  1. Don’t panic and ‘keep investing’? Invest what? CNN could not be more tone deaf if they tried.

    1. Right?! Invest with what money? The dollar has been significantly deflated while the cost of goods has drastically increased. November can’t come soon enough

    3. Hastin. The elements of the sanctions plan are , indeed , very smart . It’s the culture of conformity that is at issue here . Don’t tell me that many didn’t think this might need to be thought out more .

  3. We all realize Suze is wrong more than 60% of the time, right????
    why would anyone listen to her?

    3. Right!
      A bunch of nothing coming from a social work major worth $75 million.
      “Orman attended college at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, but you may be surprised to learn that she didn’t major in finance, economics, or business — she majored in social work.”

  6. I remember January 6th when gas was $2, 401k’s had record growth and inflation was 2%

    1. @Susan C Capitalism raised the world out of abject poverty. Capitalism is why the poor today have a better quality of life than kings of yesteryear.

      Capitalism is the greatest system ever devised.

    3. @Brent Harrington … we don’t live in the Middle Ages anymore and people deserve a living wage! Period.

  11. Dangerous advice. Great Depression took 25 years just to return to previous levels. This time it could be much worse.

  14. Advice from the very network that advocates for the very policies that resulted in the inflation, oh brother.

  15. Most difficult part about this current market environment for new investors, is filtering out the good from the bad. Just because a company is down 50%+, does not make it a sound investment. Do your OWN due diligence & invest in great companies or IFs/ETFs.

  17. Wait she’s in the Bahamas and having this conversation to advise….wow! Jurisdictional requirements are about nil there…wow! So sad! ….blessings

