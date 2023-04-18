Recent Post
- Putin critic jailed for 25 years after publicly criticizing Ukraine war
- Eyewitnesses say hospital was directly targeted amid Sudan violence
- Missouri officials say there was a ‘racial component’ to the shooting of Ralph Yarl
- Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in class
- Grand jury declines to indict Akron police officers in killing of Jayland Walker
47 comments
Well the plywood and fire extinguisher companies are about to score ..
already have
Good. Y’all don’t care
@Mike Bryant Kool Regina!
When an officer pulls you over, you pull over.. you dont jump out of your moving car and run and reach for your waistband…
@Mario Mario but the #1 way to prevent deaths from cops would be to pull over wouldn’t it be Mario?
@Mario Mario then dont run kiddo
@Mario Mario You do if they shoot at you first… like the punk did.
@Bama Fishing no it would be to not shoot somebody 100 fucking times, even after they fall down
Is this attorney suggesting that all contentious cases should result in indictment so that a jury trial can occur?
IF YA THINK OHIO IS JUST TOO BASED GIMME A HELL YEAH!
He’s a clown eh lol
No, he said that the general public will not trust this specific decision. At no point did he say what you suggest.
You don’t seem to understand English very well; the attorney laid down the three elements that the grand jury examined to reach their verdict, and not whether the officers were guilty or not, that can only happen in a court case.
That seems to be what he is saying. He is a “contributor“ on CNN so of course, anything he says he to be taken with a few dozen grains of salt.
The real world answer to what he said is that if he actually believes what he says, he is not actually living in the real world
Its saddening to hear that 94 shots were wasted… they should have finished him off with no more than 5
What’s truly say is out of 94 shot’s, only half hit him.
They seriously need more time on the range
It was at night in a park.
Moving target, while you’re moving as well, high heart rate and quick breathing from running. Shooting at night with low visibility. With all that going on, it’s quite surprising they even hit half of their shots. Keep in mind the range is usually a static shooter hitting static targets during the day. Doesn’t help train one much for a situation like this.
It’s a sad deal all the way around, but the police can’t afford letting someone that shot at them jump out and run away. We can all second guess their actions or ”what if” this situation, but if he would have kept his gun and got away then hurt someone else people would be pissed.
What about all those stray bullets the cops fired!? They could have easily killed someone else, bounced off something else etc.
These cops shoot and miss so much in residential areas like it’s the guns range.
@Milky Way but the stray bullets didn’t kill anyone
For all the police (might) know, the driver may have led them to an ambush. I wouldn’t want to be a police officer, for any amount of money, in the US these days.
If it’s true that he fired a gun at the police then that’s where my sympathy ends.
@AfrikanQuini “He wasn’t trying to kill the police”????????? He shot at them. So what do you mean?
@Hamer yeah shot. Not continuously shooting. HUGE DIFFERENCE dude 🤫
@AfrikanQuini let’s get this right. So because he shot at the cop one time and not more than one time he wasn’t trying to kill them? So, if I shot at you one time does that mean I’m not trying to kill you? Whether he shot at the cops one time, two time, three times, it doesn’t matter he still shot at them intending to hit them which would kill them. Why is this so difficult for you to comprehend
@Hamer sure no matter the amount of shot, can kill you. BUT it doesn’t take away the fact that the police continued shooting him despite not being in any danger no more. What exactly can’t you comprehend about that?
Chicago, New Orleans, Detroit oak cliff this is where your anger should be directed at, not each other
If 1 bullet is a justified shoot, 100 bullets are. The law makes no distinction on the number of bullets that constitutes “deadly force”. Once such force is justfied, it could be a 406 mm shell from the battleship Missouri in your hide.
Not want to get shot? Stop feeling entitled and stop breaking the laws. Very simple
Exactly, rest of the world is better off now, we have too many animals like this already, stop breaking the law
Now this is not surprising at all over 90 shots fired to the questionable one. over 40 shots hit the target which is a protect and serve method.
Must have been some reason …Usually a grand jury can indict ANYONE the DA wants
@gacj2010 It’s your claim. You back it up.
They could indict a ham sandwich.
Enlighten us with your wisdom oh swami. We’ll wait. 😂
Shoot at the Cops? What did he expect would happen?
Tips for survival when interacting with polices officer while driving. 1. Pull over and stop 2. Turn off engine of the car. 3. Turn on interior lights 4. Take out you license and registration 4. Show your hands above your steering wheel 5. cooperate with the officer. On the other hand, you can try to evade the offices by driving away recklessly, which is a felony in WA, and if you shoot at the officer do expect that they will shoot back. It will take less than 4 or 5 seconds to empty a 17 rounds magazine. The choice of life or death is in the hands of the criminals so don’t blame the cops.
True… but some stupid people don’t understand
Evidence was released showing he had recently lost his fiancé (car crash) and wedding was in car. Had searched internet for ways to die, etc. Not stopping and shooting makes it sound like a real tragedy for everyone involved … sounds like it was a suicide.
The man took a shot at the officers and was wearing a ski mask when he got off the car… end of story
No charges
Easy Explanation: Suicide by Cop. But it shouldn’t take 90 shots by 5 officers to eliminate the threat.!!!!! Unless the victim was actually shooting back. By the way, a Grand Jury is only a fact-finding panel that just hears one-side of the story; and that’s only from the prosecution side. There are no defense lawyers present. How the case is presented can sway the Grand Jury either way it wants. Also, the Social and Racial composition of the Grand Jury is a huge factor in determination of a “True Bill” or “No Bill” verdict. Unfortunately the public will never know the makeup of the Grand Jury. That’s the Law. If it needs to be changed, then please do something about it.
it was 8 officers
Why even studying law when some random citizen can just point out that every criminal is innocent…
I’m also outraged at 94 bullets shot. The police need better training. They could’ve taken him out with just three or four if they had better aim. They wasted about 90 good rounds of ammunition. The scum bag only needed a few LOL