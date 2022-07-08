46 comments

  3. So then why is the Netherlands, which provides some 30 percent of Europe food, is shutting the farmers down? You can’t blame Ukraine war when the western governments are shutting down farming cause of climate policies

    Reply

  4. We have been suffering from the hunger for almosr 22 years… because of Amerika… away before CNN make this kind of videos.

    You know what you are already done to us… so pay for it??… bricks and cemen are not cheap😏

    Reply

  5. How come no one talks about Yemen – over 100k children starved to death… Maybe cause it was someone You support and supply with weapons that did it?

    Reply

    2. And what is going in libia, Siria, Irak, Afghani and other places NATO had intervenied resently

      Reply

  6. Corn is grown in southern Somalia where there are several rivers basins. 130k tons in 2018 being the latest figure I could find. As a matter of curiosity where is that all going to?

    Reply

    1. @Cole Parker AKA Philipe Have you been to Botswana? Ethiopia? The non white parts of South Africa?

      No?

      Then hold your tounge and remember your place, “dude”.

      Reply

    2. I have to say that sounds like a tucker Carlson statement/question You will not find answers here use your head

      Reply

    4. @Eero Kutale Excellent observation!
      May I direct you to the single book that will be on display in the Donald Trump Presidential Library?

      Age, Race, and Disability as Genocide Markers in Trump-era America

      Reply

  7. Well hasn’t Somalia always been on the poverty line but it seems like it got worse over time🤔

    Reply

  9. CNN report-A witness has come forward saying they saw Trump in Somali attacking a truck full of 1st Aid supplies. He jumped on board the truck as it zoomed by, grabbed the throat of the driver while jerking the steering wheel causing it to crash. He was seen running off with an armload of paper towels throwing them at the stunned crowd.

    LET’S GO BRANDON 👏👏👏👏👏

    Reply

  11. The Children Sing

    In Darkness there’s a pain.
    In silent night.
    A glow of shame seeps through a candle-lite.
    A troubling sense, oh of days to come.

    And where would we be now
    if the world lived in harmony.
    The children smile and sing, 
    “If the world lived in harmony
    where would we be now?”

    But there’s a man of thirst.
    He seek no drink. 
    Divides the world of skin
    and how they think.
    A rising hate, oh and blood will flow.

    And where would we be now 
    if the world lived in harmony.
    The children smile and sing,
    “If the world lived in harmony where would we be now?”

    People stand idle by.
    No thoughts to share.
    A burning rage growing large
    everywhere.
    The time is near, oh to make a peace. 

    And where would we be now 
    if the world lived in harmony. 
    The children smile and sing,
    “if the world lived in harmony where would we be now?”

    🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼

    The choice is ours to make.
    Thy will be done.
    To close our eyes and ignore
    the righteous flight of everyone.
    Soaring so high, in our lives we love.

    We all need to stand 
    and live our lives in peace & harmony.
    The children smile and sing,
    “Live in peace and harmony 
    together hand-in-hand.”

    Peace and Harmony
    We all need to stand
    For Peace & Harmony.
    Peace & Harmony. 

    Humble Driver
    His Tribute to Pure Art Comedy
    NIGERIA

    Reply

  16. Thank you Clarisa for keeping us informed about this situation. Bless your heart 🙏🏼

    Reply

  17. *_Sometimes I feel the world sees Africa as disposable._*
    *_When you see your maker you will be asked…_*
    *Matthew 25:40-46.*

    Reply

  18. How many centuries have they had to build a robust domestic food industry? Peculiar that the war in Ukraine is the core issue with respect to food shortages nott the corruption and exploitation.

    Reply

  19. We come to this Life journey ONLY once, let there be Peace ☮️ & Benevolence, Compassion & Love!

    Let’s abolish all wars, disarm & work for the betterment of all humanity l! Attend to deadly dire climate change when nothing can grows & crop harvests fail. Bring food on the tables for millions of hungry children !

    Dispel threats & achieve understanding & needs of each country ! There always a solution & an answer to every question! Be Gandhi’s non-violence. Buddha forbids even killing an 🐜 ! For life is sacred!

    May God bless righteous, kind souls who work for Peace ☮️ & Harmony for all mankind !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.