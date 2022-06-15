70 comments

  1. I live on a river in Montana and the floods are all the way up into our yard already. And we have a snow advisory today which could be a disaster for us in the upcoming weeks

    5. @Matt Patterson I never said it did. I live 400yrd from the Bitterroot River. Lmao. I was just Makin a statement about western MT

  2. Live in New Mexico, have not had rain in 3 months, but lots of fires. Climate change is a cruel mistress.

    2. @Psibug Northern Africa was a rainforest a several thousand years ago.
      The entire planet is covered in dry ancient lake beds and dried up ancient seas. Fossilized marine life is dug out of mines in mountainous areas that are over 1000 miles from any ocean.
      Mummified mammoths have been uncovered frozen in place with the food they were eating still in their mouths.
      Geological evidence shows that these changes happened far more rapidly than anyone could imagine.
      Again, there is no normal. A few hundred years is a nanosecond in geologic terms.

    4. @David V:
      Sorry you have that drought! This is what about 35 years of Climate Denialism has gotten us to!
      The Big Oil Companies (Exxon, Shell, etc) knew about this in 1959!
      A shame we ignored Dr. James Hansen in 1986!
      And we made fun of Al Gore in 2000!

  3. It’s crazy how nature doesn’t give a crap about what we humans build. It just barrels right through it.

    3. @SD bassing yeah the north loop, specifically mammoth lodge is where our reservations are in a little over 3 weeks. Not looking good for us at all. Can’t rebuild roads and bridges that quickly.

  6. This is what they mean when municipalities say they are doing reinforcement projects for the 100 year floodplain. Most people say what a waste of money because the spillways are usually low or empty….not a waste when it protects you from this type of event.

    1. Collectively, we are a wealthy enough country to have top notch infrastructure. But our Congress always wait for something to collapse before fixing it…

  9. 3:00 “These are slow motion disasters” wrong buddy did you forget about, freezing temperatures that burst water mains in 100,000s of homes and buildings in texas in the last two years. Because nobody ever thought temperatures in texas could possibly be that cold it was a rapid change over a short period of time unlike what your theory is about on climate attribution. And he has not even looked at the data as to how much snow fall on average is supposed to be fresh melt. Including data that points to how small incremental changes affect the rate of snow melt. It is also not unlikely they are experiencing higher than normal year of frozen precipitation as well?

  11. Could you imagine watching your house or building washing out into the river and the news anchor saying, “ that’s amazing”

    1. @Chris Rosa that goes for EVERYONE. No one bats an eye when the South gets hit by a hurricane. No one cares about the Midwest when a Tornado rips through it. Just as no one cares about the North when a Blizzard hits. We pick where we want to live, so to say that people don’t care is wrong. They have their own natural disasters to worry about. I’m pretty sure New Mexico and West Texas would love some of the flood waters. The same flood waters that will make their way down to the Southern States right in the middle of our a Hurricane season. Im sure the East half the US would like some of the lower temperatures that the West has right now too.

    2. Dear Krazii Klonii: Welcome to the news: The networks make entertainment out of disasters. That’s their sick shtick.

  14. It’s going to take a lot longer then a few days to reopen Yellowstone. With that much damage to roads and bridges it could take years and billions to rebuild some of that lost road way and there’s insulation under to roads in Yellowstone. This area will be dealing with the aftermath of this for a long time. Just so sad so many lost/damaged homes and lively hoods. They seemed to really underplay the gravity of the situation except the last guy.

    1. The park may reopen in the central and southern part with the entrances at West Yellowstone in the west, the south entrance above Jackson Lake, and the east entrance out of Cody, but the northeast entrance near Silver Gate is likely to be closed all year and maybe longer. It looks like the park got the worst of the damage along Soda Butte Creek so getting to Lamar Valley may not be possible this year. I’d bet the park roads will be closed heading north of the intersection of 89 and 191 near the Madison Campground. I’d also expect the Grand Loop road north of Fishing Bridge to be closed as well as the park entrance at Silver Gate in the NE corner. They may open some of that within a few weeks or so permitting access to the Lamar Valley from the west, but I don’t know how much of the road is washed out west of the confluence of the Soda Butte Creek and the Lamar River.

  15. Thanks for a good report. I keep thinking there has to be a way to capture water during events like this, purify it somehow and ship it to areas that need it.

  16. That house had a solid floor design and construction. The entire structure remained rigid and intact as it tipped and dropped off the edge.

    3. Clearly, hindsight is better than foresight.
      In Hindsight, the house should never have been built that close to the River!

