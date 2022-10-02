Hear how a famous chef is getting food to thousands after hurricane October 2, 2022 53 comments Tagged with cnn, Happening Now, latest News Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Who thinks Chief Jose Andres deserves a Nobel Prize for what he does. 🤚
Yes indeed!
@EDUARDO for what?
@Perry Walton He is a good man !
Here in Brazil is much miserable.
Our dreams to get president similar of America.
Absolutely!!!!!!
that was so nice of him…. go head chef !
Yeap, while he’s doing this Trump is preparing several trucks loaded with paper towels to be sent.
Jose is an angel…….
Vatican , take note . This man works true miracles!
They have great leadership and coordination under the ranks of Chef Andres. He has a commitment to fighting hunger under adverse conditions. No one will go hungry under his watch.
This man is an angel on earth. His organization is awesome. God bless you Chef Jose Andres!
Chef Andres should win the Nobel Peace Prize. Hands down the most deserving.
For sure.
Whoever’s reading this, I pray that whatever your going through gets better and whatever your struggling with or worrying bout is going to be fine and that everyone has a fantastic day! Amen
Why not donate money to hurricane victims. That’d actually, you know, do something.
Thank you for everything you do you helped my people on my island of Puerto Rico and now my friends and neighbors here in Florida 🙏☮️
What an amazing guy. What an amazing organisation.
I love this man and his heart of gold and love!
This man and his team of volunteers are great humanitarians. God bless them all.
Many Food Network chefs talk about and/or work with Share Our Strength eradicating hunger. I hope they help, too. I hope everyone does. Chef Andres is a damn fine role model.
He deserves a Nobel prize!
I’m proud to donate to this organisation. They do a wonderful job. 🇦🇺
It’s becoming more and more important for people like this man
Glad to see you here, Chris. Started when 60 mins started in 68 when I was 11. Your Dad was always a hero of mine & That I passed down to watching you & still enjoy. Thanks for your work for us.
Great to see Chris again
I’m a big fan of his food, and he’s now also a great humanitarian. Just a true stand up guy.
He deserves a Nobel humanitarian award. Love this guy 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Saw the interview while walking around my property today!!! Thank you for helping SWFL and the world Chef Andres and I gotta say Wallace I love the new show!!