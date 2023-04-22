Recent Post
43 comments
This Party is ruled by idiocy. It’s bound to fall.
Without reason, we fall.
The sleep of reason brings forth monsters.
@Bob Vanderwest
True, and well said.
@Sherlock Homo
Why should I not forget such a thing exactly ?
Vote Blue in 2024 to save human rights and preserve democracy.
What is Jim Jordan hiding that makes covering Trump’s crimes so important?
This will backfire spectacularly on Jim 🤣
@💀My True Crime Library💀 I’m convinced it’s a parody account. Some of the crap it posts is reasonably funny, only if you assume its a parody account. Either that, or the account is genuine and the owner is mentally impared.
TRUMP/FLYNN 2024 🇺🇸 MAGA
@Martin Dread In other words, Traitor/Traitor 2024.
Trump in 2016-“I don’t pay any taxes because I’m smart.”
NY jury in 2022-“We hereby find Trump Org. guilty on all 17 counts of tax fraud.”
😂😂😂😂😂
@Douglas Hagedorn TRUMP/FLYNN 2024 🇺🇸 MAGA
Trump-“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”
Fani Willis-“Just give me a Grand Jury and leave the rest to me.”
And we are a big fan of Fani Willis
Is there an “I Hate Trump and MAGA” fan club out there? I would pay to join.
Fani “RICO” Willis. Future Medal of Freedom recipient.
Jordan part of racket
I don’t understand how Pomerantz is going to be a good witness for Judas Jordan when he wanted to prosecute Trump before Bragg.
@Conrad Neill the borders wide open. 7000 illegals a day. Everyday
@Chris Musumeci It isn’t open, and how do you know the numbers?
Pomerantz is not to give them anything. But he is going to start talking about the Barr DOJ’s obstruction to help Trump.
Alvin Bragg is a national hero.
⛪️❤️ *My weekly sanctuary is after my bath unclothed my grandmother wraps me in a blanket and brings me to the local church.* *She sits in a pew and reads to me for an hour. Ik it’s immature & weird but Idc. I feel completely protected in that hour during these violent times. Hope Trump doesn’t get elected again.* ❤
So, Grandma wraps you, unclothed, in a blanket and takes you to the church? Or am I reading you wrong?
If Jordan is going to investigate things that have nothing to do with his job he should give himself a colonoscopy on C-SPAN. It might help him extract his head.
Nothing like a good laugh in the morning.Reading your posting although medically impossible made my day!😊
I believe Gym bit of more than he can chew.🤣 He will be humiliated!
Hoping this case gets to indictments as soon as possible. These people must be held accountable
@cornpop was an orange dude Yes, your orange king first on that list.
I think Pomerantz should just respectfully plead the 5th 50 times like Bannon did.
Pomerantz is attending w legal representation. He is not stupid.
Or ignore Jim entirely. Like Jim did when subpoenaed
“I don’t recall.” Seems to be the goto response to questions isn’t it?
Chairman Jordan was a wrestling coach at Ohio State. While he was coaching, his wrestlers were fondled, and sexually assaulted by the team doctor. Chairman Jordan knew this was going on, and did nothing about it.
Seriously. Look it up.
He not only stood by, he convinced some not to go to the authorities. One said Jordan had tears in his eyes, begging him not to report it.
That’s why most of us refer to him as “Gym” Jordon
A Bragg lawyer will be with Pomerance at hearing so very little will be gleaned about case i would imagine..
Looking forward to Jordan’s oversight questions of $5,000.
Pomerantz is going to hand Jordan an empty can and walk away laughing.
Gym-Bo has ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA how rough Mark Pomerantz is going to make his pathetic life!
He isn’t a star witness for Jordan. His testimony shatters gym’s whole narrative. 😂
“But man, proud man,
Dress’d in a little brief authority,
Most ignorant of what he’s most assur’d—
His glassy essence—like an angry ape
Plays such fantastic tricks before high heaven
As makes the angels weep; who, with our spleens,
Would all themselves laugh mortal.”
… Shakespeare nails Gym Jordan
I have a feeling Jim “clown-car” Jordan is going to pepper Pomerantz with gems like: “So you have evidence that proves multiple crimes, but a jury would need to return a verdict for a conviction, right?”.