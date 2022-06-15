Recent Post
53 comments
Do you agree with projections that the Republicans will retake the House in November? – Chris
@Teck Yoon You mean like right now lmfao! LGB!
@un hubba bubba, you pretty much did when you also went partisan “ And you’re the crowd that supports….”
@Cellar Door I went partisan by what? Accurately describing you? Or are you trying say you don’t like the current administration thereby negating what you’ve been saying to other people?
So when Reds take back everything I guess we’ll immediately see $3 a gallon gas, cheap groceries and baby formula in stock everywhere??
@For An Angel hopefully prevent him from doing any more damage and shift things to the positive until the next presidential election.
@Max PowersFOX only represents one relatively conservative voice in an ocean of liberalism.
Throw them ALL out!
a nation wide election’s NONE of the carear politician!
Term limits Term limits Term limits!!!!!!
Hmmm, who could’ve seen this coming 🤔
Literally everybody.
When it was said those who give up liberty for security deserve neither, it’s the modern GOP that was being warned about.
@Parker these people are unreal..
Voters are supposed to pick their representatives not the other way around.
Join Twitter and follow the links that show who we are supposed to go for it. There will never again be another Republican.
For policies, not for hatred against the other
Looking at American politics makes me happy that I’m living in boring Finland with a multi-party system…
@sergeant_salty Those parties have zero chance of getting into the legislature sadly :/
@Major Moolah why is that sad? people in America get to choose how they wanna vote, and since the birth of our nation, it’s been pretty binary. i mean maybe you disagree with the decisions of Americans, but we disagree with your decisions as well. Finland, a former Nazi ally lol.
Your guys age of consent is 16 🤣
@sergeant_salty you where doing o.k at getting your point across then you came out with an insult why? It makes you look weak.hope you have a nice day.
@Andy Cooper what was the insult? the bit about Finland being allies with Nazi Germany? that’s not an insult it’s just a historical fact. just like the natural binary voting nature of Americans is also a historical fact.
Moral of the story: don’t vote for demented ones.
@airdi Oh yeah? How did this year turned out for you?
I guess the question is – if the reps take the House then what is it they will do? Because they aren’t running on a platform of legislation they want to pass, that’s obvious. So will they do a Jim Jordan and just sit there and tweet all day and never write any legislation?
@A T but extending that pipeline does not increase domestic supply. It literally ends in the US as is, it goes to oil refineries as is. Extending it down to the gulf doesn’t somehow make more oil… you grasp that simple concept, right?
@A T I mean… basically what you are arguing here is if you want more water all you have to do is add extra length to a water hose. You get that adding extra length doesn’t make more oil, right?
Impeachment and Removal take a lot of time, energy, and effort!
The U.S. Energy Information Administration in January forecasted that U.S. oil production will average 12.4 million barrels per day during 2023, surpassing the record high for domestic crude oil production set in 2019.
@Timothy Collins Not the pipeline. More drilling and increased supply. More available oil = lower prices.
With dementia Joe and word salad Harris anybody else would be an improvement.
@Kristy Campbell cry
Democracy was nice while we had it, but it’s fragile, and difficult to sustain. It seems that we as a country just ran out of gas. If North Korea, Russia, and China can live in bondage, we can too. We were the longest functioning democracy, but not anymore, apparently. You’re up, Switzerland.
@Shane Alan im not a leftist and I agree with Nola. Trump is no good for this country either. So that proves your comment wrong
So, you’re going full fascist as a country then? Fight that, and NEVER give up!
“So, you’re going full fascist as a country then?” I’m pretty sure you have seen the pull string toys correct? That’s what you guys remind me off. 🤣🤣🤣
Voting is fascism now? Oh boy 🤦🏽♂️
Losing to the republicans at this point in history just illustrates how badly the democrats have been dropping the ball with the American people.
The Republican platform is better to be honest.
Dropping the ball? Lmao bit of a understatement don’t you think?
When you can’t no longer fool your audience 🤣
@Kristy Campbell cry
I used to be a democrat, once I learned how brainwashed I was I knew I had to switch to the Republican Party.
What political party was George Washington?
In the long history of the United States, only one president, George Washington, did not represent a political party
Are you next in line to replace Stelter on Reliable Sources 🤣👏
Finally, got some good news!!
By November maybe 5% approval for Biden .