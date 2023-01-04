Recent Post
78 comments
The fact that McCarthy moved into the speakers office before the votes is hilarious!! 😂 😂 They had to move his sht out. Lmaooooooooo
@Maria Romualdez Abellar 😂😂 I doubt it
Jen is a joke! Lil man!!!
I loved him in Raiders of The Lost Ark! Great actor.
Hilarious 😂!!!! Was it the melting face?!!!
Dude, I have Covid and just nearly laughed myself to death from that comment. All in all, I would have considered it a worth it, lol 😂
Especially that part where his face melted 😁😆😂🤣
@Lord Chaa get well soon
no matter who the republicans vote in as speaker I’ll be amazed if they actually pass any bills that will be good for the millions of Americans they represent.
@AntiGQPDeathCult 👈. It’s Guaranteed biden is destroying America.
A freaken freak show
they have no policy except hunter biden laptop. the new BENGHAZI!
How about Republicans put taxes back on the rich so the government doesn’t have to keep borrowing more $Trillions?
And it’s yet again a loss for Trump. Are the GOP sick of winning yet? 😂😂😂
I have a suggestion to break the impasse. Why not just vote for the gavel? They’ll get a lot more sense out of the gavel than any Republican.
Michael Dodds, I’m with you because they’re all useless and the gavel always works, 😅😂🤣
McCarthy has already moved into the Speaker’s Office before his nomination, when he moves it out at the end of this week, it should be broadcast on all news channels (with the exception of FOX, which is nonsense, not news, because they won’t cover another republican loss).
And CNN covers news!?…
@The Patriot! Trump says McCarthy can store his stuff at Mar-a-Lago along with his other stolen stuff.
Watching this vote live was hilarious, Kevin looked lost and defeated. First time this has happened in 100 years.🤣😂
All Kevin MAGA nazi wants to do is sunset social security and Medicare and eliminate Medicaid. That’s his ” America first ” more socialism to millionaires and billionaires
@MAGA nazi KAREN
We need 1 day where MAGAts are in season. That’s the fastest way
@Troy Stewart at least leftwing socialism helps the disabled and 65 and up. Rightwing socialism helps millionaires and billionaires and corporations and George soros
Love it 🤣
I look forward to seeing Kevin McCarthy tarred and feathered and run out on a rail.
“I’m a huge Jim Jordan fan.” LOL. OMG How does one utter these words and keep a straight face?!?!? AMAZING.
And yet you praise Bernie and AOC. LOL
He served in the same caucus as him, and founded it with him. As he said in this video, if you had listened to it.
@David DeStefanis I thought they said “fondled”
@granola funk Ridiculous! Fact is that Democrat’s thankfully don’t praise any person!
Especially because republicans have become the party of pedos. Why would he add to that impression with JJ?
The GOP always says that Government doesn’t work…
Then they get elected and prove it! 🤣😂
@granola funk
None of that gaslighting bullshit you posted diminishes the utter fecklessness of the GQP.
Perfectly stated, William Jones !! 👏 🤗
well said they are turning on each other pure chaos and confusion
They’re a self-fulfilling prophecy.
There’s always the Civil War option ? Fk rino nazis
All McCarthy’s ghosts have come back on him at one moment, instant karma known and unknown, his betrayals his lies.
Not nearly all of them, just the betrayals he meted out to Repubs. They don’t care that he hated former Guy on January 7, then went to Mar a Lago a week later. Or his crap agenda, which was “have a gooder economy!” No, they just don’t like that he went along and voted to keep the government open.
Trump isn’t saying he supports McCarthy. He’s begun to understand why his allies call his endorsement the kiss of death.
Fake news CNN🤪
@A S Finish the Trump wall? Cheeto claimed he’s already done that. At this point, being pro-Trump is admitting to being a gullible fool, or worse.
@A S Trump, Santos both grifter con men, how are those Trump NFT doing, LOLOLOLOLOL
You think trump think anything that doesn’t start TRUMP
What Feckin universe are we living in where Mick Mulveney doesn’t end up behind bars?
well said
Dude is the worst.
85 percent of the Putin Republican party should be locked up
So agree!
I guess he’s in the queue but we’ll back, given the current state of the Reps!
McCarthy has lost three votes already. Going strong.
Guy was calling himself Speaker and then lost the vote 3 times in a row. LMAO
It’s so funny! 🤣 😆 😂 I had a good laugh because Kevin was so full of ego in seeking the Speaker’s position.
That’s entitlement for you. Funnier still, Kevin had his office stuff moved into the Speaker’s office before the first vote. 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
I’m waiting expectantly for footage of the moving men of shame to walk that stuff back where it came from.
@B C It was the funniest thing I’ve seen since the start of the year 😅
Right😂👏
@B C really?😂
Can we take a moment to laugh at Santos sitting all alone all day?
He must have the cooties
Persona non grata lol. He’s like the unpopular kid at school who no one wants to eat lunch with.
@Troy Stewart He had no business showing up and showing his face. He brought it upon himself. Zero sympathy. He needs to get a real job and stop wasting peoples’ time masquerading as a congressman.
@Colin Sherritt agreed
But leaving a kid to eat lunch alone is a real pu$$$y act
But telling the guy who says I OWN you vote fore me- to F off is glorious!
Oh no, did Santos do a doo-doo?
@Roger sadly, no Republican thinks so
Congrats, Newt, for starting a landslide of animosity in American politics that has us on the precipice of chaos.
Because Newt claimed the Russian collusion hoax for 4 years?>
Mick acting moral and upright now? A little power makes life worth living, a lotta power makes life worth taking.
Mick is just trying to refurbish his resume. Horrid that CNN continues to help him in his project.
“They like the attention on TV.” Truer words have not been said about Republican Congressmen in years.
Kevin McCarthy is reaping what he sowed–poetic justice.
yes indeed good for him
“I’m a huge Gym Jordan Fan.” Imagine saying that and thinking that it is literally anything other than awful.
Especially little boys in the gym.