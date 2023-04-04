52 comments

    2. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  2. What a world we live in but just let ‘em friends gut it out and hopefully the TRUTH will be known…..😊
    Something tells me the TRUTH is already known…🥴

    Reply

    5. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

    3. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  5. This is hilarious 😂
    Saturday night massacre!!! Lawyers are everywhere and with everyone!!!
    Got it!!!

    Reply

  6. WTF? How can a freaking convicted attorney who went to Prison for 4 yrs still be a freaking lawyer?😢 Because….some folks are above the law!!😏

    Reply

    1. He got a pardon from the Trump Administration in 2020 and does not have a law degree or was ever an qualified attorney is my understanding.

      Reply

    5. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

    2. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  10. LMAO… This story basically says New York has plenty of lawyers but not many of them want to represent Trump ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

    3. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  11. It’s a lesson to ordinary people as to exactly what sort of people are often attracted to being lawyers.

    Reply

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  12. Cannot help thinking of the old joke:
    ”How do you qualify a bunch of chain-ganged lawyers in a sinking raft? ”
    Answer: It’s a good start.

    Reply

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  16. A rogue’s gallery of lawyers if I ever saw one. very useful information ❤ GOD Bless Everyone

    Reply

    1. If Biden needed over 25,000 troops to guard him from the people on Inauguration Day,than it’s clear that he wasn’t elected by the people🤣🤣🤣💀

      Reply

  18. This is what happens when the only lawyers that will work with you are acquired as prizes at Chuck E Cheese by winning 10 tickets in Ski-Ball.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.