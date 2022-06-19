Recent Post
70 comments
When people get voted into office, they should have to agree to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth under penalty of perjury for their entire time in office. That would be interesting.
They take an oath of office
When politions swear an oath to the constitution they should take a lie detector test and give at least 5 years income taxes.
Of course we would love our economy to be better, Gas Prices, Baby food etc.
But having politicians HELD accountable for their LIES is very important.
@Thugsy DaClown They get paid to post here.
It’s not about loyalty—it’s about obedience and fear. Mainly fear.
cowardice, that’s the word you were looking for.
@Old Tom Yes he did. He said they were fine people on both sides of the issue. And then the next sentence he said except the white supremacists. He said we should all denounce them and all hate groups. It’s in the video which is still available for anyone to watch.
@Carl G NO HE DID NOT SAY THAT. Yes, everyone should watch the video.
@Carl G I seen the press conference and Trump didn’t say that so you lying. Nice try though.
Sadly It shouldn’t be turning Republican minds it should be turning Americans minds this should not have have nothing with party affiliations but in protecting our democracy as a nation. Our only differences should be policy but unfortunately this has turned out to be something else.
@truzar100 it wouldn’t have
@truzar100 it would not have happened😏
At 4:00 even though only ten Republicans voted for impeachment, there were many more who supported the impeachment but were afraid of their reelection…. That’s hardly a confidence booster that they’ll ever vote against Trump in the future no matter how heinous his crimes.
ANYONE that holds information like that for their “tell all book” should be thrown in jail and not make a penny from it.
@Harrison don’t forget about brandon’s daughter diary LOL brandon wants everyone’s daughter to be like his
lol at your profile picture
If Americans were to put the same amount of energy into fixing their political system as they spend protecting gun rights, what a wonderful country it would be.
#truth
@zenbubba what makes you think if it didn’t happen in 2020 that it is going to happen in 2024!?!?!
Instead of asking, “is your party going to back him again”, you should be talking about why he announced his running in the first place— other people’s money! Period. He can keep up his clown act at the expense of supporters who just have money to burn.
DJT has already grifted at least 250 million dollars for his non-existent legal defense fund
Except most of them don’t, do they? Mostly ordinary, working-class people who don’t understand that they’re being played!
So, Prison is for common people. Politicians can do as they please. What in the heck do people think Trump could do about globe inflation ? The same thing he did about the global pandemic, ignore it, and hope it goes away on its own. Republicans would be backing the oil industry record profits from price gouging.
@Matthew Chick Then plz explain to us … wait you won’t….
@Jeffrey Olson Yup, These people here trying to speak but say nothing.
This man’s banality on the way out the door is infuriating.
It is really unfortunate that so many who opposed Trump are now retiring, and many others who are remaining in politics are spineless and only care about being re-elected and maintaining power.
It’s a shame so many Corrupt politicians are retiring. The remaining only car about clicks.
Yup! It’s FUKT UP.
I did not know that losing by a 7 million tally was considered a close contest. So I guess that next time I run a race and finish 7 minutes behind the leader I can hold my head high and say “that was close”
@Kenneth Bugbee how many of those are now dead from covid???
@Red Skywalker Trump’s not filling areas any more and he’s NOT on Twitter
If they were paying attention in the first place no one would need to change their mind and he and his family would already be in jail.
Unfortunately, you can’t fix stupid.
Let me guess you’re a guy who likes guys
@Michael Root he said, hopefully.
Yep. Where were these people a year ago? Why does it take being subpoenaed and placed under oath for them to tell the truth? It’s been said: good testimony by bad people.
elections getting closer
We didnt know about this a year ago
Hearings are giving them an excuse to say out loud that they have changed their mind without losing face.
What a brave politician for trying to tell the truth as he is on his way out.
Truth will always STAND Tall in any light of Scrutiny… THE LIE will run likes scared Rabbit as it can’t stand being questioned.
But if the LIE believes in alternate facts and is armed to the teeth ……
@MrZoinky ….then we’ll do the same thing we did to the other fascists 80 years ago.
When you see these republicans saying that politics is “so much fun” while the American people are suffering…. just makes me sick! They are so disconnected from what it’s like to be a common working taxpayer.
What does the democratic party of the rich know about the struggles of the working taxpayer?
Ye just buy an electric vehicle though right
I always thought everyone appreciated living in a democracy but now I realize many people want to live in a dictatorship with a criminal as president. It makes me cry.
You Biden, right?
@Beatle I mind. The alternative is chaos, no more freedom.
It’s not “changing their minds”. It’s making them realize there might actually be consequences for what they do.
It has to start somewhere ,though and for republicans, instilling fear always seems to have to be the first step!