George Conway weighs in on Trump’s indictment April 4, 2023 77 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
77 comments
Wow he’s lost alot of weight! Good for him 👍
Maybe Kelliann got smart and is starving him
A lot..two words.
Kellyane is off his back.. lost 130 lbs.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
He doesn’t look stressed. He looks well. I bet he stress ate while having to choke down the snarf his wife fed him.
IQ45: The court is rigged unless I win
Trump won’t be sleeping tonight. 🤣😂🤣
@notfiveo does he ever 😂
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
I do appreciate George Conway.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia)%
I would never hire him; he is up and down and ran to CNN to discuss it for fame and more work.
GX opportunist 😮
He’s a smart guy! Called Trump so early
Yes because his wife is Kelly Anne Conway
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia)?
His lawyers won’t put him on the stand, because he will inevitably lie under cross-examination. But if he is gagged at arraignment, he’ll never be stopped from speaking out. It’s going to be hilarious.
@Peter Gosney big difference for got damn sure!
@Geoffrey K it fell out his rear into a bigly toilet with documents.
Just the mention of the word “Trump” makes everyone nauseous……all of them: Ivanka, Jr., Eric, Jared…..etc etc
The lock her up crowd are eating those words.
Lock her up has turned to
Let him go 😢😮
LOCK HIM UP!!! 🎉🎉🎉
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia)(
They do need to lock her up 🙂
Indictment indictment indictment I want to hear he’s in prison before the general election
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia):
I understand his supporters feelings but when is enough enough
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
How the heck did George survive all that Gaslighting with Mrs. Alternative Facts?
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia)”
@Ksins1 If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
I thought he was looking better, since the divorcé announcement.
@Marilyn Grace I think so too!
April 5 is five years TO THE DAY of him on the plane saying, Not me- I dunno nuthin’ about no Stormy Daniels.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
George-Kellyanne= Happiness.
They are getting a divorce.
@Kathleen Austin Yeah, I know. Good for George.
George represents truth. Ex-wife KAC, not so much.
Oh! Wow thanks. I hadn’t heard ! Good on you George
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
Those foolish lawyers better ask for payment in advance.
and pardons too
They know what they are getting into.
No money from a client that won’t take their advice.
😅😂😂😂 Damn Cletus LOL now that was Funny as hell!!!
Any trade!
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
It’s going to be the most beautiful mugshot in human history. You go, Mr. Tiny. 😂
Not going to happen SORRY HA HA
I make better content
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia);
If he was able to sell his ridiculous hero cards he could make a fortune selling his mug shots.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia)*
@Ksins1 McDonald’s does just fine without serving Russia 🤣
Everyone knows this guy his base just can’t admit they’re wrong!
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
Make
Accountability
Great
Again
Support LGBTQ
Let
Get
Biden
To
Quit
MAGA GANG
🇺🇲 Trump 2024 🇺🇲
Make Attorneys Get Attorneys
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
I have appreciated George for years now. Man of reason, truth, and morals. Getting a divorce from KAC will give him a completely new life! Congrats George, and looking good!
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
Once he lied the first time, so many years ago, he’s had to keep on lying every day since because if he doesn’t, his life and his true story will spiral down so far he’ll be out .
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
Jack Smith’s indictment will be extremely serious.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀
McDonald’s left Russia and immediately began to incur losses. The cuts will be tough, here are many more unemployed people for you! Why ruin friendship with Russia)№
Huge respect to George Conway.
For what? Repeatedly embarrassingly his wife in her role,? Jealous much, George?
@Marie DeWitt The “Alternative facts” witch embarasses herself daily 😂
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣💀