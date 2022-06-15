Recent Post
53 comments
Don’t panic and ‘keep investing’? Invest what? CNN could not be more tone deaf if they tried.
Right?! Invest with what money? The dollar has been significantly deflated while the cost of goods has drastically increased. November can’t come soon enough
Invest with what? Vacation’s, have not done that in yrs!
Hastin. The elements of the sanctions plan are , indeed , very smart . It’s the culture of conformity that is at issue here . Don’t tell me that many didn’t think this might need to be thought out more .
Out of touch. That’s all.
We all realize Suze is wrong more than 60% of the time, right????
why would anyone listen to her?
And smart mouth to us that we should spend money on investment.
I bet she doesn’t have to worry about coupons.
Right!
A bunch of nothing coming from a social work major worth $75 million.
“Orman attended college at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, but you may be surprised to learn that she didn’t major in finance, economics, or business — she majored in social work.”
Marketing
Yall keep making these so called informational videos for no use.
worst advice ever from someone that is almost always wrong.
Right and worth $75 million.
I remember January 6th when gas was $2, 401k’s had record growth and inflation was 2%
@Susan C Capitalism raised the world out of abject poverty. Capitalism is why the poor today have a better quality of life than kings of yesteryear.
Capitalism is the greatest system ever devised.
@Susan C This is your fault, I hope you see retribution very soon!
@Brent Harrington … we don’t live in the Middle Ages anymore and people deserve a living wage! Period.
@Susan C People deserve what they are worth.
The big question I have is: Does CNN insult us on purpose???
Why you watching then? to get insulted?
Not all CNN viewers are broke 🤣🤣. Some of us are doing well.
#Truth Social
I bet she doesn’t have to worry about coupons or buy one get one free.
“Dont underestimate Joe’s ability to F things up.” – Obama
Investing in what.??? I can’t buy enough groceries to make a turd 💩
Dangerous advice. Great Depression took 25 years just to return to previous levels. This time it could be much worse.
Orman’s finance advice: *BUY HIGH SELL LOW* ? What??? She’s more ignorant than Yellen.
@Christiana Berger BEWARE…… IF IT SOUNDS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE…. ALWAYS BE CAUTIOUS, READ BETWEEN THE LINES*** …THERE ARE*** OPPORTUNISTS OUT THERE, JUST SAYIN*
Advice from the very network that advocates for the very policies that resulted in the inflation, oh brother.
It’s not difficult. Find a low cost index or mutual fund and go to work. Easy
Wait she’s in the Bahamas and having this conversation to advise….wow! Jurisdictional requirements are about nil there…wow! So sad! ….blessings
