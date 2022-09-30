72 comments

  1. He said it’s like Mexico Beach. That’s what I was thinking, too. Mexico Beach was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.

    1. I was there a couple of weeks ago and Mexico Beach looks like nothing ever happened there. Everything has been rebuilt to the point that if you didn’t know Matthew destroyed the whole place you would swear no hurricane have pass thru there. This is a fact of living in coastal areas of the gulf and the Eastern seaboard, sooner or latter you are going to be visited by a mayor storm, it is the price of opening the door and looking at the sea every day when you wake up. Not my cup of tea but lots of people like that and are willing to take the risk and live next to the sea.

    4. @Carrie Nation It’s all good. It is often easy to lose track over time of what hurricane happened where or when.

    1. I don’t see any comments from your name anywhere on YT about crying when this same storm destroyed Cuba. Little bias are you? Cubans are people too!

    2. It literally happens every year. Why are you surprised. Humans shouldn’t live in Florida. It’s a swamp approximately 3 ft above sea level

  3. I feel so bad for everyone impacted by this, but part of me thinks it’s just not worth rebuilding. These places will continue to be decimated by even stronger storms to come. how heartbreaking for this community

    1. notice that buildings of concrete and steel are relatively intact. Florida needs to strengthen their building code.

    2. Fun thing is my son and my daughter just move to Florida 2 week ago, am not sure where exactly, but I just hope them good.

    1. Sad, but all known possible, now that it has & was. People really should reconsider building back. This will cost billions & billions. Insurance policies if able to obtain will cost thru the roof. Only to possibly happen again. Being this close to sea level & rising sea levels is clearly not subtainable. So sad, so so sad. The world has another wake up call, again. I lost everything too Central Florida from Charley 2005 I know how it feels & I know there pain.☹️

    3. @One✌ Yes. We are living in a very fast changing world. Climate change, rising sea levels, massive inflation for construction materials & insurance costs and a trend I notice lately is a super massive amount of rain that falls in these hurricanes. Florida has to really think about where they want to rebuild sustainable communities going forward into 2023. You have to wonder what’s to become of the SE & Gulf coastlines in the next 10 years, New Orleans I believe is actually built below sea level. Sorry you lost everything in 2005, I remember that year in Florida, there was like 4 major hurricanes that came through Florida and one of them circled back around and hit twice.

  6. Wow, when you consider that heat is energy and energy cant be destroyed only transferred, you can expect that future hurricanes will remain just as powerful as Ian…

  7. Some buildings have been reduced to rubble, other buildings appear to be only impacted minimally when considering the power of the hurricane. Sometimes simple dumb luck can decide ones fate. Mother Nature has a cruel sense of humor when the luck of the draw can become such a determinant of ones future.

    We can only hope that casualties were kept to a minimum.

    3. Write your congressman to change the rules of flood insurance. If you want money to rebuild, you have to do so where the old house was. No choice. That’s what freaking crazy.

    4. beyond me too, houses built onto slabs poor drainage no basements and all built upon moors—–dont ask me

    1. no doubt insurance companies will continue to write million dollar policies for trailers at the beach. its just good business.

  11. I live in St Pete and we were projected to get the direct hit then the day before it was redirected to Fort Meyers. I am grateful and and the same time feel terrible. This is home and I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else. We still have until November before we’re out of hurricane season. I’m praying that nothing else comes, at least not anytime soon. To those in GA, SC, and NC I am praying for all of you.

    1. Survivors guilt… It’s not normal for a hurricane to take a path that hits the west coast of Florida like this. It’s not normal for Orlando to get this kind of flooding damage. This was a hundred year event and hopefully it won’t come again soon (though I doubt it takes quite so long for the next one).

    2. @Ashleigh Elizabeth Charley followed almost the exact same course in 2004, so it’s prolly gonna happen a bit more often than a hundred year event 🙁

    3. @Olen Cone yes but Charley wasn’t the monster storm this one was. This will get mentioned in the same breath as storms like Andrew and Katrina. There is a world of difference between this and Charley.

    4. @Ashleigh Elizabeth True, Charley was a Cat 4 instead of a 5 like Ian… but it still killed 15 people and caused $16 billion in damages.

  12. I used to live in tornado alley. Hurricanes are so much worse. A tornado will rip through an area fast but a hurricane? Not just wind, but water. Unrelenting for hours. Just horrible. I can’t imagine how these poor people are feeling right now.

    1. Born in tornado alley, living in Florida for two decades. In my opinion tornadoes are more dangerous, but thankfully they’re contained to a comparatively much smaller area. The real danger with hurricanes is displayed perfectly here, storm surge. However, there is enough warning ahead of time that people can easily evacuate, or at least distance themselves from the shore. My parents live 50 miles away from what was shown in this video, thankfully inland, and the only damage they suffered were some lost trees.
      The real sucker punch is when a hurricane spawns tornadoes inside of it; in Miami-Dade and Broward counties we had several small tornadoes from the feeder bands of this storm. Hurricane Andrew wiped Homestead off the face of the map because it created dozens of tornadoes. A mess all around, but not much can withstand the force of the ocean being pushed against it.

    2. @Noah Maas Coral Castle did. When 🌀Andrew encountered Coral Castle it was stopped dead in its tracks. Thank you Ed for building Coral Castle, we may never know how many lives you saved.

  13. Makes one wonder about the wisdom of building in coastal areas only several feet above high tide line. And the continuing pressure to build in wetlands in all states of the union. Thank God insurance companies are willing to continue to take hits like this year after year storm after storm.

  14. And this is why code enforcers down there require new builds to be hurricane-rated. You can literally see which ones were and where the ones that were not used to be.

    1. There were some similar sights when Andrew hit Miami in the 90’s too — older builds held up just fine, but newer structures where they had skimped on the parts to cut costs (or maximize profits) were basically just gone.

    2. Flying debris doesn’t recognise the rating either, it’s weird which buildings go and which don’t sometimes, I saw the aftermath of a cyclone in Broome western Australia it went through a resort ..stilt houses ..not well made, you could basically see the path the cyclone took through them the others undamaged

      The 3-4 metre high scrub out in the bush was flattened, and it stayed that way for about 3 years
      You could still see the path it took from the coast across the highway and into the desert

  15. Obviously many buildings are still standing some look relatively undamaged. I think it just goes to show that some were built much better and stronger than others. It probably shows lack of decent building codes or their enforcement.

  17. I’m living in Los Cabo México and of course, a Hurricane is one of the worst experiences ever. I hope everyone to have you back soon to the normal day. Animo Florida! 🙏🙏🙏

  19. Was just in Ft Meyers a couple weeks ago, go there often and it’s so sad to see. It had the most beautiful beaches and everyone I met there was so nice. I pray for them and wish them the best. Given that, I’m not a fan of CNN but this vid and their coverage of Ian has been excellent

