Recent Post
- Zelensky: Ukraine not in NATO is wrong decision
- See how the war in Ukraine impacts hunger in Somalia
- GOP candidate for governor defends actions at Jan. 6 insurrection
- Gunman’s father may not be criminally liable, prosecutor says
- Sam Bankman-Fried on crypto’s collapse, recession fears & AI art: Welcome to this week’s ‘Nightcap’
46 comments
Unfortunately, I don’t think anyone of importance in our gov’t cares.
And why should we?
Lord help these souls
1 Eb Fisher Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Who cares?
So then why is the Netherlands, which provides some 30 percent of Europe food, is shutting the farmers down? You can’t blame Ukraine war when the western governments are shutting down farming cause of climate policies
Just wait, why do you think Mr. Microsoft is buying up farmland? We’re fucked!
We have been suffering from the hunger for almosr 22 years… because of Amerika… away before CNN make this kind of videos.
You know what you are already done to us… so pay for it??… bricks and cemen are not cheap😏
🤣
How come no one talks about Yemen – over 100k children starved to death… Maybe cause it was someone You support and supply with weapons that did it?
1 Затворник Шестипалый Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
And what is going in libia, Siria, Irak, Afghani and other places NATO had intervenied resently
Any talk of having 12 kids?
Corn is grown in southern Somalia where there are several rivers basins. 130k tons in 2018 being the latest figure I could find. As a matter of curiosity where is that all going to?
@Cole Parker AKA Philipe Have you been to Botswana? Ethiopia? The non white parts of South Africa?
No?
Then hold your tounge and remember your place, “dude”.
I have to say that sounds like a tucker Carlson statement/question You will not find answers here use your head
@Dominatus Primus seriously? bad guess
@Eero Kutale Excellent observation!
May I direct you to the single book that will be on display in the Donald Trump Presidential Library?
Age, Race, and Disability as Genocide Markers in Trump-era America
@Dominatus Primus true that
Well hasn’t Somalia always been on the poverty line but it seems like it got worse over time🤔
1 JourneyMan Smitty Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
We are not poor Africa is not poor.
Somalia was starving before this.
1 Jay Gibson Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
CNN report-A witness has come forward saying they saw Trump in Somali attacking a truck full of 1st Aid supplies. He jumped on board the truck as it zoomed by, grabbed the throat of the driver while jerking the steering wheel causing it to crash. He was seen running off with an armload of paper towels throwing them at the stunned crowd.
LET’S GO BRANDON 👏👏👏👏👏
@Kenia Mcguire howdy
Lmao ! So true !
This is a manufactured crisis, thanks Joe. Everything this guy touches turns to crap!
1 Mr A Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Crappy Joe
The Children Sing
In Darkness there’s a pain.
In silent night.
A glow of shame seeps through a candle-lite.
A troubling sense, oh of days to come.
And where would we be now
if the world lived in harmony.
The children smile and sing,
“If the world lived in harmony
where would we be now?”
But there’s a man of thirst.
He seek no drink.
Divides the world of skin
and how they think.
A rising hate, oh and blood will flow.
And where would we be now
if the world lived in harmony.
The children smile and sing,
“If the world lived in harmony where would we be now?”
People stand idle by.
No thoughts to share.
A burning rage growing large
everywhere.
The time is near, oh to make a peace.
And where would we be now
if the world lived in harmony.
The children smile and sing,
“if the world lived in harmony where would we be now?”
🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼
The choice is ours to make.
Thy will be done.
To close our eyes and ignore
the righteous flight of everyone.
Soaring so high, in our lives we love.
We all need to stand
and live our lives in peace & harmony.
The children smile and sing,
“Live in peace and harmony
together hand-in-hand.”
Peace and Harmony
We all need to stand
For Peace & Harmony.
Peace & Harmony.
Humble Driver
His Tribute to Pure Art Comedy
NIGERIA
😆😆😆
Feed the children don’t feed the war pls and thank you Godbless to the children
1 Kevin Meyer Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
So it’s the same stuff that’s been going on for the past 6000 years
What about hunger in United States!
1 Ariel Chichizola Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
“Sadness will last forever….”
1 La mort Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Thank you Clarisa for keeping us informed about this situation. Bless your heart 🙏🏼
1 Sheyla Carrasquillo Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
*_Sometimes I feel the world sees Africa as disposable._*
*_When you see your maker you will be asked…_*
*Matthew 25:40-46.*
1 Mad Wisdom Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
How many centuries have they had to build a robust domestic food industry? Peculiar that the war in Ukraine is the core issue with respect to food shortages nott the corruption and exploitation.
1 Wayne Morgan Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
We come to this Life journey ONLY once, let there be Peace ☮️ & Benevolence, Compassion & Love!
Let’s abolish all wars, disarm & work for the betterment of all humanity l! Attend to deadly dire climate change when nothing can grows & crop harvests fail. Bring food on the tables for millions of hungry children !
Dispel threats & achieve understanding & needs of each country ! There always a solution & an answer to every question! Be Gandhi’s non-violence. Buddha forbids even killing an 🐜 ! For life is sacred!
May God bless righteous, kind souls who work for Peace ☮️ & Harmony for all mankind !