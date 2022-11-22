39 comments

    2. Their birth mother is not their biological mother. Their biological mother and father could have died a long time ago. The parents raising them now are not related to them.

    5. @Semechki for Putin I bet people who respond trying to rebutt people with “are fun at parties” are in fact fun at parties. Accept the fact ur a dumbass

  4. I’m pro choice and I think this is a beautiful way to give families the gift of a baby. If the donors are ok with it and the recipients are ok with it then it’s a win win. So insane how after so long in stasis like that a life can just pick right up where it left off. Science is a beautiful thing.

    2. @Jay Mass Nature is science is religion is everything. What we call it is irrelevant. It still continues long after we’re gone anyways. Yes nature is amazing.

  6. There are pro-lifers who say a fertilized embryo is a human. Does this make these babies 30 years old? If so, don’t tell the IRS.

  8. If life begins at conception these kids should be in the workforce instead of mooching off their parents

  10. This is really creepy. Most of my friends who’ve had IVF babies, their kids struggle with some kind of problem. Autism, learning disabilities, DCD, etc.

    2. Yes, I agree that we should accept to let nature run its course instead of fiddling around to manipulate it perversely.
      I am glad that you as a woman (who often prioritize having _their own child_ above all) brought this up.

  11. Unpopular opinion – why not be happy with the FOUR children they already have? Their youngest isn’t even 2 yet!

    3. I agree and just wrote :
      “In this day of overpopulation and environmental damage from humans I don’t think that a forced procreation of us human viruses is commendable anymore. To force ones own baby is merely catering to the ego. Why not selflessly adopt one of the many kids in need?”

  12. This is such a miraculous event. So many infertile couples have been able to grow their families. My mother’s aunt longed to be a mom. She and her husband tried for years. They eventually decided to adopt and were blessed with a daughter.

  13. This is kind of gross and scary. Who knows what the long -term health implications may be for those babies. Just what an already strained health care system needs.

