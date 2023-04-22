43 comments

    1. @💀My True Crime Library💀 I’m convinced it’s a parody account. Some of the crap it posts is reasonably funny, only if you assume its a parody account. Either that, or the account is genuine and the owner is mentally impared.

  4. Trump in 2016-“I don’t pay any taxes because I’m smart.”
    NY jury in 2022-“We hereby find Trump Org. guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud.”
    😂😂😂😂😂

  5. Trump-“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”
    Fani Willis-“Just give me a Grand Jury and leave the rest to me.”

  7. I don’t understand how Pomerantz is going to be a good witness for Judas Jordan when he wanted to prosecute Trump before Bragg.

    3. Pomerantz is not to give them anything. But he is going to start talking about the Barr DOJ’s obstruction to help Trump.

  8. ⛪️❤️ *My weekly sanctuary is after my bath unclothed my grandmother wraps me in a blanket and brings me to the local church.* *She sits in a pew and reads to me for an hour. Ik it’s immature & weird but Idc. I feel completely protected in that hour during these violent times. Hope Trump doesn’t get elected again.* ❤

    1. So, Grandma wraps you, unclothed, in a blanket and takes you to the church? Or am I reading you wrong?

  9. If Jordan is going to investigate things that have nothing to do with his job he should give himself a colonoscopy on C-SPAN. It might help him extract his head.

    1. Nothing like a good laugh in the morning.Reading your posting although medically impossible made my day!😊

  13. Chairman Jordan was a wrestling coach at Ohio State. While he was coaching, his wrestlers were fondled, and sexually assaulted by the team doctor. Chairman Jordan knew this was going on, and did nothing about it.
    Seriously. Look it up.

    1. He not only stood by, he convinced some not to go to the authorities. One said Jordan had tears in his eyes, begging him not to report it.

  14. A Bragg lawyer will be with Pomerance at hearing so very little will be gleaned about case i would imagine..

  19. “But man, proud man,
    Dress’d in a little brief authority,
    Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d—
    His glassy essence—like an angry ape
    Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven
    As makes the angels weep; who, with our spleens,
    Would all themselves laugh mortal.”
    … Shakespeare nails Gym Jordan

  20. I have a feeling Jim “clown-car” Jordan is going to pepper Pomerantz with gems like: “So you have evidence that proves multiple crimes, but a jury would need to return a verdict for a conviction, right?”.

