54 comments
Sorry Mike. Too little too late. He should have testified under oath.
nice to talk to you
Thank you!
It was nice to have a talk with you
@Elizabeth Stanley SEARCH: TRUMP’S AMERICAN CARNAGE 😏😏😏
If only he would have such things to say under oath
@Redneck Shaman Immaturity reigns with CNN watchers! Sad!
HE’S TOO AFRAID OF HIS MASTER TRUMP 😂
@Jack smith once you go black, it’s like smoking crack ❤️
Until he agrees to go in front of Jack Smith he’s still a coward.
Where’s she at
“I say this to my Republican colleagues…..there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” ~Liz Cheney~
like the fake jan6 crap!!!!! it was all fake!!!!
@Vincent Vargas yep
@POINTLESS EDITSFACTS 💯💯
🤣 lmao
We the people hold him accountable today.
@TylerThaGamer Grow up.
No one in politics is accountable. Even living under a rock that would be obvious.
No, We The People hold Pence responsible! And he is showing more every day what he really is!
The DOJ has dragged their feet so long that we are now in the history portion of accountability.. still waiting.
Took him a long time to speak the Truth. But he is also accountable for his inactions leading up to Jan. 6. He is no innocent.
I love how he suddenly gets brave enough to say the right thing when hes in a small room full of rich donors… But he won’t go on Fox News or any media outlets and express how serious this was
Put 10 people in a small room where the ORANGE MOBSTER is speaking. He’ll go around bragging about having a full house.
No leadership at all
@judy britt. 😂😂😂. Yeah, the ORANGE MOBSTER has become so predictable that we know exactly what he’s gonna think, BEFORE he even thinks it. That’s how SMART we are.
You must note that Pence only has the courage to speak out behind closed doors. When it comes to testifying against Trump in court where it actually matters, he runs like a scared rabbit.
I encourage everyone who wants to watch stiff happening without any narrative should follow “Forbes Breaking news” right here on YouTube. Though I know most of you enjoy the liberal echo chamber lol
@Lenore Exactly!
So very true
This man won’t tell the truth unless it benefits him.
When he eventually run out of lies, he’ll have only the truth left to tell.
@Roy Singh nah, he would never do that.
Christian hypocrisy
Jeff Zeleny: “…I’m not sure who is listening to Mike Pence, at this point.” True DAT!!
I can’t believe or understand how any of this is going on and allowed to be drawn out like it has been. Unbelievable
I, for one, will not forget how McCarthy has kept leaping over the fence. That says it all about the humanoid. He stands for any which way the wind is blowing.
Kevin McCarthy what a piece of work. He definitely wanted to be house speaker at any price.
Mad because McCarthy is doing his job the right way?
like in their bible “judas”
Pence finally talks over two years later and behind closed doors where it doesn’t matter. With this type of “bravery”, it is no wonder that Trump is able to dominate that party.
Mark, it was actually over two years later. Shame on him!
@Corrie Crazy , Thanks! I corrected my comment.
24 months later and he finally has the balls to speak the entire truth. Too little, too late.
He couldn’t say this from the start…what a guy!!!
Such bravery, he waited patiently with his finger in the political air to make sure he could finally say something bad about the guy that kept him as a pet.
Exactly, and we should never forget what a servile creature he was and is.
Well said
That’s a good remark.
That was the one and only golden moment for McCarthy. He gave his best speech at that moment and never will he give another one that anybody cares about or listens to.
