The fact that Kevin McCarthy moved into the Speaker’s office without the votes is FriGGIN hilarious.😂🤣
@Michael Mayo uh huh, AFTER they get elected…
I guess Matt Geatz has written a letter to the powers that be to remove his stuff from the speakers office
Let the battle of cowardly asshats commence ….l bought popcorn
The GOP are pathetic power driven despots who only seek attention and notoriety.
@Martin Copeland can see it now. Kevin walking with boxes back and forth from the office.
Haha ikr. Imagine if in a week he’s forced to move out for Hakeem Jeffries xdd
And chaos reigns … republicans embarrassment , may it stretch to 2024
JOE AND HIS THOUGHTLESSNESS.
@Eduardo Oliveira beat it clown!
Well nothing getting done is certainly better than running the country into the ground which Dumbocraps have done for the past two years.
Just when I thought the republican party couldn’t be more pathetic than it currently is right now. They found a way to prove me wrong.
@BlueKnight04 Democrats want two trillion more, smart?
Luke, you like inflation, open borders, oil dependency, throwing tax dollars at a commie leader like Zalenskyy, labor shortages, food shortages, begging for oil from tyrannical leaders… yup Luke you’re right the Republican Party is pathetic. You sir, are pathetic.
But there is always the democrat party which is pathetic, corrupt, and incompetent!
Democracy is a wonderful thing. Much better than a pre-elected official…….
@dave mitchell FYI: 10 Republicans voted for that. Before you try and attack the Democrats again, look to your own side first.
Its almost as if this nation would be better off with the House in Democratic hands.
@ayceman M well the election deniers have been in charge the past two years. Let me get this straight, you can deny the 2016 election but, 2020 was the best election ever ? In fact, half the January 6 selected committee denied the 2016 election!
Trumps tax cuts gave me $50 more a week and I’m far from rich. Maybe you should pay attention to your paycheck if you work !
Apparently you don’t pay attention or, you don’t work. It’s a know fact, that Americans brought home more money under Trump than they did under Quid Pro Joe. Stop using talking point you learned on tv because they make you look real dumb.
As for the vaccines, first of all, most vaccines take 10 year to develop. Second of all, most vaccines stop you from getting the disease in the first place third, I’m an American you can’t tell me what to do fourth, if the vaccine worked, you would have everyone taking it on their own fifth, if the vaccine worked you wouldn’t have to literally change the definition of vaccine sixth, if the vaccines were safe why are they covering up all the stories of them not being safe ? Trust the science right ? I’m healthy, I’m not obese and the vaccine doesn’t do a damn thing except support big pharma.
@Jerry Marasco The 2020 election was fair and secure, no evidence to the contrary has been presented that is both actually verifiable or reliable. To say something exists does not make it true. Actually I am right in the Middle class and I saw absolutely no reduction. The fact that many well off individuals including billionaires get away without paying a fair share is unacceptable. What can you actually cite that Americans in their vast majority brought more home? Also you are showing your complete lack of understanding with the vaccines and you are not backing it up with any peer reviewed journals. What evidence do you have that side effects or any ill effects from vaccination are greater than the mean of any other vaccine? Show me a peer reviewed medical or scientific journal that actually validates what you are trying to say. I never saw anything that guaranteed the vaccines for Covid would actually be one hundred percent effective, you do know that the flu vaccine works about fifty percent of the time? In fact this last month I had a break through Influenza A caused sickness that really made me sick. The vaccines saved lives there are countless studies that prove you were much more likely to die unvaccinated that you were vaccinated.
@ayceman M woah woah woah. Let’s not play dumb. If you didn’t see Detroit poll workers hang cardboard up to block poll watchers from seeing what they were doing your blind. If you didn’t see Philly not even let poll watchers in without a court order, you’re blind. If you didn’t see poll workers in Atlanta send poll watchers home claiming a water main leak then proceed to count ballots without poll watchers present your blind.
Meanwhile you didn’t address the 2016 election at all. It’s as if you’re saying, not my kid !
What evidence do I have the vaccine didn’t need to be mandated ? Well first off, why is big pharma given immunity from law suits if it were safe ? 94% of all deaths had an average of 4 preexisting conditions. 70% of all deaths were 70 years or older ! 60% of all deaths happened in a nursing home 40% of all deaths were morbidly obese. I don’t fall into ANY of those categories. Ps, I’m 55 and I’ve never gotten a flu hot either. You can’t make me do things because of your experience in life. We are different people and one size doesn’t fit all.
I have never heard of anyone around me getting polio
I’ve never heard anyone around me get the measles
Seems funny they work but, the scamdemic one doesn’t ?
Oh and billionaires got richer under Quid Pro Joe than any other time in history.
Here’s a couple examples. Nancy Pelosi’s wealth doubled since 2020
Liz Cheney when elected was worth $7 million. Now, she’s worth $44 million since 2020.
@Jerry Marasco Big Big fail on your part, my not addressing the 2016 election is not relevant since the main voter fraud claims stem from 2020. How did that cyber ninja audit go by the way ? What did they find? Whats up with that bamboo paper? The measles and polio are different kind of viruses . Quick lesson the Flu and Covid are respiratory viruses, and you seem to have reading comprehension issues as I stated before the Flu vaccine is about fifty percent effective and needs to be changed almost every year the same as the Covid vaccine will need to be. This is why we saw so many breakthrough cases with Omicron but even then the risk of hospitalization was far less with those that are vaccinated. Also contrary to what. your poorly presented numbers claim, which obviously you have no idea about what you even posted. Healthy and young people did die from covid there are those who were genetically more likely to die from Covid, several of those peer reviewed studies are available if you actually do you research and know what studies are credible and which are not. And actually can read and interpret the data. Basically there are genetic variations that could make you more likely to die from Covid. Also I will reiterate I am all for you deniers to not take your vaccine, let nature take its course.
Oh and your “evidence” about poll watchers being shut out has been constantly and consistently debunked. Honestly I have neither the time or patience to try to educate you on this. How many court cases did Trump’s false election claims win?
@Jerry Marasco you need to get a better education. The democrats GOT stuff done.
Maybe Rep.Sessions should call up Robin Bullock, Kent Christmas, Paula White, and Kenneth Copeland for a Prophetic Word about how to end the total freak show.
Who are they?? Aren’t they television preachers?
never thought democracy would be a freak show but then again, I’m on a cnn channel where a pre-elected official is called democracy
I nominate my Bose for Speaker of the house.
Clear, Clean and Precise.
Bwahahaaaa 😩💅🏾🤣
Blaupunkt!!
I have the BOSE noise cancelling earphones. They’re terrific for silencing inane rhetoric.
Because of your comment, I pulled out my old 20 inch JBL speakers and cranked Jimmy Hendrix Star Spanged Banner for the entire block.
Klipsch. Any day.
I am close to my calorie burn goal for the day just from laughing so much at this whole s**tshow. If you watch live and play the Benny Hill theme, you’ll laugh just as much as I did.
😍😂😎
True, true.
Well Sin, at least the republicans can speak in legible and complete sentences….. (Fetterman) (Hobbs) (AOC)
Did he really do this? Read the room, Kev. 😂😂
Wow! He spoke a lot of words, but said nothing.
Doing what GOPs do best. And a lot of hot air.
Basically he said, “I’m for Kevin McCarthy, but he needs to make more concessions to the hard right.”
It’s not much, but it’s not nothing.
Nothing new
the very definition of “blathering”
Well Jake. I think the representative was trying to say “We don’t honestly have a person that all 218 of us can get behind…”
@cepis01 Donnie is ready!!
Qwerty
@cepis01 there supposed to represent their voters not blindly vote with their party…
@farmerchick So they are delaying the election of a new speaker who can then bring the bills their voters want them to pass to the floor for what exactly? How do they serve the people that elected them to govern by preventing themselves from governing?
Is anyone surprised about this situation? If so! where in the hell have they been on this planet since Trump was defeated by Sleepy Joe Biden.
Did any of that make sense to anyone else as this interview progressed? 🤣🤨
No. Sessions is as clueless as the rest of the GOP. He’s from TX. Why would I expect differently???
no. he said a whole lot of nothing.
He made zero sense.
Honestly hard to listen to
He’s getting exactly what he deserves, while at the same time, the Republican dysfunction is on full / worldwide display.
The best part of this is,pretending I’m Nancy pelosi and answering reporters questions on how embarrassing this is for little kevvie.
“Why do you libtards keep talking about trump, he’s out of office”
How about Nancy answering questions about Paul’s late night sausage parties…
@Mark Turner been proved to be a lie….please grow up and try to act like an intelligent adult.
“Do something about the cities” is ludicrous.
lol so many Repubs are dumb and proud watching brain rotting conservative media all day.
Cities? Do something about Texas, Missouri and Iowa.
@John Auner Remember, the right-wing narrative is all about ‘coastal democrat run cities are crime ridden because they’re soft on crime’. It sorta feels like an old attack going back many decades now.
@John Auner and florida
2020: A New Cope, 2022: The Cope Strikes Back, 2023: Return of the Cope.
This guy would be a great bubble head figurine. He is trained already.
He is well trained as a yes man.
I knew I wasn’t crazy 😂😂😂
😂😂 now I can’t un see it lol
😂😂😂
Bobblehead
If you want a real speaker vote for Jeffries , and he’ll get the job done that republicans can’t.
Yep
But he’s black.
at least the Dems are serious about the business of running the government and making policy that is helping our economy, the American people, the infrastructure, and real inflation reduction.
The GOP always says that Government doesn’t work…
Then they get elected and prove it! 🤣😂
For real.😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Go to the head of the class. Well said.
What’s even sadder is that they don’t want it to work
These Republicans are what happens when they’ve spent 30 years since Reagan putting people into government, who actively hate government.
Pretty much
That’s a feature for them, not a bug, unfortunately.
What we need are a heck of a lot of Republicans held legally accountable for an honest to god attempted coup.
Yup, Kevin’s way out of this, is to add some grease to the wheels of Justice and his problem will go away. But we all know he’s incapable of it, due to his complete lack of spine.
if the conversations are anything like the word saladry this guy spouted they might have a speaker by 2025
If Pete Sessions is the voice of reason in the GOP, god help us.