Recent Post
- Russia launched 70 missiles at Ukraine in large-scale attack
- English professor describes living in Kherson under Russian occupation
- Final Whistle – Sunday November 24, 2022
- Harsher Penalties Will Not Deter Criminals – Lawyer | Sewage Concerns in St. Ann – Nov 24 2022
- JFJ Reacts to Plan for a Minimum Prison Sentence if 30 Yrs in Convicted of Murder | TVJ News
21 comments
These Lawyers are the enablers of these gunmen and murderers in Jamaica 🇯🇲. I am praying 🙏 for the gunmen to start visiting them and their families. They are making their money 💰 off innocent people lives. That’s why Mark Golding is not good for Jamaica either. He likes to defend the Criminals too much. How is crime going to fix without harsher penalties? Lawyers shouldn’t be allowed in Politics. That’s a big part of the crime problems in Jamaica 🇯🇲.
These lawyers love the short sentences because they know the criminals go right back to committing crimes so they will always need a lawyer. Andrew trying yo slow down the lawyers conveyer belt. Lol Lawyers are furious. Lol 30 wait for one unit not good. We need quicker turnaround. I weak! 😆 🤣 😂. Jamaica Lawyers and Judges are a disgrace, they come together for anything but not when it come to anything to benefit the Jamaican people. Thank God for social media, night will turn to day eventually.
So we are to just hug them each time they kill someone. We simply speak too much in this country. With all these learnt men and women, we should have one of the best countries in the world. We are mostly ‘ beautiful speaking dudes and dudesses.
Step up the sentance for those heartless criminals 30 is a good fit because we here aboard would love to come back home to give back to society. Government must do whatever it takes to keep crime under control criminals don’t run government, enough is enough now.
Woe unto you lawyers!!!!!
this is quite sad to hear so much in Jamaica but i don’t blame them, man made law and man can break them, laws are not enforce criminals that murder needs to be killed online the strong stay on the top by why did they murder is it self defense, smh.. humans tend to forgot about the human heart it can change any time sometime we feel to do something, we need high pay now its time our currency go to the top what kind of life is this we need jmd to go high
Longer sentences will not make a giant difference. Conviction rates are very low and people know that. Money can buy miracles for anybody in some places on earth. Better investigation and modern technologies like DNA and A.I cameras will help. Also modern infrastructure will brighten the mindset of our citizens. People tend to take pride and better care of quality things. Our mindset will grow hand in hand with our economic opportunities.
Recently in Hanover a police officer caught a scammer with a firearm and gave him it back to him for $1 million dollars, we need stiffer punishment for corrupt police.
Is it hearsay you talking about?
They need to first catch the people that’s murdering before talking about penalty, I’m still waiting for someone to get charged for my sister murder , murder in linstead this year leaving her three young kids.
Sell what? Who in their right mind would want to purchase property in an area plagued with those issues. Until the issues are fixed even if you manage to sell you are going sell at a loss.
Facts. Criminals are not being criminals because the penalties aren’t harsh. A lot of them end up dead by police. What could be worse than that? If they don’t fear that death penalty. It scaring them
Some of the biggest criminal in Jamaica are the lawyers if the penalties change they won’t make enough money.
What exactly is the point these lawyers are trying to make? We have a serious murder problem on our hands, coupled with a penal system that is viewed as too lenient in handing down custodial sentences; and government has a responsibility to fix the problem and protect society from these predators. It is equally important also, for us to realize that the problem is multi-faceted with no easy fix.
The idea that we can use rehabilitation programs and prison initiatives to arrest the current crime epidemic is a rather narrow view and shows a failure to grasp the urgency of the problem. For although any solution must include an increase in social and rehabilitation programs, the arrest and stemming the spate of daily – double, triple and even quadruple – murders must include an immediate and drastic undertaking, and that is where the proposed 30-year prison sentence for murder is a step in the right direction. It will not be the whole solution, just part of.
And it takes no genius to see the benefits to society when murderers are off the streets for longer periods. For what sense does it make to have murderers back on the streets after a few years, only to have them rejoin and swell their ranks and be free to roam and wreak havoc on communities? We have seen ample instances of that happening – a guy gets a short sentence, is back on the streets a few years later and ends up committing more violent crimes. I believe attorney Clarke, is well aware of this revolving door, as noted in his comment that “a large number of them are coming back.” And that is why it baffles me that his comment seems to take issue with the proposed longer custodial sentences. For even if I am to assume that Mr. Clarke is a strong advocate of more intervention and rehabilitation programs before, during, and after incarceration, that would not explain his apparent objection to longer sentences to keep these guys from coming back (too soon). Realistically, programs to rehabilitate offenders take years or even decades to achieve results, and therefore cannot be used to arrest a situation that demands immediate action. When a patient is bleeding profusely, the medical team must perform emergency surgery. Rehabilitation programs, though absolutely necessary, do not address emergencies.
We must therefore find ways to keep murderers off the streets for longer periods while giving remediation and rehabilitation programs time to work. For that reason, I agree with the government that we should lengthen custodial sentences as an act of emergency to plug loopholes and close the revolving doors while we simultaneously and rigorously implement more social and rehabilitation programs for a long-time fix. To think or do otherwise seems rather myopic, in my view, or maybe even self-serving. The problem is multi-faceted and must be attacked in a multi-faceted way.
Lawyers and funeral homes love Jamaica! Crime and death benefits their profession.
Love the beautiful scenery behind those people complaining about the sewage !!
Wow! What a shame to have such lovely surroundings & can’t enjoy it!! 😏😫😩
We believe and know that harsher and longer sentences and penalties will deter criminals in Jamaica, As no criminal like being behind bars for 30yrs to life, or being given the electric chair when it is introduced in Jamaica if things get any worst.
It doesn’t matter if it deters criminals or not….if a criminal is put away for 30 years instead of 15 …citizens won’t have to worry about that particular criminal for 15 years. Do you know how many lives can be taken, how many lives can be destroyed in 15 years.
It shouldn’t take a high murder rate like Jamaica have to pass mandatory minimum thirty years sentence law for homicide. Every government needs a heavy ✋ hand. Where is Jamaica’s???
Good grief Jamaican lawyers always the loudest to object to any plans or policies to deter the spiraling homicides .
Whenever these so-called Jamaicans officials tried to address an issue of concerns to the citizen my brain hurt. Did this guy say that the waste treatment plant is now in a position to start accepting and manufacturing the sewage? First and foremost what’s been happening to the sewage while they weren’t accepting them? And secondly, a waste water treatment plant does not manufacture sewages, people manufacture sewage when they take a crap. It’s past time Jamaica overhaul its critical infrastructure. The issue that this community is facing is the result of a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO), where both surface runoff (storm water) and waste water (sewages) are combined. These systems are designed to overflow when heavy rain events backlogged the system causing raw sewages to overflow to receptors such as rivers and in this case the neighborhood. A more modern type system is one where the storm water and sewage are separated. This is called a Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4). Here the sewage is directed to the treatment facility and the runoff is diverted to a receiving water body (river). Solution, mot ball the CSO and invest into a MS4 system-problem solved.