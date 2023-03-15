Recent Post
62 comments
Kaitlin Collins facial expression says it all. 😂😂😂
@Mr. M I’m sure she is to a five year old like you.
@Ervin Stewart Because she knows he should be held accountable but sees a picture of Liz Cheney in her mind.
@Harold Moore I’m just quoting Don Lemon.
Well honestly for the love of god how do these Politicians keep a straight face ? How do they manage to stick to the script ?
She never ACTUALLY answered the first two questions.
@Faith & Freedom
Trump ✊
Bingo… 💯
right,spraypaint your house is the same as storming the capitol…these people are disgusting
Their base is nuts so they have to pretend to be just as nuts.
No one sprayed her house…
Hello
Since when has ANTIFA been organization? Thank you for your comment about her comparing the protest in 2020 to the insurrection. It is like comparing 🍎’s to 🍊’s.
🤯
Mace….the perfect example of not answering a simple question while talking out of both sides of her mouth…..what a piece of……work.
🤣i don’t know many politicians who don’t do it. maybe Katie Porter who is my dream presidential candidate…blessings
LOL! Her constituents need to hold her and her congressional colleagues accountable. Don’t just vote. Stay on our representatives and senators, like stink on rice.
@Jim Carlson LOL! Are you inferring a steaming pile of manure?
@Paul Braga Bernie Sanders doesn’t either. Agree or disagree with him he has been rather consistent about his guiding principles.
a real c-unit
Another lesson in how NOT to answer a direct question.
And how not to hold their feet to the fire.
@Chris Albert yeah, but then the politicians won’t go one their shows.
Damn she’s good at tap-dancing around answers
Shows you can’t trust a politician when they can’t give a straight answer
I don’t think she did a good job at all. The GOP bar is so low it’s buried.
When I saw her name, I started to not even watch.
dance politi-monkey dance
“We’ve got to move on from Jan 6” just as soon as the GOP has a reckoning that it happened and it was an act of deadly treason. All involved must be held accountable and pay the ultimate price.
@Mark Still talking, Marky. Perhaps you shouldn’t let yourself be bothered by the opinion of others. Isn’t that why you keep trying to debate everyone? 😁 That’s sad boyo.
@Solo the comments you and I have made on this thread say otherwise. Try again
Those locked up in the DC jail awaiting trial are lucky they are not down in GITMO, (where they belong) being ‘harshly interrogated’ for information on possible future attacks on America.
Let’s Go Brandon.
Let’s Go Brand Don.
If I ever decided to run in politics, I’d have to learn how not to answer a question. I’m sick of these people.
She won’t answer any of the questions and the news lady lets her get away with it. Shame on both of them
Can she hear herself? She compares getting her house spray-painted with violence and DEATHS of Jan. 6.
@Cole Roberson yr concerned she got scared?
Perhaps not as much as the cops that got so badly injured they died of their wounds. Death can be very scary, you know.
One person died on January 6th.
@Darcy Fraser But several died of injuries thereafter.
You have to be deliberately oblivious to avoid knowing this. That is willful ignorance. You are going out of your way to obfuscate. You should be ashamed.
If a politician cannot give you a straight answer…
They’re lying to you.
She totally dodged the question about TRUMP being held accountable. And the reporter let her.
@bob mac this was as soft as it could get. No one voting for her will even watch this, so it’s useless, and it’s not good enough to be used in any negative ad campaign.
“My house was spray painted! Where is the justice for that?”
Sure let’s go ahead and forget about everyone who trampled on the state capital and the people who were killed in the process along with the formal presidential administrations involvement so we can try and find someone who spray painted your house because those two actions are totally equal.
On J 6th ? The Normal tourist visit day ?
One person died on January 6th.
By not answering the question she basically admitted she was ok with January 6th
Donald Thomas, answering a question with a question is the most common, infuriating tactic politicians engage in. They know they can’t give the answer that they are asked for, so they “question the questioner” to avoid or delay giving ANY answer whatever.
@Carol Edmonds You are right about that. That seems to be the norm by our politicians these days.
Wow! Mace is a amaceing! She is so full of herself. This is the first time I’ve ever seen somebody compare the insurrection to having their garage door tagged.
Pretty much sets the bar for their perception of the facts… Millions in damage , people died, 140+ Law enforcement injured… ” Do you have any idea how expensive it is to have the garage door cleaned ” ?
No lie was ever too big for a Republidickan to say.
DEAR JOURNALISTS: If they don’t answer your question, repeat the question. If they still don’t answer the question, don’t move on without pointing out that they never answered your question.
Yes!!!
I agree.
@Alma I agree 100%! The journalist also let Mace skate by when she said the debt was caused by Democrats! Are you kidding? She also said Dems played a part in messing up Social Security and need to come to the table to fix it with Republicans. Mace is nothing more than a smooth talking shyster. I see right through her manipulation. I’m more upset with the journalist for not calling her out! This is exactly why I no longer watch CNN. At a time democracy is hanging on a thread, their journalists play footsie with the very people who are destroying it. Unbelievable!
Who can forget her from begging Trump for forgiveness on air, and wanting him to back her. I remember. She might want to do the right thing, but power is what she wants more.
Knowledge is power so she’s keeping her knowledge ror the power 👍 no good
No politician has given any thought to the conditions of jails and prisons until insurrectionists complained about getting consequences for breaking the law. 🤬🤬🤬
Exactly what I was thinking!
Yea now it’s appalling it’s been appalling maybe since it’s republican supporters locked up maybe the jail system would change but don’t hold ur breath this is political like every thing else
We should NEVER move from January 6th until THOSE responsible are held accountable. That means Trump and his cohorts. Congress included.
Soft Shoe and Pretty Hands