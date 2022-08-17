Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 election probe

Recent Post
80 comments
Giuliani is tasting his own medicine. Leave no stone unturned
And no Roger Stone
Rudys medicine comes on the rocks and he’s already tasted a plenty 😂
HE WENT AFTER THE MAFIA HERE IN NEW YORK CITY AND NOW SOME OF THOSE SAME PROSECUTORS ARE NOW GOING AFTER HIM=OOOPSY 😅🤣😂
The climax of “America’s Mayor.” He’s a Sad, Sad man.
He destroyed his own legacy. But just couldn’t keep his nose clean.
Let’s be Honest We knew it
He is so broke that he even sells out as a clown at birthday parties.
@Thomas Spencer
Well, you can never say he was a traitor or a sellout to his country, i.e., bobama, obiden, the clitons, the lushes, the chinys and the no name mccains, just to mention a few.😁
If Rudy is a target then Trump HAS to be a target.
@Richter Von Streed he even used the official presidential seal @ his club.. which is illegal w/out permission… & oddly he didnt have permission. Technically it’s a fine & up to 2 yrs in jail. @ this point I’ll tale that even
@Bob only nonsense is trump and his supporters.
Depends on whether or not Ghouliani flips on Despot Donnie
No way! Trump’s a target? 🤣Do you think so Del Griffith?
Rudy better flip, he’s broke and to old to serve time.
Also, if Donald Trump gave him a preemptive Pardon it is not applicable to State crimes. He is likely not to flip. In the case of Graham, he may have committed a crime for Trump, so if he didn’t before, Trump owns Graham and he must follow even more blindly.
“too old,” not “to old” but I get your point
Like father like son
Also they don’t provide hair dye in prison
Don’t forget he represented Purdue Pharmaceutical in their efforts to push opioids.
I thought they sold chicken only?
From NY top prosecutor, America mayor, Trump’s lawyer to a Federal convicted inmate Number 20162022. Disgraceful.
He was a US attorney
“We’ve got lots of theories [on voter fraud], we just don’t have the evidence” – R Giuliani.
@SNOOPY SNOOP his lawyers will claim entrapment .. or.. he was only being speculative.. or some such nonsense.
@Bob Cass THEY CAN IMPLY ANYTHING BUT FACTS ARE FACTS AND THEY DON’T PICK THE DUMBEST PEOPLE TO BE ON JURIES EITHER 😂😂😂
@Bob Cass I CAN CLAIM TO BE A MILLIONAIRE TOO BUT THAT DON’T MAKE ME A MILLIONAIRE DOES IT 😅😂🤣
Rudy will take this all the way to the Supreme Courtyard by Mariott.
THEY DON’T EVEN WANT HIM THEIR 😅🤣😂
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 👏👏👏
Being Trump’s attorney hasn’t paid off in both senses of the words. 💰
@Joboygbp Edwards ill be honest, I find US current affairs and politics fascinating. On the other hand, I detest our (now sacked) Prime Minister as he is a clown. I wouldn’t mind if you had an opinion on it, or not. I still think my OP opinion stands. 🙏
@Bryan Brush It’s no slight on you or most foreigners. I just can’t understand how most foreigners support our incompetent President. You sound like a reasonable person. I’m too busy fighting the Communist Democrats in my Country though. I also know that how America goes the world goes. What Country are you from? I hope all is well with you and yours. 🙏🏻
@Joboygbp Edwards 🇬🇧 my understanding of Democratic ideology is far from Communism and more like helping the genuinely disadvantaged and making sure that wealth is a bit more evenly spread amongst all classes (without taking the pss of course). I argue this position daily with a guy from work. I’ll sign off for now. Good health. We must all stand up for what we believe in (whichever side we stand) to keep our voice being heard 🙌
@Bryan Brush Remember Margret Thatcher. The only thing wrong with Socialism is that sooner or later you run out of other peoples money. If you’d like to help the 30 million unvetted illegals in our Country just let us know where you live and we’ll gladly pay their fare to get them over to ya. Amen for standing up for your beliefs. Good health to you and yours also!🇺🇸✌🏻
It’s unbelievable that everyone that gets involved with Benedict Donald ends up in trouble.
The thing is, in the whole of his life, it’s never been any different, so why on earth did the GOP think he’d make a good president?
Please don’t insult Mr.Arnold
🤔 Yes!
Soon from Trump : “barely knew him. Just met him once or twice.”
“Lots of people say he’s a loser. I don’t know.”
He was some low level staff person!
😂😂😂😂
“Trial by combat” Rudy? You couldn’t even take a pat on the back without crying you were attacked. Tough guys until they’re not.
@William Springer You don’t have a right to be above the law. Do you support the judicial system or not?
YUP YUP 😅🤣😂
The ability of individuals with money to endlessly make appeals is a key failure of the American justice system…
JUST PLAIN OLE RUTHLESS SAVAGES!
@double q wow, that’s mighty tolerant of you.
Preaching personal responsibility to others is one thing. Living up to it is something else entirely. Am I right, Lindsey?
Don’t so familiar with the lady by not addressing her as Mrs. Lindsey.
Rudy is looking like Rage Carry hes sweating so bad right now!!
Why do these Senators think they are above the law? I am over it!! Hold them Accountable!! 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
@Warmly Calculated Why chill?
Our government has been blatantly disregarding the laws for decades.
We’ve been too chill for too long.
#LockThemUp
WHAT THE HELL DO YOU THINK THEY’RE DOING 🤔 🤣😅😂
I’m getting tired of these GOPers thinking they’re above everyone else in this country. We’d all be hauled in if we just didn’t show up to court.
@Frank Benlin
Old enough to take the time out and find what she needs to know in order to say what she did say.
And how old are you?
@BrnGranny4DJT Oh, I see, she’s old enough to have her grandma try to defend her playground logic statement.
@Frank Benlin
No, you don’t seem to see. So, I ask you again, since you didn’t seem to comprehend what I said, how old are YOU!
Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, Donald Trump and now Rudy Giuliani… is 2022 the year of accountability? 🤔
None of them will sit a day in jail but one can hope I guess
@Wulture accountability doesn’t always mean jail time even though I believe they all deserve to spend some time in the crowbar hotel…
@Matt Jackson true. Its just sad that Im nearly 100% sure they wont get to see our wonderful prison system
SOMETIMES IN LIFE, PRISON IS MOST CERTAINLY NOT THE ABSOLUTE WORST PLACE YOU TO BE IN! CONTRARY TO A LOT OF PEOPLE NOT KNOWING! BUT GOD! HAVE MERCY ON US ALL! AMEN 🙏🏾
Rudy won’t go out in a blaze, he’ll fold like lawn chair. Trump got lot’s of problems. 😊
definitely!!!
We can only hope. What a slim bucket
Now, we wait for his response from a 4 Seasons Total Landscaping presser.
Amazing how quickly this is moving now. Let’s go Fani Willis!