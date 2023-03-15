66 comments

  2. Oh y’all need to stop. If that’s all she said, this is a non-story. Stop trying to stir up a “cat fight”

    Reply

  3. Sometimes there will be a little criticism of vice president’s from their own party, but it will never compare to what happened to Mike Pence after Jan 6.

    Reply

    1. Trump is a man who values loyalty above everything else. It is how he conducted his businesses and it’s how he became a billionaire. Trump expected Pence to be loyal to him.

      Reply

  4. Had high hopes for Kamala, but since election, silence. If she’s done something noteworthy, they better start making some noise if she’s going to be on the ticket.

    Reply

  5. I don’t think that sounded in any way like a dig on Kamala Harris. I interpreted Liz’s comment as, if Biden runs again it’s up to him to choose his running mate.

    Reply

    1. @jrcenteno sadly there’s probably no one qualified to run that the people would be happy with. Tell me what that “infrastructure bill” did exactly? Last I heard it was a $20 million heated side walk in some small town in New Hampshire that the townspeople say they don’t even want. That bill has very very little to do with infrastructure

      Reply

  6. I didn’t see any problem with what she said. If you perceive negativity in everything you read or hear then yea you’ll take it that way. Realistically they have not done anything to promote what VP Harris has done, what are we to think?

    Reply

  10. Make of it what you will. I don’t see a slight at all. People need to quit making something out of nothing including the VP

    Reply

    1. *публики, — а те, кто не удосуживается с*

      Reply

  13. I thought Warren’s comments were remarkably measured. As a woman of color, I was taught & understand that the sign of TRUE EQUALITY is choosing the BEST candidate REGARDLESS OF GENDER OR COLOR. She was NOT the best candidate, only an ambitious “box checker.” Those that did not know it previously, have seen that her ambitions far out paced her skill. If you’re still on the fence somehow–a skillful person does not react to criticism the way Harris did. Confidence and ambition are very different animals.

    Reply

  15. The reason why VP title for Dems in 2024 is much more important is because the biggest question is if Biden will be able to finish his term when he is 86….

    Reply

  17. This is ridiculous! Nothing she said could be confused as a slight to Kamala in the least 🙄

    Reply

  18. tbh the VP is a non-entity, she wasn’t popular when she ran herself and she didn’t magically become more likeable just because she was tapped for the VP slot.

    Reply

  20. What? I listened to what Warren said, and even looked up a slightly longer version of the interview, and at no point did I see a “slight”. If Harris or her team thinks that Warren somehow made a dig at her, that’s their problem. No one else’s.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.