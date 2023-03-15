54 comments

  4. “I say this to my Republican colleagues…..there will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain.” ~Liz Cheney~

  6. The DOJ has dragged their feet so long that we are now in the history portion of accountability.. still waiting.

  7. Took him a long time to speak the Truth. But he is also accountable for his inactions leading up to Jan. 6. He is no innocent.

  8. I love how he suddenly gets brave enough to say the right thing when hes in a small room full of rich donors… But he won’t go on Fox News or any media outlets and express how serious this was

    1. Put 10 people in a small room where the ORANGE MOBSTER is speaking. He’ll go around bragging about having a full house.

    3. @judy britt. 😂😂😂. Yeah, the ORANGE MOBSTER has become so predictable that we know exactly what he’s gonna think, BEFORE he even thinks it. That’s how SMART we are.

  9. You must note that Pence only has the courage to speak out behind closed doors. When it comes to testifying against Trump in court where it actually matters, he runs like a scared rabbit.

    1. I encourage everyone who wants to watch stiff happening without any narrative should follow “Forbes Breaking news” right here on YouTube. Though I know most of you enjoy the liberal echo chamber lol

  12. I can’t believe or understand how any of this is going on and allowed to be drawn out like it has been. Unbelievable

  13. I, for one, will not forget how McCarthy has kept leaping over the fence. That says it all about the humanoid. He stands for any which way the wind is blowing.

  15. Pence finally talks over two years later and behind closed doors where it doesn’t matter. With this type of “bravery”, it is no wonder that Trump is able to dominate that party.

  18. Such bravery, he waited patiently with his finger in the political air to make sure he could finally say something bad about the guy that kept him as a pet.

  19. That was the one and only golden moment for McCarthy. He gave his best speech at that moment and never will he give another one that anybody cares about or listens to.

