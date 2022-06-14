Haberman: Trump-world ‘aghast’ at Guilfoyle’s $60,000 speaking fee

Recent Post
70 comments
“It’s Easier to Fool People Than It Is to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.” – Mark Twain.
This sums up most Trump supporters.
Southerners, of course.
@Zulaika Gould well hell yeah.
@Chris Gee “radicalllll” !!!!!
It’s the new red scare
$60k, at least Kimberly could have given a couple of lap dances as she did at a previous fundraiser.
Poor Kim is way past her expiration date.
THAT… Makes me think of Fred Sanford’s face when he saw something ugly.
She won Best in Show few years ago..
She would of prolly had to wait in line behind Lauren Bobo
to be honest, it’s more of a yelling fee
Screeching fee? 😵💫😵🤕
Clever. Lol.
When she was in San Francisco as the wife of the mayor, she was constantly ridiculed. You can’t take her seriously.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 👌 🇺🇲 ✌ 😁 *
@Ian B twice impeached! Try NEVER IMPEACHED. It has to go through the house and the senate to impeach, and with the amount of evidence that has now been linked to Hilary Clinton, it looks like both impeachment hearings fell flat. Sad face!
@Michael Morningstar and the left is in no way able to judge character.
When she screeched ”The best is yet to come!!!” she was referring to her pay cheque
@Nathan Lorenzana Starting with you.
@Alter Ego Buster Sounds like you have your head up your backside.
She was married to the Democrat Governor of California. Seems like she simply goes to where the money is.
Guilfoyle’s “the best is yet to come” speech at the GOP convention makes sense now. She knew her insurrection-speaking fees would double.
Let’s be Honest We knew it
Y’all should of been hanging out with Hillary and Biden, if you think your here to collect!
60k.. For another 70K the boss could’ve plugged her.
Don the Con was never in his right mind while in the White House. He was taught by his father that there is nothing worse than losing. I’m so exhausted by all Trump’s crimes & still no indictment. AG Merrick Garland, do your job!
H E L L Y E S > Get to it Garland. Post haste.
@Denise Anderson garland doesnt follow you. And no you get 0 reveals that would b very dumb n hes not dumb. You didnt think hed get the bomber either didya?
100% correct, now ag garland needs to his job and do what’s right,.
@Annette Pora Advice you should follow.
@Gary Rumain you owe yourself an education. Willful ignorance.
Trump claims he was listening to “conservative media?” He had professional, experienced election and campaign officials to listen to. He chose to ignore them. It’s about choice. He was not misled.
*MUTE ALL RUSSIAN ETC.ETC TROLLS WHENEVER THEY POP-UP ON YOUR NOTIFICATIONS 👌 🇺🇲 ✌ *
The media probably does tell the president of the US what to do and think
The media was reporting and repeating HIS claims. What a stupid argument for a genius to make.
This is like the ventriloquist blaming the dummy.
It all begins with Trump.
If you think I’m shedding tears for those “retirees” that donated to the #45 grift, think again. They got what they deserved…and asked for. Womp womp
@Laura Atkinson I lived through Reagan cleaning up after the last democrat to cause economic mayhem, and almost every metric of society improved under Reagan. You are ideologically possessed.
👌👍
Send trump some more the family is laughing all the way to the bank
Agreed. Screw them.
What is astounding is millions of suckers pay the loser to lie to them. It’s not like they don’t know he’s lying. They love to be lied to and willing to pay for it.
@gacj2010 is English your native language? If it is and that’s your well formed though just give up already
@Eduardo Rodriguez dude you’re giving him way, wayyyy too much credit
@Dave Gordon this is 100 accurate!
People live inside a bubble of delusions, lies & untruths & shape their world view through that lens
I’m shocked that a family of grifters is funneling money into their own families pockets. Who would have guessed?!
@John Edward Jones haha. Take it easy and have a good American night John. Sorry I was busting balls. We all need to come together, I’ve seen other countries that don’t.
I too, am clutching my pearls. Trump family is as wholesome as coagulated old bacon grease sprinkled lovingly with ratatouille raisins. Dump trump and Vote Oath. You don’t have to become a democrat, liberal, any other non-existent label. Find your heart and vote your as if your soul depended on it🙏😇.
@Harry Leonard ask the people Keneth Copeland Cons.
Maggie Haberman makes a great point when she says the issue is, Trump should have known he lost in the face of so much evidence that he did, not if he actually believed his own lies.
Still waiting for her to apologize to the American people for her part in the media’s mainstreaming of Trump and the far right, though.
@Laura Atkinson Yes!!! I am deeply suspicious of Haberman.
People don’t mind being lied to as long as the person doing the lying is supporting their interests and voicing their ideas
Yeah, but the liars don’t even believe in what they’re saying and don’t plan on following through with any of it….
@A Rand you don’t understand how gas is priced…
” It’s a problem when people don’t know but worse when they refuse to know why they didn’t know”.
Innocence, is not knowing. Ignorance is not wanting to know.
It’s a grift, all the way down. And at this point, people who don’t understand it have only themselves to blame. Willful ignorance.
I posted comments saying it was a scam as soon as it started. But no one listens to me, do they? Noooo!
Basically, anyone with two brain cells firing could see this ten miles away.
@Ian Muir MAGAs love to say that Biden isn’t firing on all cylinders, but I don’t think he got scammed.
@Ian Muir he had a small box checked. Make it monthly. That many didnt see.n it drained thier bank acct!
@All Time *MUTE =TRIGGERED RUSSIAN TROLL ALERT ⚠️ 📢 🤣 *
PT Barnum once said there is a sucker born every minute. Based on the level of intelligence of Trump supporters, I think Barnum’s estimate is low.
Barnum never said that.
It’s been attributed to him by a rival circus promoter, Adam Forepaugh, to try and discredit him.
The origin of the quote is said to have most likely been coined by Joseph Bessimer, who was a notorious con man, or David Hannum in reference to Barnum’s involvement in the Cardiff Giant hoax.
But there doesn’t seem to be any contemporary sources saying Barnum himself spoke those words.
He’s a conman and should be held to account He’s stealing money from innocent people and he knows it
Sad to say they are not innocent they believed a lie and some even went to the insurrection.
Republicans SEEM to care about fiscal responsibility (unless proposals are offered to give a leg up to our poor, near poor and struggling no more middle class) and yet, overlook the egregious political gritters in our government.
60 thousand paid to hear a voice that’s the equivalent to fingernails scratching on a chalkboard. Annoying as hell. Getting paid to lie, damn what an easy dollar, since that’s all they do!
Trump Voter: “You will NEVER convince me that a millionaire trust-fund baby that rides in a limo, lives in a penthouse, and literally owns a gold toilet is not one of us!!!”