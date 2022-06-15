Recent Post
65 comments
Note: it’s illegal and a violation of their leasing agreement to ride in the back of a U-Haul. Edit: I’d like to get them blacklisted by U-haul, so they have to spring for a bus or carpool.
@Farmer Drew Dutton
Bless them 🤗❤️
🤣😂😅😂
SAFETY FIRST!
I might want to visit Idaho, and see if it would be a good place to retire. Nice to see a state that can stop racists from messing the place up. Glad things stayed peaceful there. That’s a requirement for retirement, which I better start planning.
@Sisu Guillam you’re either fast asleep or you’re in on it
@Carolina adventures , idc who the are. Lock em up
I need some of those glasses used to watch the solar eclipse.
It seems like to me it would be easier for these people who don’t like our democracy and our constitution
To leave the country and go back to wherever they migrated from hundreds of years ago
Instead of trying to destroy everything that is good fair and right about our constitutional laws
Can somebody please tell these people to
Stop the hate
America is already great
@Mike Thompson It’s very short, Michael, and I bet you haven’t either 🙄
The founding fathers would be spooked by a washing machine
I say send them to Russia
I hear that say it again if they don’t like why not just leave!!! I guess it’s cause they think they are the superior race and everyone else should leave.
If you gotta lie and scapegoat others to try and justify your actions, it doesn’t only means that you’re wrong. It also means that you’re weak.
Where are the 27 comments at? I guess your not allowed to ask questions about the FBI.
@Crispin Fornoff
You poor thing …
Creeps like these make me suspicious of anyone who calls themselves a “patriot”.
@kevin Ironside Right. I’ve never heard a really SMART person brag about it. Or a REALLY rich person flaunt that either. If you have to brag, that ain’t you. 😆
@David Gutierrez No. I figured it out for myself. They are wearing the same outfit as the FBI 😂
The “back the blue” types are calling in death threats to the cops now. Nice people 🙄 /s
@Mua Hahahaha absolutely. I totally agree
Source: trust me bro
@Jolly Face5 the source is this video, didn’t you pay attention? The police department said they were receiving death threats 🤷♂️
@Matt G no it’s actually spot on.
@Billy Goat sorry, my bad. Hard to judge context sometimes in these comment sections. ✌🏻🇺🇸😊
I’ve been to Coeur d’Alene probably a dozen times. It’s a beautiful city. It’s nice to see them fighting back against an ugly past.
@Atomicriffmaster we’ll see
Who’s got the fentanyl?
@Carolina adventures
Conspiracy “theory” dupe.
Same…I love the area….but lots of weirdos up in that country nowadays.
Did the members of the Patriot Front have plans to come out of a U-HAUL? Or come out of the closet?
@Willliam Fish. They should give them rainbow prison suits.
@mando And pink skivvies🤣
😅😂🤣😅
They were going to a gay event in matching outfits🤔🏳️🌈😂
Both but the pride folk refused to have them.
Uvalde Police, are you paying attention? This is how it’s done
@Belly Dancer Em I worked at the highest levels of the Federal Government for 25 years. Yes, this has Feds written all over it. These groups don’t operate like this. These guys are Feds and informants. Then they set it up for the political theater. Furthermore, calling it out isn’t supporting hate or hate groups. It’s simply calling out what my experience can easily see.
No doubt right smh
@Flea Farts we’re you a Janitor at the IRS? 🤣it’s easy to keep parroting theories especially when able to ignore the proof otherwise.
Those boys look very young, must have been taught how to live in fear and hateful cowardice 😠
@Win Big with Lena & Mike no, I don’t find that odd at all. Is that how the world works in your mind? They arrest their own people and release their names and pic.
Yes very sad
They didn’t have enough people lol they lucky the cops saved their lives.
Back in the 80’s I worked for the forest service on the salmon national forest and we were told if out in the woods doing our jobs and we ran into these training camps, to leave immediately. Many of these sites were boobie trapped so we took off. Several of the people on the crew were admitted white supremacist and proud of it. It was definitely a strange dynamic.
LOL….I hope they all had beans for lunch…no windows in there.
They keep doing because they know that they will only be charged with misdemeanors. Treat them like any other terrorist group.
They will be charged with misdemeanors because they committed misdemeanors, unless you have proof they committed any felonies.
These cops deserve a lot of respect and credit for protecting and serving the community.
@stylac they’ll figure that out when they process them, the important thing is that they get them hogtied and subdued fast as possible
@Mahatma Sloth
Usually, the cops check terrorists for weapons in their backpacks before zip-tying their hands next to the same backpacks.
They need better training. Just sayin’
Everyone has the right to bear arms,
But they don’t have the right to choose who reads children stories to kids!??
It’s really hard to see where American freedom begins and ends.
I have the right to do whatever I want, but you don’t. How does that make sense.
5:12 “Victory or Death”…. So much for that false, tough-guy dichotomy.
If you see something, say something WORKED! good job to all!