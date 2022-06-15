65 comments

  1. Note: it’s illegal and a violation of their leasing agreement to ride in the back of a U-Haul. Edit: I’d like to get them blacklisted by U-haul, so they have to spring for a bus or carpool.

  2. I might want to visit Idaho, and see if it would be a good place to retire. Nice to see a state that can stop racists from messing the place up. Glad things stayed peaceful there. That’s a requirement for retirement, which I better start planning.

  4. It seems like to me it would be easier for these people who don’t like our democracy and our constitution
    To leave the country and go back to wherever they migrated from hundreds of years ago
    Instead of trying to destroy everything that is good fair and right about our constitutional laws
    Can somebody please tell these people to
    Stop the hate
    America is already great

    4. I hear that say it again if they don’t like why not just leave!!! I guess it’s cause they think they are the superior race and everyone else should leave.

  5. If you gotta lie and scapegoat others to try and justify your actions, it doesn’t only means that you’re wrong. It also means that you’re weak.

    1. @kevin Ironside Right. I’ve never heard a really SMART person brag about it. Or a REALLY rich person flaunt that either. If you have to brag, that ain’t you. 😆

    3. @Jolly Face5 the source is this video, didn’t you pay attention? The police department said they were receiving death threats 🤷‍♂️

    5. @Billy Goat sorry, my bad. Hard to judge context sometimes in these comment sections. ✌🏻🇺🇸😊

  8. I’ve been to Coeur d’Alene probably a dozen times. It’s a beautiful city. It’s nice to see them fighting back against an ugly past.

  9. Did the members of the Patriot Front have plans to come out of a U-HAUL? Or come out of the closet?

    1. @Belly Dancer Em I worked at the highest levels of the Federal Government for 25 years. Yes, this has Feds written all over it. These groups don’t operate like this. These guys are Feds and informants. Then they set it up for the political theater. Furthermore, calling it out isn’t supporting hate or hate groups. It’s simply calling out what my experience can easily see.

    3. @Flea Farts we’re you a Janitor at the IRS? 🤣it’s easy to keep parroting theories especially when able to ignore the proof otherwise.

  11. Those boys look very young, must have been taught how to live in fear and hateful cowardice 😠

    1. @Win Big with Lena & Mike no, I don’t find that odd at all. Is that how the world works in your mind? They arrest their own people and release their names and pic.

  13. Back in the 80’s I worked for the forest service on the salmon national forest and we were told if out in the woods doing our jobs and we ran into these training camps, to leave immediately. Many of these sites were boobie trapped so we took off. Several of the people on the crew were admitted white supremacist and proud of it. It was definitely a strange dynamic.

  15. I can’t help but think of the ride in the paddy wagon… bubba says… “ I come all the way from bama to go to jail? Hell I coulda done that at home!”

  16. They keep doing because they know that they will only be charged with misdemeanors. Treat them like any other terrorist group.

    2. They will be charged with misdemeanors because they committed misdemeanors, unless you have proof they committed any felonies.

    1. @stylac they’ll figure that out when they process them, the important thing is that they get them hogtied and subdued fast as possible

    3. @Mahatma Sloth
      Usually, the cops check terrorists for weapons in their backpacks before zip-tying their hands next to the same backpacks.

      They need better training. Just sayin’

  18. Everyone has the right to bear arms,
    But they don’t have the right to choose who reads children stories to kids!??
    It’s really hard to see where American freedom begins and ends.
    I have the right to do whatever I want, but you don’t. How does that make sense.

