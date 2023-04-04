See the dramatic history within Trump’s legal team April 4, 2023 52 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
52 comments
“Are you making this up?” 😂😂😂
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂crazy circus 🤡 fit for a clown 😂😂😂
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
Lol
He was serious too.😂
@GoingToCrySnowflake? What an ironic name? 😂
What a world we live in but just let ‘em friends gut it out and hopefully the TRUTH will be known…..😊
Something tells me the TRUTH is already known…🥴
M.A.G.A. Making Attorney’s Get Attorneys!
@Adrian Nannen
DESATANIS? meatball from the swamp? 😃😂😃
M aking
A ttorneys
G et
A new
T rade
🤣🤣🤣
@Madeagle no you must have the wrong guy
Too funny 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
Anderson can barely fight back the laughter…
Person, woman, crime, indictments, JAIL 😂
Totally agree. Tacopina is a first class blow hard
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
This is hilarious 😂
Saturday night massacre!!! Lawyers are everywhere and with everyone!!!
Got it!!!
WTF? How can a freaking convicted attorney who went to Prison for 4 yrs still be a freaking lawyer?😢 Because….some folks are above the law!!😏
He got a pardon from the Trump Administration in 2020 and does not have a law degree or was ever an qualified attorney is my understanding.
commissioner isn’t an attorney
Desantis 2024 🇺🇲
all criminals
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
Make
Accountability
Great
Again
More like making getting away with it Scott-free great again!!!
@Perplexed Primate Fani and Jack are warming up.
@Perplexed Primate 😎ya think
You say, willfully ignoring the Biden White House.
You’re all so sad.
The funny thing is now everyone knows trump never pays his bills so he has to pay upfront
Desantis 2024 🇺🇲
His current lawyer looks like someone who would take cases that even Saul Goodman would turn down.
I’ll give him a little credit he’s hung onto that law license longer than anyone else so far.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
LMAO… This story basically says New York has plenty of lawyers but not many of them want to represent Trump ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
Desantis 2024 🇺🇲
Gods don’t exist.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
It’s a lesson to ordinary people as to exactly what sort of people are often attracted to being lawyers.
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
Society needs advocates, it doesn’t need Trumps.
Cannot help thinking of the old joke:
”How do you qualify a bunch of chain-ganged lawyers in a sinking raft? ”
Answer: It’s a good start.
Are these the lawyers he paid or the ones he stiffed? very useful information
A rogue’s gallery of lawyers if I ever saw one. very useful information
How is this useful?
😂🤣😂 “…are you making this up?…”
Good one Anderson!
👏👏👏👏
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
A rogue’s gallery of lawyers if I ever saw one. very useful information ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀
“I have the best lawyers in the likes nobody has ever seen!”
Donald Trump – 2023
This is what happens when the only lawyers that will work with you are acquired as prizes at Chuck E Cheese by winning 10 tickets in Ski-Ball.
The look on Anderson’s face…😂😂😂