    1. @Jax Stax Only if you ignore facts and ya know 1000s of hours of video footage…. And… Well… I guess… Reality. Then… Sure.

    3. @Killed The Cat it’s been 30 minutes since you pasted the same post for the 7th time, what are you doing?

  3. It’s a time for America to have a stronger vetting process for their governmental leaders.

    2. @Jake Manchester DonTheCon set the bar so low. Biden at least cares and works toward bettering America, not overthrowing the Will of the People and subverting a peaceful transfer of power.

    3. @JC B Tell me you bought into the fear mongering without telling me you bought into the fear mongering.

  4. 2016, we didn’t “like the results”, but we didn’t try to interfere in the succession. We protested, we didn’t try an insurrection!!!! Get over yourselves.

  6. These people need to look in the mirror and ask themselves do they see themselves or Donald

  7. That he’s still allowed to run is insane. The people with him are in jail, but just because he’s a little wealthier he gets to run for Governor. It’s ludicrous the way laws are different for the rich in this country.

  8. He climbed the scaffolding and encouraged others to ransack the capitol. To be PROUD of that is beyond belief. Now, an insurrectionist feels emboldened to run for congress. What a disgrace.

    1. ” PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY MAKE YOUR VOICES HEARD ”
      President Trump..
      Do it again in November when it comes to the Midterm Elections..
      Throw these Democrat Bums out of office along with Biden
      Democrat New World Order is OUT OF ORDER

  11. The fact that he’s still allowed to run for office after his Jan 6th arrest is just mind blowing. But then again this is America 🤷🏽‍♂️

  13. acts of terror protected by the first admendment? give me a freaking break!!!

  14. Way to show your voters that, as a leader, you’re in no way going to take responsibility for your actions. I guess that’s what most of the right is looking for these days.

    4. @Sean McCartney I’m saying, I’m not willing to tell you what is literally in the video that you chose to comment under when you should already know. Watch the video.

  17. I wonder how many Trump voters regret voting for him in 2016. I hope they realize that they helped creating the mess Trump made.

    1. @Monica Phillips Hope you are enjoying rising food prices, especially the cost of beef and pork every time you go to the grocery store.

  18. The follow up question should always be “Will you be ready to concede if you lose the election?”

    1. If anybody running for office can’t answer that with a quick “of course I will”, they shouldn’t even be on the ballot.

  19. Wow knowing the fact that he pleaded not guilty and he still gets to run it’s like a crazy sitcom🤔😂

  20. Way to show your voters that, as a leader, you’re in no way going to take responsibility for your actions. I guess that’s what most of the right is looking for these days.

