44 comments
PRAYERS for Damar Hamlin and his family for a full recovery.
Amen to that, both Mr. Hamlin & his Family, will need prayers, ongoing. Let’s also try to investigate, how We as a Nation, can make Football safer. First the traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and encephalopathy and now this. Watching someone, get horrendously, injured, as blood sport, is not something, We should indulge, going forward. Trolls, don;t send me emails.
May God heal, Damar Hamlin, fully & comfort his Family. Psalms 91.
Too bad no one prayed to god that he wouldn’t get hurt in the 1st place.
That family could not have picked a better spokesman. He explained everything beautifully. Man I have cried for Damar like he’s a brother of mine.
That spokeman is Damars uncle.
@Sharon M. Ross It’s bigger than Sports..
not a spokesman – the reporter picked him up on the street – he had no authority to speak
@vfvvhv he’s family not some dude off the street hear or read the whole story 💁♂️
He is our brother! On my mind, in my heart and prayers. Holding his family close to my heart
So traumatizing for his family and teammates to witness that😞
This is terribly sad. Prayers for Damar Hamlin. 🙏🏽
That was profoundly disturbing to see such a young man just drop like that..I sure hope he pulls through this. ❤️
💉💉💉
I been thinking about this kid all night just praying for him and his mom!! Whew I wouldn’t know what to do if that was my son. Watching him collapse like that hitting his head on the ground
Football is an incredibly violent sport; but there are so many fans sitting in those seats and watching the TV that never begin to understand the dangers of this sport. How many former players have extreme health conditions from injuries sustained during their years of play including brain injuries from concussions? My prayers with this young man and his family!
It has nothing to do with a sport injury on the field. I believe it came from the vaccine he received all of the Bills took a Covid Vaccine.
I watched a game from the 50 yard line. I’m a 5’4” F. Those players are huge and you can hear every tackle, every blow. During that game a player tore up his ankle just a few feet away from me. I was flinching and pulling away whenever a big hit happened. Honestly I haven’t enjoyed the game as much since then. I don’t watch pro hockey for the same reason.
You’re so right.
Every sport out out has the ability to cause injury. In the 100+ years of the NFL, only 1 player has died on the field. As to the buffalo player? It was an ordinary tackle. If it was so bad, we’d see more than 1 player have heart issues.
Sure. its dangerous but people dont have cardiac arrests on football field for bumping each other so has nothing to do with the game. So he either has a serious health condition that he has hidden from people or something was introduced to his blood stream that shouldnt have been such as. dangerous vaccine or whatever else
My heart goes out to the entire family. I can’t even imagine how difficult this is for all of you.
That poor young man. I really hope he comes through this with a full recovery
Thank goodness , he’s apparently getting very good care, what a scary time for his family, a lot of people are praying for him, for his recovery. Wishing him well.
Such a heartbreaking and dignified testament from his Uncle. Words fail me
PRAYERS GOING UP FOR DAMAR AND HIS FAMILY WISHING DAMAR A HEALTHY RECOVERY 🙏🏼 ❤️
Pray to God everyday not just when u need him.
I really like how respectful this interview was. It didn’t feel intrusive but just a fortunate meeting with a nice man. Prayers are with all of them.
Great job for reporter whom talked to Damar’s uncle..well done.👏👏
Praying for Daman and his family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 I was watching the game and it was terrifying to see such a young man go down. My daughter’s friend was actually there and he said it was eerie because of the silence. Living in the area, I can say that UC is the absolute best place for him to be. Because it’s a teaching hospital that does a lot of research, they’re always at the forefront of what medicine can do. I just hope he get through this 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Kudos to the reporter for her respect, her empathy, her silence while Damar’s uncle said his piece. It was nice to see two human beings on equal ground who just happened to have a microphone between them.
It happened to a soccer player Christian Eriksen at the Euro 2020. I also remember Patrice Muemba during an EPL game. Luckily they both recovered and Eriksen is playing again. We all have to pray for Damar Hamlin….
Tragic to see so many young athletes mysteriously collapse over the past couple years. Think we can all agree its time for a serious investigation. 🙏
Into what? Heart attacks? Lol. Things happen. Billions of people on the earth and 2 or 3 players in popular sports have medical issues and you panic? Lol. Slow it down. It’s not covid or covid vaccine related.
Yes absolutely.
I might not know him but I was in tears 😢, crying like he was my brother or close relative! Prayers 🙏🏽
Sending prayers from Australia. Although this is horrific, look how wonderful people have been – his charity has now gone from a few thousand to currently $4 million. Always there is a silver lining. Well done people!
Playing this game ain’t no joke. My heart goes out to him and his family. Too young for this 😪