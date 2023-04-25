Recent Post
- NDP calling on Trudeau to get involved in PSAC negotiations | Day 7 of PSAC strike
- Harry Belafonte passes away at 96 | Reflecting on his barrier-breaking life
- PM Trudeau on resources to evacuate Canadians from Sudan
- THE SECOND MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE ELEVENTH PARLIAMENT
- THE SECOND MEETING OF THE FIRST SESSION OF THE ELEVENTH PARLIAMENT
4 comments
I have a couple of songs from him on my spotify. Still relevant! My mother loved his work!😊
My family in Canada grew up with Harry Belafonte . My father went from Harry to Marty Robbins. We were a very lucky family!
Trudeau did an impromptu rendition of Day ‘O. He even used make up.
He was wonderful in Carmen Jones