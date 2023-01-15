44 comments

  1. that was a stall on the left wing. If I understand it right – that airport sits in a valley running across the valley, not with the valley, meaning the pilots must make a low/slow turn to line up with the runway on final.

    Reply

    1. Doesn’t make sense, they must’ve ignored the stick shaker, it looks very similar to an ATR crash where the pilots featherd the wrong engine after a failure.

      Reply

    5. @AviaNokke If a pilot does anything other than stick forward and apply power in a stick shaker situation, then they shouldn’t be flying. You would never commence a turn with the stick shaker going off! You’d be certain to commence a spin (what seems to have happened here).

      Reply

  2. Left-wing stall at the worst possible time, I could be wrong BUT it didn’t look like his flaps were down full if at all?

    Reply

  3. I am from Nepal, and i know most plane airline have are old, and they fly forever.
    Also pilot did chose right place to crash it not random place so she knew there was something wrong.
    History, in last 63 years there has been 58 crash.

    Reply

    4. They didn’t suffer. They didn’t realize what was happening until a couple of seconds before impact. There’s a video of it

      Reply

  5. To slow causing left wing stall, or sudden catastrophic loss of power to one engine with slow response by pilots causing the same effect, or jammed ailerons caused by a possible hydrologic system failure. My guess is flying too slow.

    Reply

  7. I always think of the moments with my kids and wife rite before take off because you just never know. I have comfort knowing I have life insurance and accidental death insurance. RIP to all the souls

    Reply

    3. I know this is weird to say but you also get a compensation if you die in a plane crash. It is about $100,000 that will be received by your family or relatives in addition to your life insurance that you purchase separately.

      Reply

  8. Looks like it came in without enough airspeed & stalled, but why? Weather looks good, but can’t see where the flaps are set, can’t hear where the throttle & props are set. That high in the mountains the air is so thin it compromises lift & engine performance, and gusting winds can be a problem. Procedure would be to lower the nose slightly, apply full power and miss the approach, but sometimes thing go bad too quickly

    Reply

  10. May they all RIP. Give strengh to the families. Mothers, fathers, sister and brothers

    Reply

  11. So sad. I saw a video of one of the passengers inside the plane live streaming the landing but then they crashed. It happened so fast. The person filming sadly didn’t make it. Deepest condolences to the families.

    Reply

    2. @Str33tzK1ng Mobile phones (and other portable electronic equipment) can interfere with avionics equipment. There have been many instances where this has occurred, 2 minutes Google search will offer up quite a lot of info, so your statement that this is false and untrue is BS.

      Reply

    3. @Outer Marker But avionics systems control the plane… if the pilot wants to lift the flaps and interference from a device gets in the way then what happens to your lift?

      Reply

    4. @Brian Johns the plane was flying close to the ground before it crashed. Did the cell phones and cell phone towers from the ground cause it to crash? They were close and generating much more signals than in the plane.

      Reply

    5. @Brian Johns  Maybe you should try that 2 minute Google search, because the only thing that cell phones could potentially interfere with is communications.

      The FAA was concerned about potential 5G interference with radio altimeters, but that doesn’t affect control of the aircraft

      Reply

  14. You can see a slight nose up just before the left wing stall. This appears to me to be a low speed stall rather than a left turning stall (i.e. it wasn’t just one slow wing, even though it broke left). Actual pilots, I’m sure, can tell a lot more from looking at this.

    Reply

    1. Just a wild guess, but it appears to me that the left engine was malfunctioning and that allowed what is commonly known as a VMC roll. VMC stands for Velocity Minimum Control. Losing airspeed and then control loss from asymmetric thrust could be a possible cause. Having low altitude and low airspeed is dangerous at best and likely a lethal combination. I have experienced an engine failure just after takeoff and luckily I had just enough airspeed to maintain control, the obvious alternative would been to put the aircraft down, but with unforgiving terrain below keeping the aircraft aloft was the only viable option. The situation still terrifies me to this day. I had time to recover but I feel extremely sad that these passengers and crew did not.

      Reply

    2. @willow bruce yes, we are talking about the same thing. My point only being that the left wing stalled first due to overall airspeed, as apposed to differential air speed when turning at a speed higher than VMC

      Glad you walked away from that experience.

      Reply

  15. The airline must be held accountable. It’s utterly impossible to have two crashes in the same year. Yet just might escape consequences with rampant corruption and hush money.

    Reply

  18. Tragic. 😔 You just never know when it’s your last day. Poor families of the crash victims.
    My brother in law flies planes as a hobby and explained that airplanes don’t just nosedive. There’s a gliding period. Scary to see this

    Reply

  19. My country, my pride. An awful tragic in Nepal. Its lack of management of safety, risks assessments/pilots/engrs course/Trg review and resources in Nepalese aviation industry. Heartfelt condolences those involved.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.