really take.?

  10. Curtis Kydd | December 18, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Well, when your own president and his followers work with these people. It’s hard to fight them off. Passwords were all probably changed to Maga2020

    • Slave to The grinde | December 19, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      You guys been screaming Russia collusion for years. And Democrats didn’t see it coming. To busy with election fraud. You should be worried about Your president in bed with China. You remember the people who brought us covid19.
      Bidens got millions from Moscow. Follow the money.

    • dyan tebrinke | December 19, 2020 at 1:43 AM | Reply

      @Slave to The grinde ????…you are acting like a democrat is potus right now….this happened under the Trump presidency, he should have seen it coming.

  11. Tc | December 18, 2020 at 7:30 PM | Reply

    What do you expect when someone can guess the presidents password to his twitter account …maga2020 lol

  12. T. Cheeze | December 18, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    I’m willing to bet my right arm that TRUMP knew about that cyber attack before it happened!!!!!!

  13. madboyreadynow28 | December 18, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    Why can’t that say the Russians were given access? Someone gave them that back door.

    • Steve F | December 19, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

      @Sterling Lowery They found the ones that the chinese spys marked while they worked for swalwell and feinstein. We will refer to the back door as the “democrat entrance” for future clarification.

    • A A | December 19, 2020 at 12:38 AM | Reply

      @DarthSailorMoon is all of this fake news?

    • ꧁ F U С К • М Е ꧂ OPEN MY HОМЕ VIDEO ! ! ! ! ! ! ! | December 19, 2020 at 1:18 AM | Reply

      Hi

    • Btdenn123 | December 19, 2020 at 1:26 AM | Reply

      Is Bash one of the 52 intelligence officers that signed a letter claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation? This blame Russia theme from the left sure seems to come at times when Democrats need cover or a scapegoat for something else going on. This smells a lot more like China’s doing or a wag-the-dog operation distract Americans. Or worse, laying the foundation for some new govt oversight in cyber space and ripping away more of our freedoms and privacy to “protect” us.

    • Darren Madkins | December 19, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      Trump did for debt relief

  14. James Vertin | December 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Awol, describes the las 4 years

  15. Gem Dom | December 18, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    That happens when a leader sleeps with the country’s adversaries. Someone in your country slept with a KGB agent.

  16. Fred Cook | December 18, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

    Whenever the chips are down, where is he? AWOL

  17. Ro G | December 18, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

    t’rump supporters: “We’re the party of national security!”
    Russia: 😅😂🤣

  18. Mamadou Balde | December 18, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    This neocon’s media acts like we don’t do the same to other countries, please give me a break.

  19. Chicago Boy | December 18, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    *The election early voting in Georgia is going quite well for Democrats Ossoff and Warnock! Keep it up Georgia! America needs you! Georgia needs you! Vote!*

  20. Bass INC | December 18, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    When lying on national security clearance application starts with the oval office squatter’s son inlaw?

