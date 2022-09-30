Recent Post
- Cajun Navy volunteer describes devastation seen during search and rescue efforts
- CNN’s John Berman flew above storm damage. This is what he saw
- Ginni Thomas meets with January 6 committee. Here’s what we know
- Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island crumbled into ocean
- Florida resident returns home for first time after Hurricane Ian
67 comments
She still believes it was stolen?
Freely admits it.
Mind blowing.
@Bill Barr You are full of BS.
@Sherita Cotten What facts?
Ginni Thomas, could go down in history as the first spouse to bring about the downfall of a Supreme Court Justice.
Will never happen
Bit of a stretch don’t you think?
@Linda Lewis ROTFLMAO!!! AAAA+++++
So a Supreme Court Justice “can” be brought down by his spouse but a president can’t be brought down by their son? You guys really gotta get a better grip on possibilities because its only okay when your team favors the outcome. Smh
Imagine if Michelle Obama did even a fraction of what Ginny did. What would Republicans have done?
Tar and feather ?
You mean Michael Obama?
@Jay grow up
That part 🤫
When you consider that her husband is just as kooko as her, it gets scary.
@Click Clack for a duh a doi a duh… doi
@Farriba Habibi So you don’t know. Thanks for proving my point. Appreciate it Kid 👍🤣
@Click Clack a duh a doi duh doi doieeeeeee
@Farriba Habibi Keep trying Kid 🤣👍
No one will ever be able to accuse Ginni of being principled
They should thats why people like her n trump do whatever they doing. Who care she married a judge, she needs to pay for her action
Also Joe to.accuse Trump !
A affidavid for Joe.
@EDUARDO bro, do you even English?
@Jrrarglblarg No he isn’t.
Ginni Thomas’s actions may be separate,
but still influential being the spouse of a Supreme Court Justice.
Nah
She has the “Republican Smirk”! It means yes I will lie and nothing will happen to me.
No, it’s the Zealot’s smile-the smile of Tridentines hearing the trumpets of the Apocalypse in the distance, that they will win even if they lose, mixed in with a little Obi Wan Kenobi horse 💩It really depends on how many acid trips she took in the 70s. 100? Do I hear an over or under on that?
100% a grin mocking how dumb this “committee” is and what a waste of time.
Being in a relationship for 35 years myself, her statement everything she does is separate for her SURME COURT HUSBAND is a total crock. I just bought a small Halloween decoration on Amazon, and my spouse found out about it an hour later.
Sounds like a good argument for a Nancy Pelosi insider trading charge huh. Right there with ya 😉👌🏼
Last VOO https://youtu.be/i3YHsIYrFMw
So her excuse is basically her husband ignores her completely? Not something I’d admit in public
Do we really believe that the beliefs and actions of Ginni Thomas are separate from those of her husband?
Nope!!
Nope, not at all, never. For one thing they appear to be so closely aligned I think we could say they are in “lockstep”, or even the Siamese twin stage of ideology.
hell no
Ginni is on a whole new level of insane
@WebPortal whatever you need to project in order to make yourself feel better about your very intense shortcomings
Almost caught up to Democrats
@Thou shalt not suffer a fascist to live Not projecting, just stating facts that
seem to make you angry.
She’s probably the only one in the world that garlic backs away from, and mice run up on chairs.
Her smiling gets me. She either does not take this seriously cause she’s a wife of a scj, or she’s a CRAZY beouch! Could be both.
@Bill Barr How could anyone take “Joined Mar 21, 2022” trolls seriously?
@Jrrarglblarg why are you looking at my account… that is just creepy. if you must know that fun police at YT suspended my last account.
Or she’s laughing at this 🤡 show 🤣
You mean that smirk that says my husband is a Supreme Court Judge and I am all that.
*Whoever is reading this i pray that, whatever you’re going through gets better and whatever you are struggling with or worrying about is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day*
@RideOrDie Until the orange one is locked up.
Ah alritey then
Thank you.
Seeing her smile, she enjoys every second of it.
Harris / Fetterman 2024 ?
Last VOO https://youtu.be/i3YHsIYrFMw
@Tobias Birmingham pityful
@jxhensley he told you that did he?
Hahahaha 🤣
Stupidity is self imposed ignorance and does not depend on your level of intelligence, education, personal wealth, associations or lack there of… The very nature of stupidity lends itself to harming oneself and or others regardless of any truths, blatant facts or enlightenment.
Great description. Ironic all democrats fit this description.
Nobody is above the law, hopefully the community find a wrong doing so she can be arrested.
That insufferable grinning as she walked down that corridor 🤮🤮
Imagine a scheme pulled off so well that no evidence exists to say it happened!! 😂😅😂
My question is what changed she refused to testify for months now all of a sudden she came in and testified voluntarily, you think this might have something to do with Steve Bannon not responding to a January 6th committee subpoena?
1 Mark Rush Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMO9A7yB1bQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
It’s all for show. Her husband and lawyers coached her responses
Her walk and the way she smiled, reminds me of the Manson three.
The memories.
Well She WAS in a cult in the 80’s
Now she’s in another cult…
She said she talked it over with her “best friend”, and in interview after interview she and Clarence have said they are each others “best friends”. HE IS DIRECTLY INVOVLED…