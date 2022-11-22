Recent Post
39 comments
Those babies are older than their parents
no they aren’t, you didn’t listen.
Their birth mother is not their biological mother. Their biological mother and father could have died a long time ago. The parents raising them now are not related to them.
@Semechki for Putin I bet you’re fun at parties.
@MrHous26 I bet people who say “I bet you’re fun at parties” are fun at parties
@Semechki for Putin I bet people who respond trying to rebutt people with “are fun at parties” are in fact fun at parties. Accept the fact ur a dumbass
Someday those kids will look at ice cubes in a completely different way.
I don’t
LONG AND HAPPY LIFE TO BABIES AND PARENTS ! LIFE IS A GIFT
I’m pro choice and I think this is a beautiful way to give families the gift of a baby. If the donors are ok with it and the recipients are ok with it then it’s a win win. So insane how after so long in stasis like that a life can just pick right up where it left off. Science is a beautiful thing.
The capabilities of nature are truly amazing aswell.
@Jay Mass Nature is science is religion is everything. What we call it is irrelevant. It still continues long after we’re gone anyways. Yes nature is amazing.
@DragonMyBaggage
100%
Ohh man this will turn the GOP on it’s head
After 30 years they better come out with a briefcase and a job.
🤣😂🤣😂
Hahaha
That’s a good one 😂🤣🤣
There are pro-lifers who say a fertilized embryo is a human. Does this make these babies 30 years old? If so, don’t tell the IRS.
What an interesting time to be in.
If life begins at conception these kids should be in the workforce instead of mooching off their parents
The question now is will they make a movie of the week? Because this will make a great hallmark movie.
This is really creepy. Most of my friends who’ve had IVF babies, their kids struggle with some kind of problem. Autism, learning disabilities, DCD, etc.
I wouldn’t trust 30 year old embryos that’s for sure
Yes, I agree that we should accept to let nature run its course instead of fiddling around to manipulate it perversely.
I am glad that you as a woman (who often prioritize having _their own child_ above all) brought this up.
Unpopular opinion – why not be happy with the FOUR children they already have? Their youngest isn’t even 2 yet!
Agree! And why not adopt a child that’s already here if you wanted more children?
Because religion 🙄
I agree and just wrote :
“In this day of overpopulation and environmental damage from humans I don’t think that a forced procreation of us human viruses is commendable anymore. To force ones own baby is merely catering to the ego. Why not selflessly adopt one of the many kids in need?”
This is such a miraculous event. So many infertile couples have been able to grow their families. My mother’s aunt longed to be a mom. She and her husband tried for years. They eventually decided to adopt and were blessed with a daughter.
This is kind of gross and scary. Who knows what the long -term health implications may be for those babies. Just what an already strained health care system needs.
Amazing
I wonder if they will ever meet biological siblings. And what the age difference will be between them.
So, if life begins at conception, how old are the Ridgeway twins?
Yay OREGON!!!
Thank you for bringing all these angels into the world!
They will be the last millennials to be alive before we leave this earth 🌍
Congratulations to Rachel and Philip! Blessings!
Aw man imagine knowing you could’ve been born in the glorious 90s instead