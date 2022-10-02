53 comments

    4. @Perry Walton He is a good man !
      Here in Brazil is much miserable.
      Our dreams to get president similar of America.

    1. Yeap, while he’s doing this Trump is preparing several trucks loaded with paper towels to be sent.

  4. They have great leadership and coordination under the ranks of Chef Andres. He has a commitment to fighting hunger under adverse conditions. No one will go hungry under his watch.

  7. Whoever’s reading this, I pray that whatever your going through gets better and whatever your struggling with or worrying bout is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen

  8. Thank you for everything you do you helped my people on my island of Puerto Rico and now my friends and neighbors here in Florida 🙏☮️

  12. Many Food Network chefs talk about and/or work with Share Our Strength eradicating hunger. I hope they help, too. I hope everyone does. Chef Andres is a damn fine role model.

  16. Glad to see you here, Chris. Started when 60 mins started in 68 when I was 11. Your Dad was always a hero of mine & That I passed down to watching you & still enjoy. Thanks for your work for us.

  20. Saw the interview while walking around my property today!!! Thank you for helping SWFL and the world Chef Andres and I gotta say Wallace I love the new show!!

