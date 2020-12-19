Former Trump Homeland Security Official Elizabeth Neumann believes that Trump has a potentially ‘compromising’ relationship with Putin that harms US interests. Aired on 12/18/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About Deadline White House: Before getting into cable news, Nicolle Wallace worked in politics, including as President George W. Bush’s communications director during his administration and for his 2004 re-election campaign. Those experiences helped contribute to the knowledge and unique point of view she brings to this program. Wallace leads dynamic discussions on the political stories driving the news cycle with Washington insiders and well-sourced journalists. She also provides in-depth reporting while delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news to viewers.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#ElizabethNeumann #TrumpAndPutin #MSNBC
Neumann: Trump And Putin’s Unique Relationship ‘Doesn’t Smell Right’ To Me | Deadline | MSNBC
Trump is angry that he never got a Brokeback Mountain Summit with Putin.
Or maybe he did!!That could be one of ‘THE WHOLES/BEHAVIOURS PUTIN HOLDS OVER TRUMP’
He’s a one pump chump
@Sandra Pearce
The orange oaf and it’s puppetmaster ? 🤔
“..beautiful thing”, not really not when you think about it
😳😖😩😵😫🤢🤮😱
SO, WHO WOULD BE ON TOP?
@Renate Fong
I’ll give you a clue, it’s won’t be Putin’s mutt
Trump has for the last 4 years been a clear and present danger to US security
Joel Bizzell you mean Biden
Joel Bizzell nope
Kelvin Blackstone Biden is a moderate Democrat and he is also spineless and that’s where the real problem begins
Haha so the illegal wiretapping and spying by the FBI on an American presidential campaign, his transition team and the president with the intent to set him up for impeachment is not clear danger? The fact that your craven party and media aided them is also no danger? Its those pesky Republicans
@Dudley Burleson yr a Tool Fool or a Troll
“Putin told me he didn’t do it and I have no reason not to believe him.” “People say I lost the election, I don’t believe them”.
@Andiamo10 Andiamo You Welcome Comrade 😂
@Andiamo10 Andiamo “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets” Trump Jr. on an investor conference. Also “We have all the funding we need out of Russia” Eric Trump in 2014.
@Andiamo10 Andiamo Ah I bet you say to everyone on the short bus
@Tracy Evans You rode on the short school bus?
@Teresa Castro Teresa maybe Sleepy Joe received 40 million votes maybe. How incredibly gullible are you people lol You believe that Dopey Joe received more votes than anyone in history lol If you actually believe that then you are related to low IQ Maxine 😉
No wonder why Putin really wants Trump to be re-elected so Putin can do whatever he wants.
Putin already does whatever he wants. He wants Trump to remain in office because Trump is the most potent weapon Putin has to use against the United States – even more powerful than his entire nuclear arsenal!
Toh wow
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
@Richard Owens
Yep.
Thank God that Biden will be sworn in and afterwards Putin will pay, and pay dearly.
Your late
U Democrats are working for China
Putin has always said Trump is a great man who seeks strong ties with Russia.
Strong puppet strings.
trump turned a blind eye regarding bounties on out troops too
He put incompetent people in the highest positions of our intelligence agencies..It was well known that trump skipped out on intelligence briefings and if they tried to warn him about Russia he probably told them he didn’t want to hear it
Goh wow
https://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
I’m a US Veteran, and I can affirm the bounty was put on us by Trump himself.
I think everyone forgot that except me…
Troops dont like u Democrats
“MAY?” have a compromising relationship with the Russians?????? R U KIDDING??????
Thank you. My thoughts exactly.
Princess of Whines 😭 & the Prince of Poo 💩 what a combo…
I used to think it was some teen-prostitute pee tapes that Russia has, but seriously, all Putin needs on Trump (for leverage) are his translator’s notes for their private meetings and conversations. From Trump’s behaviors we can fairly accurately surmise what took place: either Trump asked for, or Putin offered, or both, was advice for how to remake America the way the Republicans want it to be. State control over all media outlets. A strong police state. Minorities, dissident journalists, and people who vote the other way ruthlessly repressed.
Yep apparently we are still wondering. It’s been 5 years of obvious treason but apparently if it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, fat like a duck it might still not be a duck. Meanwhile Russia has been reigning on the US for 4 years. Already got most confidential files etc
Doesn’t smell right? It stinks!!!
smells like urine
@Chris Bellen golden shower 😉
Rotting orange pumpkin
The answer is simple, Putin and the Russian oligarchs pay in cash!
They do.
Yep, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets” Trump Jr. on an investor conference. Also “We have all the funding we need out of Russia” Eric Trump in 2014.
70 million people voted for this Russian puppet posing as a President…
America is in trouble.
@Jock Young I never called Biden a pedo, what are talking about
@Bit You mean unproven conspiracy theories without evidence. Meanwhile “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets” Trump Jr. on an investor conference. Also “We have all the funding we need out of Russia” Eric Trump in 2014.
@Xela somar NO NO I mean a FEDERAL INVESTIGATION
@Bit And they investigated Hillary, and Mueller, and Comey, and Obama, and nothing criminal was found. Meanwhile the investigation into trump yielded 15 indictments, 3 who trump had to pardon to cover his a$$.
@Jock Young reported him
45/ trump sold USA out to Russia 🇷🇺 and other dictators 👌 let’s keep it real 👍
LOCK HIM UP!!!!
If this was China he would’ve tweeted about this over 100 times within 24 hours … but of course because it’s Russia he won’t say a word
@Generalissimo Donald Trump 😂 🇷🇺
@Generalissimo Donald Trump the NY Times did NOT retract that story, https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/us/politics/russia-afghanistan-bounties.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/30/us/politics/russian-bounties-afghanistan-intelligence.html
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/pentagon-congress/2020/07/01/russian-bounties-on-american-troops-further-strain-trumps-bond-with-veterans/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/08/13/pompeo-russia-bounties-us-troops-395084
Trump selling america’s secret to the highest bidder.
@Generalissimo Donald Trump Nonsense, troll.
IVANKA has a stinking relationship with China — most rapid approval of trademarks ever.
Hopefully there are people left in the fbi,cia ect who are ahead of this thing and are loyal americans
I hope so too
Let’s stop pretending Russia wasn’t given access to a back door.
@Generalissimo Donald Trump moron not all dark skin people are African American. How old are you? 14,15? Probably the same age as Trump. Seventy five going on 10? Like The Lying King / Diaper Don you need to grow up. Oh, President elect Biden 2021.
That back door name is: trump and his enablers.
@Generalissimo Donald Trump Is Hillary president? Is it Hunter? Is Biden owning money to foreign countries like trump is? You are at a lost and oblivious to reality. Drop the Koolaid and let the girl go.
And u are trash
It wouldn’t surprise me after he gets out of office but we will find he’s made it a whole lot of bucks through the back door of this deal it also wouldn’t surprise me if a whole lot of Congress didn’t know what was going on too I don’t trust him anymore it is sad to say but I don’t have the trust I had at 72 years of age I’ve never seen grown ups act so irresponsible to our country!
MAGA needs to stop calling themselves patriots, that’s an insult to actual patriots.
I agree, but the problem is, at the end of the day, they really do believe themselves to be patriots…and they believe all the lies that trump and their media spoonfeeds them. Its like a paranoid schizophrenic..who has delusions, and someone who is not mentally ill doesnt understand that for the schizophrenic, their reality is just different then ours. Same with MAGA. The reality they live in, is not the same as the rest of us, and its not easy to somehow bring them back to reality because from their perspective, its actually everyone else who is delusional, or brainwashed, or who hates this country or are the bad guys. At the end of the day most of them, other then the most egregious, are just victims. Ofc the politicians or pundits who benefit from these delusions knowing they are spreading misinformation and lies are not victims. What’s scary is, look at world war 2 Germany. Were the Germans alive during that time just evil people? Its hard to not think that, seeing the atrocities they committed, or ignored happening, but 10 years prior to those atrocities happening they were a completely different nation, and their people, the ones who would eventually get involved in the holocaust and other cruel atrocities weren’t evil, and it just shows how easily it is to mislead a great deal of people in such a way that they are not only delusional to reality, but willing to participate in, or accept atrocities being committed and still feel like they are the good guys, or in the right. That is how powerful ultranationalism, mixed in with propaganda and mass brainwashing, and creating this constant state of paranoia where everyonr who isnt apart of the in group is out to get you, really is…and I shudder to think of where this country would end up in 10 years with trump in power for 10 years.
@Chris Willis very true and well stated.
@Generalissimo Donald Trump now let’s not forget that the NRA was caught LITERALLY in bed with Russian spies, and the last politician that was caught with an underage person was a REPUBLICAN caught at a MOTEL6 in Norman Oklahoma with a 15 year old boy, and he was the state chair for (they don’t look like indians to me.) Trump.
U are not a Patriot
Democrats think they are real Americans funny
Putin has been Trumps ” handler” for years. KOMPROMAT.
@ATOMIC ENERGY Welcome to YouTube Comrade, 🇷🇺
@Generalissimo Donald Trump It’s all coming to light and there is NOTHING Russia can do about it but TRY and do damage control on YouTube, which is kinda pathetic since Russians ALLOW dictators. 🇷🇺
@ATOMIC ENERGY “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross section of a lot of our assets” Trump Jr. on an investor conference. Also “We have all the funding we need out of Russia” Eric Trump in 2014.
ATOMIC ENERGY that’s exactly what they are doing
NO,THATS THE OPPOSITE..PUTINS SMARTER THAN DONNIE
it is spell traitor.. the current president would sell his mom for a couple $$$
Facts!
His mother hated him. Read the book.
Joe Biden the traitor who is working for China
The “unique relationship” between Trump and Putin didn’t smell right long before the orange monster was inaugurated.
Filling their pockets.
This is why Trump got rid of the top officials at the Pentagon.
Exactly
i agree
Don’t forget he also fired Krebs, the head of elections cybersecurity.
Which Krebs could had also been a “ASSET” to the cybersecurity team, against attacks on the other agencies, after the election was over.
U Democrats are a laughing stock