Recent Post
- Expert advises all depositors to get their money out of collapsed bank
- GOP lawmaker asked if she’ll visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants with colleagues
- Pence makes blistering remarks about Trump and January 6th
- Warren issues statement after perceived slight against Harris in interview
- Planes, Trains & Big Mistakes
66 comments
*Warren’s comments are spot on!* ❤🇺🇸
Oh y’all need to stop. If that’s all she said, this is a non-story. Stop trying to stir up a “cat fight”
Sometimes there will be a little criticism of vice president’s from their own party, but it will never compare to what happened to Mike Pence after Jan 6.
Trump is a man who values loyalty above everything else. It is how he conducted his businesses and it’s how he became a billionaire. Trump expected Pence to be loyal to him.
and he did not deserve it? VP Harris has been so disrespect but we are conquerors
Had high hopes for Kamala, but since election, silence. If she’s done something noteworthy, they better start making some noise if she’s going to be on the ticket.
I don’t think that sounded in any way like a dig on Kamala Harris. I interpreted Liz’s comment as, if Biden runs again it’s up to him to choose his running mate.
@jrcenteno sadly there’s probably no one qualified to run that the people would be happy with. Tell me what that “infrastructure bill” did exactly? Last I heard it was a $20 million heated side walk in some small town in New Hampshire that the townspeople say they don’t even want. That bill has very very little to do with infrastructure
I didn’t see any problem with what she said. If you perceive negativity in everything you read or hear then yea you’ll take it that way. Realistically they have not done anything to promote what VP Harris has done, what are we to think?
yeah literally nothing! we rarely see interviews either. it’s so bizarre!
This is what I hate about the news. She made that statement at the end to clarify what she meant.
This is definitely a non-story.
Kamala: “i’m a victim!”
Ummmm …this did not sound like a slight to me.
Make of it what you will. I don’t see a slight at all. People need to quit making something out of nothing including the VP
Don’t get angry. Just do the job. Nobody has any control over what other people say
I’m lost Warren didn’t insult her at all
I think it is the beginning of the silly season
I thought Warren’s comments were remarkably measured. As a woman of color, I was taught & understand that the sign of TRUE EQUALITY is choosing the BEST candidate REGARDLESS OF GENDER OR COLOR. She was NOT the best candidate, only an ambitious “box checker.” Those that did not know it previously, have seen that her ambitions far out paced her skill. If you’re still on the fence somehow–a skillful person does not react to criticism the way Harris did. Confidence and ambition are very different animals.
@Tomas Pita What’s your point?
@MadReese69 who’s better?
@Mister Hat I’ll take the alternative and I think a majority agree with me.
I don’t see anything wrong😂 with her statement
The reason why VP title for Dems in 2024 is much more important is because the biggest question is if Biden will be able to finish his term when he is 86….
I’d love to see Warren or Katy Porter as VP
Katie Porter will be our next senator from California But I would support her for PRESIDENT !!
This is ridiculous! Nothing she said could be confused as a slight to Kamala in the least 🙄
tbh the VP is a non-entity, she wasn’t popular when she ran herself and she didn’t magically become more likeable just because she was tapped for the VP slot.
3:18 LMFAO THEIR LITERALLY LAUGHING AT THEM.
What? I listened to what Warren said, and even looked up a slightly longer version of the interview, and at no point did I see a “slight”. If Harris or her team thinks that Warren somehow made a dig at her, that’s their problem. No one else’s.