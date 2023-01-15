Recent Post
44 comments
that was a stall on the left wing. If I understand it right – that airport sits in a valley running across the valley, not with the valley, meaning the pilots must make a low/slow turn to line up with the runway on final.
Doesn’t make sense, they must’ve ignored the stick shaker, it looks very similar to an ATR crash where the pilots featherd the wrong engine after a failure.
@Jack Crilly stall-spin – kaboom 💥
@Dee Canter low slow landing configuration = stall-spin-kaboom 💥
@M Hughes I see 👀
@AviaNokke If a pilot does anything other than stick forward and apply power in a stick shaker situation, then they shouldn’t be flying. You would never commence a turn with the stick shaker going off! You’d be certain to commence a spin (what seems to have happened here).
Left-wing stall at the worst possible time, I could be wrong BUT it didn’t look like his flaps were down full if at all?
Here is the recommended clip that say it :
https://youtu.be/AFZwcQvb7MQ-NEWS
I am from Nepal, and i know most plane airline have are old, and they fly forever.
Also pilot did chose right place to crash it not random place so she knew there was something wrong.
History, in last 63 years there has been 58 crash.
Imagine being inside that plane at that moment 😳😔
@Anton Fernando must be hard to watch !!!
@Anton Fernando where did you see it?
@Griffin Coyne https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0f5WWUx2n8Y&t=167s
They didn’t suffer. They didn’t realize what was happening until a couple of seconds before impact. There’s a video of it
@Griffin Coyne https://youtu.be/5uPGS2YDnfA?t=622
To slow causing left wing stall, or sudden catastrophic loss of power to one engine with slow response by pilots causing the same effect, or jammed ailerons caused by a possible hydrologic system failure. My guess is flying too slow.
Terrifying…r.i.p to all the people and families involved
I always think of the moments with my kids and wife rite before take off because you just never know. I have comfort knowing I have life insurance and accidental death insurance. RIP to all the souls
Insurance shill? Really? Get your life right, not your finances. 🙄
@Detroit Micro Sound gotta think ahead. My family needs to be ok if I’m gone.
I know this is weird to say but you also get a compensation if you die in a plane crash. It is about $100,000 that will be received by your family or relatives in addition to your life insurance that you purchase separately.
Looks like it came in without enough airspeed & stalled, but why? Weather looks good, but can’t see where the flaps are set, can’t hear where the throttle & props are set. That high in the mountains the air is so thin it compromises lift & engine performance, and gusting winds can be a problem. Procedure would be to lower the nose slightly, apply full power and miss the approach, but sometimes thing go bad too quickly
my deepest condolences to all families.😥
May they all RIP. Give strengh to the families. Mothers, fathers, sister and brothers
So sad. I saw a video of one of the passengers inside the plane live streaming the landing but then they crashed. It happened so fast. The person filming sadly didn’t make it. Deepest condolences to the families.
@gideon cone avionics don’t generate and maintain airspeed/lift
@Str33tzK1ng Mobile phones (and other portable electronic equipment) can interfere with avionics equipment. There have been many instances where this has occurred, 2 minutes Google search will offer up quite a lot of info, so your statement that this is false and untrue is BS.
@Outer Marker But avionics systems control the plane… if the pilot wants to lift the flaps and interference from a device gets in the way then what happens to your lift?
@Brian Johns the plane was flying close to the ground before it crashed. Did the cell phones and cell phone towers from the ground cause it to crash? They were close and generating much more signals than in the plane.
@Brian Johns Maybe you should try that 2 minute Google search, because the only thing that cell phones could potentially interfere with is communications.
The FAA was concerned about potential 5G interference with radio altimeters, but that doesn’t affect control of the aircraft
So sad 😢 condolences to all the families. What a tragedy
So sad🥲
My heart goes out to all their loved ones ..
You can see a slight nose up just before the left wing stall. This appears to me to be a low speed stall rather than a left turning stall (i.e. it wasn’t just one slow wing, even though it broke left). Actual pilots, I’m sure, can tell a lot more from looking at this.
Just a wild guess, but it appears to me that the left engine was malfunctioning and that allowed what is commonly known as a VMC roll. VMC stands for Velocity Minimum Control. Losing airspeed and then control loss from asymmetric thrust could be a possible cause. Having low altitude and low airspeed is dangerous at best and likely a lethal combination. I have experienced an engine failure just after takeoff and luckily I had just enough airspeed to maintain control, the obvious alternative would been to put the aircraft down, but with unforgiving terrain below keeping the aircraft aloft was the only viable option. The situation still terrifies me to this day. I had time to recover but I feel extremely sad that these passengers and crew did not.
@willow bruce yes, we are talking about the same thing. My point only being that the left wing stalled first due to overall airspeed, as apposed to differential air speed when turning at a speed higher than VMC
Glad you walked away from that experience.
The airline must be held accountable. It’s utterly impossible to have two crashes in the same year. Yet just might escape consequences with rampant corruption and hush money.
No it’s not utterly impossible. Its statistically improbable but not impossible
Tragic loss and condolences to the families. 🙏🏼
Oh shut up
May their souls rest in peace.
Tragic. 😔 You just never know when it’s your last day. Poor families of the crash victims.
My brother in law flies planes as a hobby and explained that airplanes don’t just nosedive. There’s a gliding period. Scary to see this
My country, my pride. An awful tragic in Nepal. Its lack of management of safety, risks assessments/pilots/engrs course/Trg review and resources in Nepalese aviation industry. Heartfelt condolences those involved.
My sincerest condolences to the family at this difficult time and prayers for the departed souls 🙏