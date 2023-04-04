Sources: Chinese spy balloon was able to transmit information back to Beijing April 4, 2023 41 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
41 comments
Knew this would happen lol
Wouldn’t be a circus without balloons
@S D that is awesome
Was the clown in there ?
@Dino Caprice he’s a few comments up
Remember Joe likes ice cream too.
How many times have they done this?
STeFU see m m!
MANY, many times – for many, many years now.
Many and will again under Biden.
It happened all the time when Donald was president
Duh. It wasn’t transmitting mariachi music. Why would they go to the trouble and expense if it wasn’t sending data back to China?
Here’s a better question, why did Joe let it do that?
@joe blo Here’s a better question, are your siblings your parents?
How were they able to move that balloon to go the way that it did is my question? And what data did the United States collect that China wasn’t able to delete from it and can it be released?
It’s almost like everyone knew this at the time, except for CNN.
Xi’NN
Well, it wouldn’t be a very useful spy balloon if it couldn’t transit back, now would it? :/
Link To The Clip : He Did What😱😱
https://youtu.be/2bewL3VNtz4
That’s CNN hardcore reporting
@S D valid point
@Ben Yeah…hardcore…like a balloon!🎈
I saw one of these directly above San Diego in 2021, just laying on my back, looking through binoculars to see whatever I could. It seemed like it could change its colors to match the sky surrounding it because it disappeared as I was watching it. Thought it was my imagination or some kind of weather balloon.
This is sarcasm I hope.
Ok good that they confirmed it. Now take the necessary steps to protect the country.
They lied about it
Well that’s an awesome technological breakthrough. Who would have thought you could place a surveillance object into the atmosphere/space which can capture images and transmit them back to earth. Simply mind-blowing.
Next thing you know they’ll have computers that are small enough to sit in your lap. I wonder if they’ll call them laptops? People would probably constantly talk about this laptop. Especially on Fox “News”. 😉
Exactly
That’s what weather balloons do…😂
It doesn’t make sense for the Chinese to send a balloon that was incapable of relaying information in real time to Beijing. Remember, China is the pinnacle of technology however illegally acquired and also remember who is responsible for making China the juggernaut it is today. And to think that even after all this, American and European manufacturers are moving to China in droves.
News about Chinese CPU in Dec, 2022:
Not as advanced as Intel and AMD due to US restrictions, but they do have their own CPU IPs:
Earlier this year Loongson began to ship its 3C5000 processor that relies on 16 LA464 cores featuring the company’s LoongArch microarchitecture, up to 64MB of cache, and four 64-bit DDR4-3200 memory interfaces with ECC support. The Loongson 3D5000 takes two 3C5000 CPUs and places it on a single piece of substrate to build a 32-core processor with eight memory channels. The 32-core processor supports up to 4-way simultaneous multiprocessor configurations and therefore it is possible to build a server with up to 128 cores.
I think pentagon giving us a bs answer because they don’t want to look incompetent I bet it’s purpose was more than just pictures
How about the other UFOs they keep sayo g they’re still trying to retrieve? They can send robotic vehicles to the deepest trenches of the ocean, send vehicles to Mars, yet can’t retrieve those?
Intelligence is one thing the US government didn’t have in dealing with this Chinese security threat.
This does sounding more to like the 24 tv series. Well then let’s binge watch 24 from beginning. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
I’m watching season 3 right now. Too bad there’s no real Jack Bauer…
It is cheaper if you hook an iPhone with international calls that’s hook up to a big battery onto the balloon.
The balloon can capture more acute signals than a satellite
Haunting veterans with ion clouds isn’t unquestionable.
The ratio of the value of the gathered intelligence and the operational cost of a spy balloon is simply mind blowing.