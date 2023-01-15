27 comments

    1. Agreed. As you get older in life you start to realize how precious life is and the people are around you. Sending my thoughts and support to their families and friends

      Reply

  9. Sad but people make mistakes! Sometimes in judgment and oftentimes they’re young! I grieve with and for the families!

    Reply

  10. Condolences to Both families. My prayers goes out to there families & friend’s. My heart aches knowing the grief & sadness they will face. Please know that God will see u through. Sometimes only God can heal our aching hearts. Yes, this comes from First hand knowledge. There young lives had GREAT PURPOSE.

    Reply

  11. This is a tragedy, condolences to their families. But there is something we can do to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. Back in the 80s and 90s when I was growing up we had strict rules against driving late at night or in the early hours of the morning. Better to stay over and travel in the morning. Maybe team management can make that a rule. If you have to go home leave the team celebration early, else stay over at a friend’s or at the venue, and make arrangements accordingly. This could happen even in more professional team settings, and maybe we can prevent it.

    Reply

  13. Rest in POWER to both of them! Blessings and Hugs 💖💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕!

    Reply

  14. Speed, in combination with less attention to driving than other things going on. So sad for the families and friends

    Reply

  19. Makes my heart very sad, prayers for the families and friends of these 2 young people, RIP Dawgs 😔🤱🙏💙
    Prayers for the Georgia bulldogs family also🙏

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.