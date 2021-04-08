Grandson turns special story into audiobook | Humankind

Grandson turns special story into audiobook | Humankind

April 8, 2021

 

Her face when she heard her late husband's words. 😭
Roma has macular degeneration and can no longer read her husband's book, so her grandson turned it into an audiobook.

10 Comments on "Grandson turns special story into audiobook | Humankind"

  1. A thousand wishes | April 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM | Reply

    What a beautiful story

  2. Jerilynn Tremain | April 5, 2021 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    So precious! Thank you

  3. Rashad Suleymanli | April 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    I cried! Life is just hard, man!

  4. Rahab Von-Horn | April 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    This is So Amazingly!!
    It made me cry an she’s not my granny

  5. Zinnia Zinfandel | April 5, 2021 at 4:57 PM | Reply

    Y’all are gonna make me ugly cry 😭

  6. Brice Saltzman | April 5, 2021 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    I miss my grandma 😭gotta make her proud!

