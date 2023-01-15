Recent Post
27 comments
Wowwww my heart breaks RIP 🙏
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
Bless their souls.💔😢
Trough and prayers going out to Donald and his family .
Condolences to their families 😪😪😪😪
Condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives
God where r u
Sad. We just don’t know how we are going to exit this world.
Agreed. As you get older in life you start to realize how precious life is and the people are around you. Sending my thoughts and support to their families and friends
Very true, tragic situation
That is so sad.The highlight of they’re life…..champion at something.And now not even here.
Condolences to their families. So sad. 😞
I am so sorry to hear of these losses🙏❣
Sad but people make mistakes! Sometimes in judgment and oftentimes they’re young! I grieve with and for the families!
obviously
Condolences to Both families. My prayers goes out to there families & friend’s. My heart aches knowing the grief & sadness they will face. Please know that God will see u through. Sometimes only God can heal our aching hearts. Yes, this comes from First hand knowledge. There young lives had GREAT PURPOSE.
This is a tragedy, condolences to their families. But there is something we can do to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Back in the 80s and 90s when I was growing up we had strict rules against driving late at night or in the early hours of the morning. Better to stay over and travel in the morning. Maybe team management can make that a rule. If you have to go home leave the team celebration early, else stay over at a friend’s or at the venue, and make arrangements accordingly. This could happen even in more professional team settings, and maybe we can prevent it.
Praying for the families in this time of sorrow. 🙏🏽 Blessings Always
Rest in POWER to both of them! Blessings and Hugs 💖💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕!
Speed, in combination with less attention to driving than other things going on. So sad for the families and friends
Deepest condolences to victims who lost their precious lives. 🙏🙏🙏
She was a beautiful princess. She’s in heaven with God now. I feel so bad for her.🙏🙏🙏🙏
🙏🏾🙏🏾 prayers sent to their family
MY DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO BOTH FAMILIES. MAY GOD BRING COMFORT TO YOUR FAMILIES
Makes my heart very sad, prayers for the families and friends of these 2 young people, RIP Dawgs 😔🤱🙏💙
Prayers for the Georgia bulldogs family also🙏
So sad! My prayers & sincerest condolences are extended to the families.